DH2i Closes 2018 With Record Customer Acquisition and Revenues, Driven by Bar-Raising Product Innovation and Strategic Partnerships

|
January 7, 2019
FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software, today announced that it has closed out 2018 with record customer acquisition and revenue numbers, driven by its bar-raising product innovation and strategic partnerships. As a result, over the past year DH2i has also enjoyed awards and accolades from across the industry.
"DH2i uniquely delivers solutions to help IT professionals address the most business-critical challenges in today's enterprise, and does so in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective manner on the market today. Those challenges include data high availability, disaster recoverability and manageability across Microsoft Windows, Linux, Oracle and Docker container environments – addressed with our DxEnterprise software; as well as Zero Trust data security, addressed with our DxOdyssey software," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. "2018 also offered us the opportunity to grow existing channel and technology partnerships, as well as enter into new relationships with the most well-known and successful organizations in their respective markets. Together, we are able to deliver far superior end client outcomes, as well as mutually benefit from large and rapidly growing market opportunities*."
The following is a sample of DH2i's 2018 accomplishments:
Product Innovation:
- DH2i Launched DxOdyssey for Zero Trust Hybrid/Multi-Cloud Security – This new network security software dynamically deploys micro-perimeter security where needed in order to isolate services for fine-grained user access, creating a Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP). The new DH2i SDP offering gives medium and large organizations the perimeter security model needed for Zero Trust network connectivity between on-premises sites and/or multi-cloud environments. In addition, the new offering addresses customer desire for a highly scalable, self-healing networking solution that is easy to configure and manage, with a high ROI.
- DH2i Launched DxMobi Mobile App for Managing DxEnterprise Environments – With the launch, DH2i became the first to enable secure and remote management, smart availability and disaster recovery (DR) of Microsoft Windows, Linux, Oracle and/or Docker container environments from the convenience of handheld smart device(s).
- DH2i Launched DxEnterprise v17.5 Delivering Smart Availability for Databases, Docker Containers, Cross-Platform Availability Groups, and Application Services – With the launch, DH2i became the first to add support for highly available cross-platform Microsoft SQL Server 2017 Availability Groups, to enable management and orchestration of Linux application services and to automate Windows/Linux failover on AWS and Azure.
Strategic Partnerships:
- DH2i's Partnership Program was Extended to Include Additional Technology Collaborations – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Docker, Microsoft, Red Hat, and VMware were among the key strategic companies.
- DH2i and Red Hat Formed a Strategic Collaboration Alliance – DH2i was named a Red Hat Technology Partner and certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
- DH2i was Added to Microsoft SQL Server High Availability and Disaster Recovery Partner Companies List – The Microsoft SQL Server High Availability and Disaster Recovery Partner List now includes DH2i's DxEnterprise™ software, a unified Windows and Linux Smart Availability™ solution for databases and stateful Docker containers.
Awards & Accolades:
- DH2i was Featured in CRN's 2018 Cloud Partner Program Guide – The DH2i DxAdvantage Partner Program was recognized for its ability to accelerate the growth of solution providers' cloud initiatives.
- Storage Switzerland Released a Report, "Stopping High Availability Sprawl" – The report by one of the world's premier authorities on data management technology and methodology featured a spotlight on DxEnterprise v17.5.
- DH2i was Featured in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide – DH2i was recognized in CRN's annual guide as one of the IT Channel's Top Partner Programs.
- DH2i's Connor Cox, Director of Business Development, was Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief – Cox was recognized for executing outstanding channel programs that provide partners with optimum outcomes and dramatically increased revenues.
* The Global Digital Transformation Market is forecast to cross USD $431.71 billion by 2021, according to Zion Market Research. And, the Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) security market was valued at $45 billion U.S. dollars in 2014 and forecast to grow to $70 billion U.S. dollars in 2019 (Statista 2018).
About DH2i
DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey™ and DxEnterprise® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].
©DH2i Company 2019. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
