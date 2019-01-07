Virtual Health Partners to Present at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 in San Francisco

|By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Health Partners, Inc. (VHP), a virtual health and wellness company, today announced that CEO & Co-Founder Jillian Bridgette Cohen will present a corporate overview at the Biotech Showcase 2019 conference taking place January 7-9 in San Francisco.
During the presentation, Cohen will provide an overview of the Company's proprietary SaaS & PaaS healthcare solution, review business highlights, and unveil new platform features including AI enhancements. Cohen has successfully raised multiple rounds of financing and has been involved with a number of exits.
"VHP is honored to be selected to present at the Biotech Showcase," says Cohen. "We're excited to share how our scalable solution to personalized nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle modification support, in a live virtual setting, has already transformed care outcomes for tens of thousands of clients across multiple fields of the wellness and medical industries. With over 250 partners ranging from large fitness companies, hospitals, pharmaceutical & medical device companies, insurers and Fortune 500 nutrition companies, we have experienced fast but sustainable growth and are redefining the health and wellness sectors."
Details for the two presentations are as follows:
Biotech Showcase
Date: Monday, January 7, 2019
Time: 10:15am PST
Room: Franciscan C
Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street
Digital Medicine & MedTech Showcase
Date: Wednesday, January 9, 2019
Time: 10:45am PST
Room: Powell I
Venue: Parc 55 San Francisco – A Hilton Hotel
About Virtual Health Partners™
VHP is an innovator in health and wellness, focusing on live virtual nutrition, fitness and lifestyle modification within a contained ecosphere of support. Offered exclusively through a network of participating partners, including Hospital Systems, Physicians, Medi-Spas, Fitness, Insurance, Health & Wellness, Medical Device, Pharmaceutical and Nutrition Supplement Companies, the Company's Business-to Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) model provides a SaaS and PaaS solution that is fully scalable and cost-effective. Through a proprietary Privacy and HIPAA compliant platform, VHP is able to provide a turn-key virtual solution for its business partners across various verticals including fitness, wellness, oncology, weight loss, fertility, orthopedics and plastic surgery.
About Biotech Showcase
Biotech Showcase™ is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its eleventh year, this rapidly growing conference features multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.
