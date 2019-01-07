uBeam Announces New CEO

|By PR Newswire
January 7, 2019
MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- uBeam Inc., the pioneer of ultrasonic power-at-a-distance wireless charging, announced today the appointment of Simon McElrea as Chief Executive Officer. McElrea will also serve on the company's Board of Directors.
"I am delighted to lead uBeam and its many talented employees at this pivotal time in the wireless charging industry," stated McElrea. "The proliferation of IoT networks that require safe, reliable, Always-On connectivity and power, from the Smart Home to the much larger commercial, industrial, agricultural and renewable energy markets, is right in our sweet-spot."
Mark Suster, uBeam investor and director commented, "uBeam's entire board went through a comprehensive CEO search together. We were thrilled that somebody with Simon's intimate knowledge of the wireless energy space and with his leadership & engineering skills shared our vision and agreed to lead uBeam."
McElrea joins uBeam having served as CEO of Semblant Ltd. since 2015, a UK and Silicon Valley based B2B nanotechnology company which was acquired in Q4 2018 by HZO, a global leader in electronic material technologies. Prior to Semblant, McElrea was Vice President of IP, Licensing and Marketing at Energous Corporation, a San Jose based wireless-charging company that completed its IPO in 2014 and was awarded "Best of CES" in 2015. McElrea was responsible for the marketing, patenting and licensing strategy, as well as initiating FCC engagement and the formation of the "Uncoupled" wireless power standards committee within the AirFuel Alliance. Prior to Energous, McElrea founded and served as President of Invensas Corp., a subsidiary of Xperi Corporation, and has previously held a series of technology commercialization leadership roles at Vertical Circuits Inc. (VCI), Amkor Technology, Honeywell Inc. and Johnson Matthey Electronics. An author of over 30 US patents, McElrea holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees, with honors, in Engineering Science from Oxford University.
"Over the past 18 months, our team of 30 engineers has been singularly focused on the miniaturization of the technology, to enable us in 2019 to provide reference design kits to our manufacturing partners and customers so that they can integrate it into their diverse range of products," said McElrea. "By developing the complete turn-key solution, from industry-leading transducers, to custom ASICs, control electronics, hardware and software, we have created an end-to-end solution, as well as the associated IP, which currently totals over 100 patents and applications. We are excited to be able to showcase this work at CES during the coming week."
uBeam will demonstrate its solution at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, January 8th - 11th at its Suite (Venetian Suite 29-326), the Pepcom Digital Experience, Mirage Hotel, 6-10pm January 7th, and at the OurCrowd Pavilion, Booth 301 at Westgate Paradise Center, Tech East . For an appointment in uBeam's demonstration suite please email [email protected].
About uBeam
uBeam is the inventor of ultrasonic power-at-a-distance wireless charging, utilizing airborne ultrasound to create safe, reliable, wire-free charging. By developing proprietary transmitters and receivers, uBeam's technology delivers usable power to charge devices ranging from mobile and wearable electronics to IoT devices and networks. Contact us at [email protected].
