Life365 Extends Connected Care Platform to Home Utilizing Smart TVs through Partnership with OSANG Healthcare and Humax

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 09:03 AM EST
TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life365, a leader in intelligent digital health infrastructure development and solution delivery, today announced a partnership with OSANG Healthcare, a leader in diagnostic biosensors for blood glucose, HbA1c and cholesterol, and Humax, one of the world's leading manufacturers of gateway solutions, digital set-top boxes, smart home and connected devices, and network solutions.
The Life365 platform currently offers a range of solutions to engage health consumers at home, including a patented operating system for wearable health technology, software apps, integration to hundreds of connected medical devices, mobile / concierge PERS services (personal emergency response system), and subscription e-commerce solutions for personalized care management. Using the Smart TV for health & care, integrated with medical devices, wearables and voice tech, has been a long-standing goal for Life365.
As Smart TVs bring broadband connectivity into the home, more people are "cutting the cord" and connecting to more cost-effective subscription services and content via the Internet. Access to online applications and tools through Smart TVs will be strategically beneficial for other types of services outside of streaming entertainment programs.
"Humax is currently in homes in over 90 countries, and can play a very strategic role in connecting patients with their healthcare providers," said Tae-Hoon Kim, CEO of Humax. "By partnering with OSANG Healthcare and Life365, we can now provide even more value to the Smart TV consumer by bringing an integrated healthcare and wellness hub to the home that empowers individuals to manage their care and promotes better care coordination with care providers and family members."
There is an opportunity to bring easier and more affordable access to healthcare for the 1 in 4 Americans that have multiple chronic conditions. This number increases to 3 in 4 when specifically addressing the growing aging population of individuals aged 65 and over who have one or more chronic conditions, like Diabetes, Hypertension, COPD and Congestive Heart Failure.
"One solution doesn't fit all, so personalization to specific health needs and life preferences is critical to successfully engaging individuals and determining what approach is the most effective and convenient to move the needle to better outcomes," said Kent Dicks, CEO of Life365. "Partnering with OSANG Healthcare and Humax serves two initiatives of Life365: enabling the move of cost effective rapid diagnostics to the home, and providing easier access to our growing number of digital health solutions on a common platform. This supports the current consolidation and converging value chain between retail, tech and healthcare, all designed to provide access to healthcare, from anywhere, and reduce costs. Smart TVs are the perfect gateway to make the home the new center of health, medical care and engagement for the vast number of consumers who can benefit from health management at home."
With the ever-increasing number of Smart TVs, faster broadband and better wi-fi – the home can efficiently become an extension of the doctor's office, seamlessly connecting individuals with their care providers, collecting vitals and other health data – making the Smart TV a center of health and medical care in the home.
"We believe that the ultimate value of rapid diagnostics at home is the value of connected data to improve people's lives," said Seung-Eok Hong, COO/President of OSANG Healthcare. "With our products going home to help patients manage their health, the data becomes richer when it is connected to the cloud and Analytic/AI systems – and available in an economic manner. This makes proactive home healthcare scalable across large populations, delivering better outcomes and reduced healthcare costs."
Life365, Humax, and OSANG Healthcare will be attending CES January 8-11, 2019 in booth #43846 at the Sands Expo in the Health & Wellness section. The companies will showcase their latest products and first versions of joint solutions.
About Life365, Inc.
Life365's connected health platform facilitates technology deployment that enables healthcare systems to scale self-managed patient care solutions to the home. Life365 integrates devices, software applications, and patient engagement tools to enable improved health outcomes, operational efficiencies, and lower healthcare costs. Life365's team members have over a decade of experience in remote patient monitoring technology and are leaders in the industry. Life365 is based in Tempe, Arizona.
For more information regarding Life365, please visit http://www.life365inc.com.
About OSANG Healthcare
OSANG Healthcare envisions medical devices becoming as commonplace as home appliances, easily measuring all diseases across the globe as "Technology for Human." Today, we export the world's best diagnostic biosensors for blood glucose, HbA1c and cholesterol to more than 110 countries the world over, in our drive to become the leading researcher and developer of diagnostic sensors for heart disease and cancer, and of remote diagnosis systems.
For more information regarding OSANG Healthcare, please visit http://www.osanghc.com.
About Humax
Founded in 1989, HUMAX is one of the world's largest manufacturers of digital set-top boxes, smart home and gateway solutions, connected devices and network solutions, exporting its products to more than 90 countries across the globe. HUMAX solutions enable service providers to offer better security, convenience and control for home and commercial customers. The company, having its headquarters in Korea and R&D centers in Korea and Vietnam, has subsidiaries and branch offices in 20 countries including the US, the UK, Germany, the UAE, Japan, India, Australia and Brazil.
For more information regarding Humax, please visit americas.humaxdigital.com.
SOURCE Life365, Inc.
