Sharp Expands Managed Network Services In Southern California Market

|January 7, 2019 10:00 AM EST
MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announced today that it is expanding its direct regional sales coverage of managed network services (MNS) in Los Angeles, California by acquiring the service contracts of Pink Hat Technology Management.
Since 2012, Pink Hat Technology Management has been providing cyber security services and managed network services, including installing and maintaining servers, desktops, cloud solutions, backup and disaster recovery solutions and mobile devices in the Los Angeles area for its clients. To ensure the transition is as smooth as possible, the employees of Pink Hat Tech have been asked to join the Sharp team and will continue to provide service to new and existing customers.
"Our employees are very pleased to join Sharp," said Pink Hat Technology Management owner Joy Beland. "Becoming a part of the Sharp Business Systems team will allow us to leverage the many benefits that come from being a part of an award-winning, multinational company, all of which will be passed along to our current and future customers."
"We chose the Pink Hat Technology Management team because of their dedication to service, rock-solid IT skills, and robust cyber security platform," said Anthony Sci, Senior Vice President of Sharp Business Systems, the direct sales division of SIICA. "The company has an exceptional reputation as a premier cyber solutions company in the Los Angeles area, which made this asset acquisition a logical choice for us."
Since its first branch opening in Arizona in 2006, SIICA has established 16 local Sharp Business Systems branches in 52 locations through growth initiatives within the organization.
About Sharp Business Systems
Sharp Business Systems is the direct sales division of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, which markets Sharp's full line of multifunction printers (MFPs)/Copiers, Network Printers, and professional display products including the AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system. Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales and marketing subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Osaka, Japan.
About Sharp Electronics Corporation
Sharp Electronics Corporation is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.
For more information about Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Business Systems, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at www.sharp-sbs.com.
