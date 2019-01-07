Elevate Your Printing Needs With The New Canon PIXMA Compact Connected Inkjet Printer For Both The Home And Office

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Can one printer single-handedly master the printing workload of a busy family or a budding business? Quite possibly! Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the new PIXMA TS702 Compact Connected Inkjet Printer providing an extensive list of benefits for numerous printing needs in the home and office. With a smaller footprint, thus occupying less desk space in comparison to its predecessor the PIXMA iP7220 printer, the new PIXMA TS702 printer is a high-volume printer capable of producing high-quality prints including documents and photos.

"We recognize the needs of our consumers and it's imperative that the products Canon brings to market can integrate seamlessly into their lives," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The new PIXMA TS702 printer may be a single function printer, however, with benefits that speak to both home and business usage, the end user will have a superb user experience."

On the Home Front: The TS702 has a laundry list of home usages. Printing from a mobile phone1 at home can be leveraged through multiple vehicles such as the AirPrint® software feature2, Mopria® software3, Canon Easy-PhotoPrint Editor4, Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY5 or Message in Print6. In addition, if consumers are on-the-go, they can easily access and print their documents using PIXMA Cloud Link7 or, for Google account holders, the Google Cloud Print™8 web printing service. The TS702 features two-way paper feeding, auto two-sided printing, the ability to print square media9 as well as a multi-purpose tray for printing on CDs and DVDs.

Additional home usage benefits include:

For IFTTT account holders, use of web services via IFTTT 10 , such as automatically printing documents using remote printers

, such as automatically printing documents using remote printers For Amazon and/or Google account holders, support of Amazon Alexa® 11 virtual assistant and Google Assistant TM12 virtual personal assistant-enabled smart speakers for consumers to check the status of the printer and provide easy hands-free printing

virtual assistant and Google Assistant virtual personal assistant-enabled smart speakers for consumers to check the status of the printer and provide easy hands-free printing Access to online manuals and the "Getting the Most From Your Printer" website via the Canon Print app

On the Business Front: Efficiency is a key component of success and with high-volume printing benefits such as 350-page high-volume paper capacity for documents and optional extra-large ink tanks available, the PIXMA TS702 printer is an excellent addition to certain workspace environments. The small footprint, at 14 inches x 14.6 inches and functions for business installation, such as standard and private management information base ("MIB") functions permitting users to easily manage remote printers, as well as wired LAN for networking, allow the PIXMA TS702 printer to provide a wealth of end-user benefits in a small package.

Additional business usage benefits include:

Ability to check printer status and ink levels with MIB, which also allows the end user to easily order office supplies and manage office operations

Two-way paper feeding, including high-volume paper feeding and paper of different types and sizes can be set simultaneously

Auto two-sided printing which can reduce paper cost and the time required to replace paper

Quieter plain paper printing operations and less time between clicking the print button on a PC until the paper feeding begins, as compared to its predecessor, the iP7220

Improved color reproduction, as compared to its predecessor, the iP7220

The new Canon PIXMA TS702 printer is currently available for purchase at an estimated retail price of $129.9913. For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com/.

