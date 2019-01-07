Introducing Sprint TREBL™ with Magic Box, the First Smart Home Small Cell Solution

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 10:00 AM EST
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) announced today Sprint TREBL with Magic Box, the world's first smart home small cell solution providing enhanced LTE coverage, integrated Alexa voice assistant and exceptional Harman Kardon sound quality. Sprint TREBL with Magic Box continues a winning streak for the company's all-wireless Magic Box portfolio with a prestigious CES Innovation Award for 2019 in the Smart Home product category. Designed in partnership with HARMAN Connected Services, Sprint TREBL with Magic Box will be on display at the HARMAN showcase next week during CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
At its core, Sprint TREBL with Magic Box is a completely wireless small cell that provides Sprint customers with enhanced LTE data coverage and speed-boosting capabilities. The innovative unit also provides fully integrated personal voice assistant and control of Smart Home Devices using the Amazon Alexa eco-system. Finally, music on a small cell never sounded so good with Harman Kardon audio including 2x8 Watt speakers, an embedded amplifier, plus three built-in far field microphones, Bluetooth, and noise and echo cancellation.
"The momentum of Sprint's line-up of award-winning Magic Box products has been remarkable and the addition of smart home and premium sound capabilities continues to transform our customers' wireless experience," said Sprint CTO John Saw. "The Sprint TREBL with Magic Box is the only product of its kind and we're proud to receive this recognition for our latest innovation."
In collaboration with HARMAN Connected Services on the product design and engineering, Sprint TREBL with Magic Box offers a stylish and modern design to complement any home décor. Its lightweight and water-resistant design make the device portable and perfect to plug and play both indoors and outdoors. This unit has the convenience of intuitive voice-guided support and a user-friendly app.
"We are proud to collaborate with Sprint to help elevate its small cell technology to meet the evolving demands of today's customers," said Sandeep Kalra, senior vice president and general manager for HARMAN Connected Services. "As we enter this new age of connected experiences, it's crucial to deliver industry-leading products that are seamlessly integrated into the smart home ecosystem - while offering enhanced functionalities."
"We're excited to provide our customers with an improved at-home wireless data experience along with the added benefits we've built in for voice assistance and great audio," Robert Kingsley, head of small cell development at Sprint. "It was great to work with the team at HARMAN Connected Services to deliver on our vision for a combined small cell and smart home solution that is stylish enough to fit in any home."
Today, Sprint offers 30% more LTE data coverage than before1, and is the most improved carrier in the U.S. with national average download speeds up 93% year-over-year based on an analysis of Nielsen data2.
There are more than 270,000 Sprint Magic Box units deployed across the country providing improved data for Sprint consumer and business customers. These innovative small cells are part of the company's Next-Gen Network investment to dramatically improve network coverage, speeds and reliability as the company prepares to launch Sprint 5G beginning in the first half of 2019.
Additional details on availability will be announced at a later date. To see the upcoming new device on display at CES 2019, visit the HARMAN CES Innovation Awards Showcase at The Venetian, Tech West, Ballroom E/F.
About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.
1 4G LTE data coverage with roaming
2 Sprint's analysis of Nielsen's Drive Test data in the top 106 markets for GET3 speeds (10 seconds 1GB parallel file download testing network capability) comparing 2017 D1 to latest drives (completed from 6/18 to 11/18)
