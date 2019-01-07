Onelink® by First Alert® Portfolio Expansion Opens Up Unrivaled Experiences in 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|January 7, 2019 09:11 AM EST
Sands Expo #42316 – Welcome to the next level of home. With new connected home offerings that feature easy integration with each other and unparalleled functionality, the Onelink by First Alert portfolio of products is helping people connect to what matters most at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jan. 8-11.
As the latest addition to the Onelink portfolio, the new Onelink Bell doorbell system brings homeowners even more control over monitoring their house. (Photo: Business Wire)
“As smart home capabilities continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible, Onelink is right there – offering simple, integrated solutions that take full advantage of the best that today’s connected home technology offers,” said Tom Russo, vice president of marketing and new product development at First Alert, the most trusted brand in home safety*. “The exciting innovations we’re showcasing at this year’s CES open up a world of possibilities to the connected home space and pave the way for future additions to the Onelink portfolio.”
Echoing the brand promise of being “always connected, always protected,” First Alert will introduce and demonstrate the following products at CES 2019:
- Onelink Surround Wi-Fi System – The Onelink Surround Wi-Fi solution delivers faster, stronger, more reliable Wi-Fi throughout the home. True to First Alert’s legacy of home safety and protection, the system places a premium on security by creating a closed, private network to help detect and prevent cyber-threats and hacks. The technology scans every outbound connection from the network to analyze URLs and IP addresses to detect malicious traffic and infected machines. Users are notified of any potentially suspect activity and, if restricted settings are enabled, it can block any questionable content. The system also gives uses greater control over their Wi-Fi network usage. With one tap of the Onelink Home app, they can pause the internet, filter content or set rules such as time limits and bedtime. With an emergency override feature, it will also send emergency notices to screens connected to the home’s network. The Onelink Surround Wi-Fi system includes two ceiling-mount Onelink Safe & Sound alarm units that are hardwired and one base node, which should be connected to the home’s router. It is also offered as a stand-alone system, with multiple nodes and both tri- and dual-band options to suit the needs of any tech consumer.
- Onelink Bell – Look who’s at the front door – your Onelink alarm now has company. As the latest addition to the Onelink portfolio, the new Onelink Bell doorbell system brings homeowners even more control over monitoring their house. With premium features like 1080 HD live video, motion detection alerts at home or away, two-way audio and more, this new smart doorbell solution offers an added level of security outside of the home. Unlike other smart doorbells on the market, the Onelink Bell wirelessly interconnects with other Onelink devices in the home, automatically activating other existing Onelink alarms to allow the doorbell to be heard throughout the home. The Onelink Bell is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling users to ask the virtual assistant what’s going on outside and have it report back. All of these capabilities are packed into a modern, elegantly designed doorbell that blends in well with any style home.
- Onelink Safe & Sound – The Onelink Safe & Sound just keeps getting better, with expanded features like Alexa Calling and Messaging and, soon, Apple Airplay 2 capabilities. First Alert will be previewing a new model, which includes its exclusive Wi-Fi mesh technology built into the alarm, delivering expanded and stronger Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the home while eliminating the need for additional devices. The Onelink Safe & Sound goes where no smoke or carbon monoxide (CO) alarm has gone before, delivering First Alert’s trusted smoke and CO protection, along with a superior home speaker and built-in virtual assistant. True to its name, the device is specifically designed for ceiling installation for a great sound experience via the natural acoustic backdrop, filling the room with immersive sound. Users can simply ask the alarm’s virtual assistant to play music, hear the news, check the weather and control other smart home devices. The Onelink Safe & Sound is available with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant built in – and is compatible with Apple HomeKit – allowing users to select the appropriate alarm based on their preferred virtual assistant platform. In addition, the Onelink Safe & Sound is fully compatible and easily integrated with other products in the Onelink portfolio, such as the new Onelink Bell.
- Onelink Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm – Bringing convenient connectivity and peace of mind to every household, the new Onelink Smoke & CO Alarm by First Alert is the ideal supplemental alarm for homes that already rely on the Alexa- or Google Assistant-enabled Onelink Safe & Sound for both entertainment and safety. This intuitive, easy-to-install, two-in-one alarm protects against the threats of smoke and CO. If smoke or CO is detected in the home, the alarm will notify users via exclusive voice and location technology. In the event of a smoke or CO emergency, the alarm will also send an alert to the user’s smartphone. Additional smart features include wireless interconnection and compatibility with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant actions and Alexa skills.
“The Onelink product introductions build solidly on the Onelink Safe & Sound and leverage its multi-faceted functionality and installation points in the home to deliver useful and smart integrations for the 21st century homeowner,” said Russo. “Whether it’s the life-safety smoke and carbon monoxide detection or Internet security function of the Onelink Surround Wi-Fi System, Onelink has you covered.”
Experience the latest from the Onelink portfolio on display at the First Alert booth (Sands Expo #42316) at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Jan. 8-11, 2019. For more information, visit https://onelink.firstalert.com.
*First Alert Brand Trust Survey, February 2018 – Results are based on the responses of 1,000 adults, ages 25 and older, living in the United States who completed an online survey, February 15-19, 2018. Results are statistically significant at a 95 percent confidence level and can be generalized to the entire adult population in the United States within those statistical parameters. For more information or a copy of the complete survey results, contact Tim Young at LCWA: 312/565-4628 or [email protected].
About BRK Brands, Inc.
BRK Brands, Inc. (Aurora, IL), is a fully owned subsidiary of Newell Brands. For 60 years, BRK Brands, Inc. has been the manufacturer of First Alert®-branded home-safety products, the most trusted and recognized safety brand in America. BRK® Brands designs and develops innovative safety solutions including Tundra™ Fire Extinguishing Spray, Onelink by First Alert smart home products, a comprehensive line of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers and escape ladders to protect what matters most. Such products are also marketed under the BRK Electronics® brand, The Professional Standard for the builder and contractor audiences. BRK Brands, Inc. products are found in more than 30 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.firstalert.com, http://www.brkelectronics.com or http://www.newellbrands.com.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.
This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.
