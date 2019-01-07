Elevate Your Printing Needs With The New Canon PIXMA Compact Connected Inkjet Printer For Both The Home And Office

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 09:40 AM EST
MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Can one printer single-handedly master the printing workload of a busy family or a budding business? Quite possibly! Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the new PIXMA TS702 Compact Connected Inkjet Printer providing an extensive list of benefits for numerous printing needs in the home and office. With a smaller footprint, thus occupying less desk space in comparison to its predecessor the PIXMA iP7220 printer, the new PIXMA TS702 printer is a high-volume printer capable of producing high-quality prints including documents and photos.
"We recognize the needs of our consumers and it's imperative that the products Canon brings to market can integrate seamlessly into their lives," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The new PIXMA TS702 printer may be a single function printer, however, with benefits that speak to both home and business usage, the end user will have a superb user experience."
On the Home Front: The TS702 has a laundry list of home usages. Printing from a mobile phone1 at home can be leveraged through multiple vehicles such as the AirPrint® software feature2, Mopria® software3, Canon Easy-PhotoPrint Editor4, Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY5 or Message in Print6. In addition, if consumers are on-the-go, they can easily access and print their documents using PIXMA Cloud Link7 or, for Google account holders, the Google Cloud Print™8 web printing service. The TS702 features two-way paper feeding, auto two-sided printing, the ability to print square media9 as well as a multi-purpose tray for printing on CDs and DVDs.
Additional home usage benefits include:
- For IFTTT account holders, use of web services via IFTTT10, such as automatically printing documents using remote printers
- For Amazon and/or Google account holders, support of Amazon Alexa®11 virtual assistant and Google AssistantTM12 virtual personal assistant-enabled smart speakers for consumers to check the status of the printer and provide easy hands-free printing
- Access to online manuals and the "Getting the Most From Your Printer" website via the Canon Print app
On the Business Front: Efficiency is a key component of success and with high-volume printing benefits such as 350-page high-volume paper capacity for documents and optional extra-large ink tanks available, the PIXMA TS702 printer is an excellent addition to certain workspace environments. The small footprint, at 14 inches x 14.6 inches and functions for business installation, such as standard and private management information base ("MIB") functions permitting users to easily manage remote printers, as well as wired LAN for networking, allow the PIXMA TS702 printer to provide a wealth of end-user benefits in a small package.
Additional business usage benefits include:
- Ability to check printer status and ink levels with MIB, which also allows the end user to easily order office supplies and manage office operations
- Two-way paper feeding, including high-volume paper feeding and paper of different types and sizes can be set simultaneously
- Auto two-sided printing which can reduce paper cost and the time required to replace paper
- Quieter plain paper printing operations and less time between clicking the print button on a PC until the paper feeding begins, as compared to its predecessor, the iP7220
- Improved color reproduction, as compared to its predecessor, the iP7220
The new Canon PIXMA TS702 printer is currently available for purchase at an estimated retail price of $129.9913. For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com/.
About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.
Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.
1 See disclaimers 2 through 8.
2 AirPrint functionality requires a compatible iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch mobile device running iOS® 7.0 or later, and an AirPrint-enabled printer connected to the same network as your iOS device. A printer connected to your Mac® running macOS® X 10.9 or later supports AirPrint via USB connection. A printer connected to the USB port of your PC, AirPort® base station, or Time Capsule® is not supported.
3 Mopria requires Android™ mobile device with standard spec of Android 8.0 Oreo and later devices with the Mopria Print Service pre-loaded on that device and the compatible PIXMA printer on the same wireless network. The Mopria experience is also available on Android 4.4 mobile devices with a download of the Mopria Print Service from Google Play.
4 Canon Easy Photo Print: Requires an Internet connection and the Canon Easy-PhotoPrint for iPhone app, available for free on the App Store, Canon Easy-PhotoPrint for Android app available for free on Google Play, or Canon Easy-PhotoPrint for Windows RT, available for free in the Windows Store. Compatible with iPhone® 3G or later, iPad®, iPad mini®, iPad Air®, iPod touch®, Android devices running Android OS 1.6 or later, and Windows RT devices.
5 Requires an Internet connection and the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with Apple devices running iOS 7.0 or later, and Android mobile devices running Android 4.0 or later. Your device must be connected to the same working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n capability as your printer. For users of compatible Apple mobile devices, document printing requires Apple AirPrint, which requires an AirPrint-enabled printer connected to the same network as your iOS device. A printer connected to the USB port of your Mac, PC, AirPort Base station, or Time Capsule is not supported.
6 Requires an Internet connection and the Message In Print app, available for free on the App Store starting. Compatible with iPad, iPhone 6 or later devices running iOS 9.0 or later. Your device must be connected to a working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad capability. Requires original content to be created using the Message In Print app/service, then printed on a compatible Canon Printer released in August 2009 or later and delivered to recipient who views image and content through the compatible Message In Print app on their compatible device. Compatible paper sizes include 4" x 6" and Square 5" x 5" only, and compatible media types include Genuine Canon Photo Paper Glossy, Photo Paper Semi-Gloss, Photo Paper Luster and Photo Paper Matte only. Certain exceptions may apply.
7 PIXMA Cloud Link requires an Internet connection.
8 Requires an internet connection and a Google account.
9 3.5" x 3.5" and 5.5" x 5.5." only. 3.5" x 3.5" printing is only available from "Photo Printing" function on the Canon Easy-PhotoPrint Editor menu.
10 IFTTT - Requires an active IFTTT account, the printer to be actively connected with permission to the Canon Inkjet Cloud Printing Center, and an IFTTT 'applet' installed/enabled and required active account/service linked to the printer.
11 Requires an active smart assistant account linked and accompanying app enabled, the smart device and printer to be actively connected with permission to the Canon Inkjet Cloud Printing Center, and the required action(s), skill(s), or applet(s) available/enabled to the compatible printer. Voice commands cannot be displayed as text on Amazon smart devices with screens.
12 Requires an active smart assistant account linked and accompanying app enabled, the smart device and printer to be actively connected with permission to the Canon Inkjet Cloud Printing Center, and the required action(s), skill(s), or applet(s) available/enabled to the compatible printer. Voice commands cannot be displayed as text on Google smart devices with screens.
13 Price is subject to change without notice. Actual price is set by individual dealers and may vary.
Mopria is a registered trademark and service mark of Mopria Alliance, Inc. in the United States and other countries. AirPort, AirPrint, iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPhone, iPod touch, Mac, macOS, and Time Capsule are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. iOS is a registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries, and is used under license. Android, Google Assistant, Google Cloud Print and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. IFTTT is a registered trademark of IFTTT Inc. in the United States and may be a registered trademark, or trademark, in other countries. Amazon and Amazon Alexa are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such mark by Canon U.S.A., Inc. is under license. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevate-your-printing-needs-with-the-new-canon-pixma-compact-connected-inkjet-printer-for-both-the-home-and-office-300773789.html
SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170