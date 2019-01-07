UBTECH Unveils Next-Generation Intelligent Humanoid Robots at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
|
January 7, 2019 09:06 AM EST
UBTECH Robotics, a global leader in intelligent humanoid robotics and AI technologies, today unveiled its most advanced robots ever with new versions of Walker, a groundbreaking bipedal humanoid robot, and Cruzr, a customized, cloud-based, humanoid service robot. With the addition of robotic arms and hands on Walker and improved performance and reliability in Cruzr, UBTECH’s newest robots are ready to intelligently enhance your life at home and retail environments.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005464/en/
Walker, in a new, never-before-seen version that now includes arms and hands with the ability to grasp and manipulate objects. (Photo: Business Wire)
Demos of Walker and Cruzr can be experienced alongside other UBTECH robots, including the award-winning Alpha Mini and JIMU Robot building kits, at UBTECH’s CES Booth #26402 in South Hall 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
“UBTECH is on a multi-year mission to bring robots into every home and business by making them more intelligent, personal, and human-like in every way,” said John Rhee, senior vice president and general manager, UBTECH Robotics North America. “Walker and Cruzr show the cutting edge of our vision, where robots can naturally interact with us to truly make a positive impact on the way we live and work, while allowing us to focus our unique human ingenuity where it matters most. We know robots will be the future, and UBTECH is at the forefront of bringing robots to everyone.”
Walker is your agile smart companion – an intelligent, bipedal humanoid robot that aims to one day be an indispensable part of your family. Standing 4.75 feet (1.45m) tall and weighing 170lbs (77kg), the new version of Walker is more advanced than ever, including arms and hands with the ability to grasp and manipulate objects, a refined torso with improved self-balancing, smooth and stable walking in difficult environments, and multi-modal interaction including voice, vision, and touch. Walker has 36 high-performance actuators and a full range of sensing systems that work together to insure smooth and fast walking.
Core functions of Walker include:
- Flexible walking on complex terrain: With gait planning and control, Walker can achieve stable walking on different surfaces including carpet, floor, marble, and more. Walker can also adapt to complex environments such as obstacles, slopes, steps, and uneven ground.
- Self-balancing: When Walker is disturbed by external impact or inertia, it can automatically adjust its center of gravity to maintain balance.
- Hand-eye coordination: Walker’s hands offer seven degrees of freedom to flexibly manipulate objects. By combining its hands with its own perception, Walker can also position dynamic external objects while adapting to uncertain conditions in real-time.
- U-SLAM navigation and obstacle avoidance: UBTECH Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (U-SLAM) uses environmental information to avoid obstacles and determine Walker’s best path through a dynamic environment.
- Face and object recognition: Walker has powerful machine vision capabilities to detect and recognize corresponding faces and objects in complex background environments.
- Smart home control: Walker can help users control common household equipment such as lighting, electrical appliances and electrical sockets, enhancing safety, convenience, and comfort.
With so much innovative technology packed into its humanoid robot body, Walker has the intelligence and capabilities to make a helpful impact in any home or business in the very near future.
Also new at CES 2019 is the latest version of Cruzr, a customized, cloud-based, intelligent humanoid service robot, adding features and refinements for increased performance and reliability in Retail 4.0 environments. Already deployed by customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America, Cruzr is where service meets intelligence, helping businesses link offline and online retail experience through smart data to better meet customer needs, while freeing human teams to focus on more complex issues requiring human interaction.
New benefits of the latest version of Cruzr include:
- Refined body structure and servo motors: increased reliability, reduced noise, and improved arm movement and obstacle avoidance ensure Cruzr’s lifespan and usefulness match your business needs.
- More powerful processor: a more powerful and smoother software experience ensures the best possible customer interactions.
- Redesigned audio chamber: improved audio quality and volume helps Cruzr’s voice and other sounds cut through environmental noise.
- Enhanced connectivity: The addition of 4G LTE functionality makes Cruzr more intelligent everywhere it goes, and two USB and two HDMI ports ensure it’s easy to connect peripherals.
- Improved navigation: larger mapping capabilities with better location and cliff detection, obstacle avoidance, and navigation system optimization provide a smoother and more secure experience.
- Improved wheel design: new driver wheel design improves maneuverability and reduces noise.
The new version of Cruzr is available for sale worldwide, including availability in North America for the first time in 2019.
For more information on Walker, Cruzr, and UBTECH’s complete line of robots at CES 2019, please visit Booth #26402 in South Hall 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center, or visit us online at www.ubtrobot.com.
About UBTECH Robotics:
Established to provide cutting-edge technical solutions, UBTECH Robotics is a highly innovative software house, systems integrator and technology provider. The company is best known globally as the industry leader in humanoid robotics as well as its award-winning JIMU Robot line of robots designed to support STEM education in a fun, hands-on way. With its world-class robots that are interactive and enjoyable for the entire family, UBTECH Robotics allows you step away from traditional play and into a world where robots are our friends. For additional information about the company, follow UBTECH Robotics on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and at www.ubtrobot.com.
