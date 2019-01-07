Coverall Announces Launch of New Brand Identity and Website

|By PR Newswire
January 7, 2019
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coverall North America, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the commercial cleaning industry, is inviting visitors to explore a completely revamped website, reflecting the company's new brand identity.
The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality, enabling users to easily see the services provided by Coverall's franchised business owners. The site also provides entrepreneurs with a path to discover all the benefits of becoming an independent business owner.
New website enhancements include:
- Simplified Navigation: Quick and easy access for users to find the topics of information that suits their needs.
- Featured Workplaces: Allowing users to easily find an industry that is relevant for their commercial cleaning needs and cleaning specifications.
- Free Get a Quote: Getting information faster and more streamlined for users. Multiple opportunities for our users and customers to gather more information.
- Improved Location Mapping: Giving detailed information, providing multiple ways to find a Coverall support center.
- Rapid Response Functionality: Allowing the site to be compatible with all browsers and mobile devices.
Coverall's site refresh is the culmination of a multi-year strategy that includes new messaging, collateral and color palette. The brand overhaul hones in on Coverall's key differentiators, which includes the unparalleled support Coverall provides individuals looking to begin their dream of business ownership, as well as the commercial cleaning services provided by Coverall's network of over 8,000 franchised business owners.
"Over the past 30 years, Coverall has built a strong reputation for quality and innovation," said Nicole Ivey, Coverall's Vice President of Marketing. "Our market research confirmed that evolving our brand identity enables us to clearly articulate our value proposition to all our stakeholders. Between the new branding strategy and website, this is an exciting time for our company and marks an important moment in our future as a leading commercial cleaning franchisor."
Coverall collaborated with Tampa, FL-based Bayshore Solutions, an end-to-end digital agency, to build a fully responsive website.
"We're so happy to assist Coverall in bringing their new website vision to life," said Kevin Hourigan, President and CEO of Bayshore Solutions. "With the new Coverall website, the navigation is more user-friendly, the messaging is streamlined, and the site will render beautifully on any browser or device."
Visitors to the new site can stay informed with the latest Coverall and industry news through the new blog, Coverall Fresh Thoughts offering users richer online content through thought leadership.
About Coverall North America, Inc.
Since its inception in 1985, Coverall North America, Inc. has grown into a leading franchised brand, licensing thousands of entrepreneurs to operate independent commercial cleaning businesses using the Coverall® brand and system. In 2008, Coverall launched its proprietary Health-Based Cleaning System® Program, and in 2014, introduced the Coverall Core 4® Process, demonstrating its dedication to continuous innovation and leadership on behalf of its franchisees. Coverall's unique process combines advanced cleaning technologies and tools, hospital-grade disinfectants, comprehensive training programs, business support services, and a passion for supporting our network of over 8,000 owners who provide the Coverall cleaning system and services to over 50,000 customers across 90 markets. For more information, visit http://www.coverall.com.
About Bayshore Solutions
Since 1996, Bayshore Solutions has served nearly 3,000 clients with a proven methodology that is digital-driven, creatively-refined and results-oriented. As an end-to-end digital agency, they provide customized business storytelling, website design & development, e-commerce, digital marketing, creative and hosting solutions. Bayshore Solutions has won national awards from many organizations, including Advertising Age, American Business Awards, Inc. 5000, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and others. For more information, please visit http://www.BayshoreSolutions.com.
