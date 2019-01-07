ASUS Unveils Full Lineup of Gaming and Lifestyle Innovations at CES 2019

ASUS today revealed its latest lineup of lifestyle innovations designed for today’s digital professionals, schools, everyday users and gamers at the ASUS Media Showrooms at CES ® 2019 in Las Vegas. Featured products include StudioBook S (W700), a thin 15-inch mobile workstation with an even larger display powered by NVIDIA® Quadro® graphics and the first of a new series of extremely powerful laptops designed for creative professionals; ZenBook S13 (UX392), the world’s first slimmest bezel Ultrabook with a 97% screen-to-body ratio and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 discrete graphics; ZenBook 14 (UX431), a NanoEdge display laptop that packs performance and a quad-speaker design; VivoBook 14/15 (X412/X512), compact 14-inch and 15.6-inch laptops available in four trendy colors and featuring frameless four-sided NanoEdge displays, Intel® Core™ i7 processors and discrete NVIDIA graphics; Chromebook Flip C434, an ultraslim 14-inch, 360° flip Chromebook based on the popular Chromebook Flip C302; Chromebook Educational series with ruggedized designs; ProArt PA32UCX, the world’s first 32-inch 4K HDR monitor with Mini LED backlight; and RT-AX58U, a 2x2 dual-band Wi-Fi router, featuring support for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology for better network efficiency.

A wide range of other products are also on display in the ASUS Media Showroom, including the ASUS Prime X-299 Deluxe II motherboard, ProArt PA34VC and ProArt PA329C monitors, ZenScreen GO MB16AHP portable monitor, ZenBeam S2 and F1 LED projectors, PN30 and PB50 — the first ASUS Mini PCs equipped with AMD processors — E900 G4 workstation, ASUS AiMesh AX6100 Wi-Fi System (RT-AX92U 2-Pack), ASUS Lyra Voice and more. ASUS also introduced three TUF Gaming products at CES 2019: TUF Gaming K7 — the first ASUS optical gaming keyboard — the TUF Gaming P3 mouse pad and the TUF Gaming BP2700 backpack.

The full lineup of latest ASUS products embodies the In Search of Incredible spirit of creating awe-inspiring innovations and empowering everyone with the market’s best digital devices.

Modern devices for today’s creative professionals

To supply the world of digital entrepreneurs and content creators with devices specifically designed for their professional and creative demands, ASUS now offers the StudioBook S (W700) and ProArt PA32UCX. StudioBook S (W700) brings together the power of Intel® Core™ i7 and Xeon® processors with NVIDIA® Quadro graphics in a compact 15-inch chassis with a larger NanoEdge display that gives creators more room to work and provides better mobility. With PANTONE® validation and 97% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, the 16:10 display delivers better color accuracy and meets cinematic standards. StudioBook S is the first entry in a brand-new laptop series tailor-made for creative professionals, such as designers, animators, architects and programmers who need outstanding performance to handle professional applications ranging from complex renderings to 3D blueprints.

ASUS also introduced E900 G4, the first workstation supporting quad graphics to deliver ultimate performance and scalability. Powered by Intel® Xeon® Scalable family processors with up to 28 cores per processor for a total of 56 cores in dual-processor configurations, 12 ECC memory modules and up to four of the latest NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs, E900 G4 is optimized for applications that process huge amounts of data on the fly, including computer animation, architecture modelling, science simulation and machine learning. E900 G4 is certified by multiple independent software vendors (ISVs) to ensure it meets the demands of businesses and delivers key performance for a wide range of applications.

For designers who demand exceptional display performance and color accuracy for their visual workflows, ASUS created ProArt PA32UCX, the world’s first 32-inch 4K monitor with Mini LED backlighting and 1000+ zones of local dimming to support multiple HDR formats (HLG and HDR-10). With true 10-bit color that enables 97% DCI-P3 color space coverage and a rich selection of I/O ports, including dual ThunderBolt™ 3, DisplayPort and three HDMI 2.0 ports, ProArt PA32UCX is perfectly designed for studio workflows.

ASUS Mini PC ProArt PA90 provides content creators and creative professionals with a stylish, reliable PC that delivers professional-grade performance in a sleek design. Based on the Intel Z390 chipset, PA90 features up to a 9th Gen Intel Core™ i9 processor, NVIDIA Quadro graphics and support for Intel Optane Technology for high-performance storage. PA90 redefines the aesthetics of professional and personal workstations, delivering the perfect combination of powerful performance, quiet operation and compact design.

Frameless notebooks for the ultimate viewing experience

The latest ASUS notebooks are tailored to provide truly unique experiences that unleash users’ creative power and reinvigorate their tech lifestyles. ZenBook S13 (UX392) is a 13.9-inch Ultrabook powered by the latest Intel® Core™ processors and featuring the world’s largest screen-to-body ratio of 97% in a four-sided NanoEdge display that has bezels measuring only 2.5mm. With a width of just 12.9mm, ZenBook S13 is also the world's slimmest laptop available with discrete NVIDIA® MX150 graphics. All this power is contained in an incredibly compact and light aluminum unibody weighing 1.1kg and CNC-milled for added strength, enabling ZenBook S13 to meet the military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability standard. Coming in slim and sleek with a new Utopia Blue color, ZenBook S13 is the perfect balance of performance and beautiful aesthetics for those who want a powerful yet stylish notebook.

The new ZenBook 14 (UX431) features a slim-bezel NanoEdge display with up to an 86% screen-to-body ratio for an unbounded viewing experience and a more compact design that has a 6% smaller footprint than the previous UX430 model. Performance is a key feature of the ZenBook series, and ZenBook 14 has a full complement of high-performance components including the latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 quad-core CPU, up to NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 graphics, 16GB RAM, an ultrafast PCIe® SSD and gigabit-class Wi-Fi. ZenBook 14 optionally includes the exclusive new NumberPad, an innovative LED-illuminated numeric keypad built into the touchpad. ZenBook 14 has a quad-speaker audio system for truly immersive sound, with a frequency response increased by 1.4X compared to the previous UX430 model. Both ZenBook 14 and ZenBook S13 share the same futuristic Utopia Blue color, a trendy style for these two distinct notebook segments.

To provide the benefits of bezel-free notebooks to a wider audience, ASUS unveiled VivoBook X412 and X512, featuring compact designs available in several trendy, eye-catching colors such as Peacock Blue, which has an iridescent effect where the color tones change depending on the lighting, and Coral Crush, the trendiest color for 2019. In addition to their frameless, four-sided NanoEdge displays that provide an up to 88% screen-to-body ratio, the new VivoBook series also offers uncompromising performance with up to an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, discrete NVIDIA graphics, and dual-storage as well as an ErgoLift design for better ergonomics and more comfortable typing.

For creators who prefer versatile Chrome OS devices for on-the-go use, ASUS released the brand-new, ultraslim 14-inch 360° ErgoLift Chromebook Flip C434, featuring a new aluminum-alloy design finished with a premium diamond-cut edge. The four-sided NanoEdge display on Chromebook Flip C434 increases the screen-to-body ratio to 87%, enabling a 14-inch screen to fit in a smaller 13-inch chassis. Chromebook Flip C434 delivers 10 hours of battery life for all-day creativity and productivity.

Rough and tough devices for every school

First announced at CES 2019, ASUS created an entirely new lineup of Chromebooks, including the new ASUS Chromebook Tablet CT100 that provides lightweight, ruggedized Chrome OS computer solutions for education use and continues the ASUS commitment of providing an extensive range of innovative products and services for the education sector.

The latest Chromebook lineup includes Chromebook C204 and C403 with 11.6-inch touch panels and 14-inch anti-glare displays; Chromebook Flip C214 with a 11.6-inch 360°-flippable display; and Chromebook Tablet CT100, a stunning 9.7-inch QXGA wide-angle touch-display tablet. Chromebook Flip and Chromebook Tablet both come with a built-in stylus to provide intuitive input for improved learning experiences.

The new Chromebooks feature military-grade durability, spill-resistant keyboards and all-around rubber bumpers to withstand the rigors that electronics often face in schools. This new lineup of Chromebooks provides educators with a full-range of lightweight, ruggedized options that can cater to their specific curriculums and unleash the creativity and productivity of their students.

Impeccable Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for all

ASUS has been focused on designing next-generation Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) networking solutions to deliver the computing power needed to handle multiple devices simultaneously and ensure stable connections for all of them in today’s connected homes. At CES 2019, ASUS announced RT-AX58U, one of the industry’s first mainstream 2x2 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 routers that features 160MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM for faster Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds of up to 3000Mbps as well as OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology to deliver fast, strong and stable Wi-Fi, even when multiple compatible devices are connected and transmitting data simultaneously.

RT-AX58U is AiMesh-compatible, so users can use them to build a mesh Wi-Fi system or integrate them into their existing system and enjoy seamless, whole-home Wi-Fi. RT-AX58U also features AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro™, commercial-grade internet security software that protects all family members and devices on the network from online threats and also features comprehensive parental controls. AiProtection Pro comes with free lifetime updates to ensure ongoing protection.

Equipped with the Intel® Home Wi-Fi Chipset WAV654, RT-AX58U provides stable connections even when multiple compatible devices are connected and transmitting data simultaneously, such as IoT devices, or when transferring data via the USB port. With support for 160MHz channel bandwidth, users will be able to connect, stream and download faster on PCs with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) that are connected to the RT-AX58U, such as the new ROG Mothership gaming notebook.

In addition to RT-AX58U, ASUS also provides a full lineup of Wi-Fi 6 routers, including RT-AX88U, launched in 2018 as the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 router, and AiMesh AX6100 Wi-Fi System (RT-AX92U 2-Pack), the world’s first mesh Wi-Fi system featuring Wi-Fi 6.

TUF Gaming adds waterproof keyboard, military-styled backpack and mouse pad to the ranks

TUF Gaming is designed for gamers seeking stability and performance at an affordable price and focuses on delivering durable gear that can survive the rigors of punishing play and still deliver reliable performance. Although it started with motherboards, the TUF Gaming series has expanded to a wide-range of products including the TUF Gaming M5 mouse, TUF Gaming P3 mouse pad, TUF Gaming K5 keyboard, TUF Gaming H5 headset, TUF Gaming GT501 case and TUF Gaming FX10CP desktop. To continue supporting the DIY community, ASUS has also expanded the TUF Gaming Alliance program, a collaboration with major PC-component manufacturers to ensure compatibility, stability and durability, with new Alliance components demoed at the ASUS Showcase Room.

This time at CES 2019, TUF Gaming has revealed its next-generation keyboard, TUF Gaming K7. The first ASUS optical-mech gaming keyboard, TUF Gaming K7 features optical switches that eliminate the debounce issues found in traditional mechanical keyboards and the wear and tear that results from purely mechanical switches, giving users faster response times and a longer product lifecycle. TUF Gaming K7 comes in a frameless design with a top plate made from aircraft-grade 5052 aluminum for exceptional durability and offers an ergonomic magnetic palm rest for more comfortable usage. The keyboard also meets the IP56 water-resistance standard — the highest level for keyboards on the market — and features floating keycaps with individual RGB lighting, which can be synchronized using the ASUS-exclusive Armoury II software.

ASUS also expanded the TUF Gaming product portfolio at CES 2019 with the announcement of the TUF Gaming BP2700 Backpack. Fitting the TUF Gaming ethos, the BP2700 backpack is built with high-quality, durable material that repels water and prevents scratching. The military-inspired design of the backpack comes with 12 different pockets to ensure proper storage for gaming gear and features convenient zippers for easy access.

TUF Gaming P3 is a durable mouse pad with a smooth, gaming-optimized cloth surface for accurate and responsive tracking and is imbued with the TUF Gaming ethos in all elements of its design. TUF Gaming P3 is finished with anti-fray stitching for everyday resilience and has a non-slip rubber base, providing the best performance for any gaming scenario.

Additionally, the compact TUF Gaming FX505 and FX705 gaming laptops now come equipped with up to an AMD® Ryzen™ 5 processor and AMD® Radeon™ RX 560X graphics card for even better performance during extreme game play.

ASUS at CES 2019

The latest ASUS products will be on display at the ASUS Media Lounge on the 63rd floor of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on January 7, 2019 from 10:00am–6:00pm and January 8–101, 2019 from 9:00am–6:00pm. Please note that all visitors need to make a reservation in advance, please contact your local ASUS representative for assistance or reach out to the press contacts listed below.

1 The rooms will close at 4pm on Thursday, January 10.

RELATED PRESS RELEASES:

To access all ASUS and ROG CES press releases and collateral, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/ASUS-2019-CES.

ASUS Media Showrooms

Address: Trump International Hotel, 2000 Fashion Show Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Global Press Room: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is one of Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and is dedicated to creating products for today and tomorrow’s smart life. Our comprehensive portfolio includes Zenbo, ZenFone, ZenBook and a range of IT devices and components, along with AR, VR and IoT. ASUS employs more than 16,000 people worldwide and over 5,000 world-class R&D talents. Driven by innovation and committed to quality, the company won 4,511 awards and earned approximately US$13 billion of revenue in 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005627/en/