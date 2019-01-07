Quectel Announces LTE-A Cat 20 Module Ahead of CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019
SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) modules, announced today that as the leader in high-speed wireless module provider and in line with its long-term vision toward 5G and beyond, it has launched EM20, an LTE Advanced Category 20 module ahead of CES 2019. EM20 offers the maximum LTE throughput of 2.0Gbps Downlink and is optimized specially for Laptop, PC and high-speed industrial IoT applications.
Based on Qualcomm's SDX24 chipset and fully compliant with 3GPP R13 specification, EM20 supports cutting-edge LTE wireless technologies such as up to 7 Carrier Aggregation (CA), 4x4 MIMO technology, 256-QAM as well as LAA (LTE Assistant Access) and CBRS (Citizen Broadband Radio System).
The new module supports FDD LTE frequency bands of B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/ B12/B13/B14/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28/B29/B30/B66 and TDD LTE bands of B38/39/B40/B41/B42/B43/B46(LAA)/B48(CBRS). This ensures that IoT devices with EM20 inside can operate on networks of nearly all the mainstream carriers worldwide.
In addition, EM20 features Qualcomm® IZat™ location technology Gen8C Lite (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS). The integrated GNSS greatly simplifies product design, and provides quicker, more accurate and more dependable positioning capability.
Designed in M.2 form factor and measuring 42.0x30.0x2.3mm, EM20 is compatible with Quectel's broad portfolio of LTE-Advanced products including Cat 16 module EM16 and future 5G module, which allows for smooth migration between different categories and to next-generation connectivity.
Thanks for Quectel's proven success stories in high speed wireless module industry, and global spectrum availability, EM20 is going to be an ideal choice for ultra-high-speed Laptop, PC, Router, Industrial Gateway, In-Vehicle Video Surveillance System, Cloud-based 4K IP-Camera and many more similar applications, which indeed require very high throughput and preferably low latency.
EM20 will debut at Quectel Stand #2115 during the upcoming CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
About Quectel
Quectel Wireless Solutions is the leading global supplier of LTE, LTE-A, LPWA, GSM/GPRS, UMTS/HSPA(+) and GNSS modules. As a professional IoT technology developer and cellular module supplier, Quectel is able to provide one-stop service for IoT cellular modules. Quectel products have been widely applied in IoT/M2M fields including smart payment, telematics and transport, smart energy, smart city, security, wireless gateway, industry, healthcare, agriculture and environment monitoring. For more information, visit Quectel's website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.
