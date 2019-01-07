Heuresis Chooses Onshape for Portable X-Ray Instrument Design

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 09:03 AM EST
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heuresis, the pioneer developer of handheld x-ray imaging instruments for law enforcement and security professionals, has chosen Onshape as its primary CAD and data management platform. Onshape is an all-in-one cloud design platform that combines CAD, release management, workflow and real-time collaboration tools to speed up product development.
Heuresis makes portable x-ray imaging devices that allow law enforcement to more easily find illegal drugs, weapons and contraband in hidden compartments inside buildings, furniture, appliances, vehicles, luggage and other objects. The equipment allows police to detect and search hidden compartments without having to destroy property.
"Onshape gives me the ability to instantly check on the status of a design," says Howard Kellogg, lead mechanical engineer at Heuresis. "It's helpful for me to stay up to date on a project in real time and provide feedback to the team. We don't even need to have informal design reviews. We can just see each other's progress anytime."
With Onshape's real-time data management, whenever an engineer makes a change or edit to their 3D CAD model, everyone on the design team instantly sees it. A comprehensive Edit History also records who made what changes and when, allowing the team to return to any prior state of the design at any time.
"Heuresis x-ray technology is giving law enforcement new capabilities to combat illegal drug trafficking," says Onshape CEO Jon Hirschtick. "We're proud of Onshape's role in helping Heuresis make our communities safer."
Kellogg adds that he especially appreciates Onshape's reliability and resistance to CAD crashes.
"Onshape is just so much more stable," he says. "We no longer have to worry about references getting lost or individual files getting corrupted. When we were using SOLIDWORKS, it would sometimes crash and we'd have to deal with recreating lost work."
"Whenever I'd lose work because of a crash, I'd tell myself the silver lining was that I could do it faster and better the second time around," Kellogg adds. "But that's still time you're not spending moving forward. Onshape has put crashes behind us and lets us focus more on our product development."
ABOUT HEURESIS
Heuresis provides enabling security imaging and material identification solutions that help law enforcement and safety inspection professionals keep the public safe from drug trafficking, terrorism and other hazardous threats. The company's innovative handheld products, the HBI-120 and Pb200i (for lead-paint inspection), are the recognized leaders in their markets.
Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Heuresis has security contracts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the U.S. Department of State, and the World Customs Organization. For more information, visit heuresistech.com.
ABOUT ONSHAPE
Onshape is a next-generation cloud design platform that speeds up product development. It's an all-in-one system that combines CAD, release management, workflow, collaboration, and an API with more than 50 engineering applications. Onshape helps extended design teams work together faster and helps executives make better business decisions with real-time analytics and unprecedented visibility into their company's design and manufacturing processes.
Thousands of companies rely on Onshape to modernize and streamline their product development cycle. Onshape users in 170+ countries have logged over 6 million hours modeling advanced robotics, biomedical devices, industrial machinery, agriculture equipment, and consumer products. With 1 in 8 sessions occurring on mobile devices, Onshape is the world's first anywhere, anytime CAD system.
Founded in 2012, Onshape has raised $169 million from Andreessen Horowitz, NEA, North Bridge, and other leading investors. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the Onshape leadership team includes the original creators of SOLIDWORKS® and other proven leaders in cloud infrastructure, data security, and mobile. For more information, contact dgarnick(at)onshape(dot)com or visit onshape.com/press-room
