Meet the New Coolpad: Company Launches Complete Transformation to Become the Go-To Source for Technology That Puts Families First

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 10:00 AM EST
DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consumer electronics company Coolpad announced a bold new goal of becoming the world's leading family technology provider by 2021. To accomplish this, President and CEO Casey Ryan, who joined the company in March, initiated a comprehensive transformation -- including a new leadership team with executives from tier one companies, a massive change in the company's culture, and a renewed product strategy focused on a wider range of devices to keep the entire family connected.
"In 2018, we put priority on listening to both our consumers and to the market. What we heard was clear fatigue with overpriced devices as well as a hunger for families to stay connected in a more seamless and secure way," said Casey Ryan, President and CEO, Coolpad Americas. "To solve that need, Coolpad is embracing a new mission to become the leading provider of technology made with family in mind. As a father of five and part of this new family of accomplished leaders, I believe this focus positions Coolpad to further expand our business and address this untapped area of the market."
A Brand New Coolpad Executive Leadership Team
Coolpad has hired leading executives from marquee companies in the telecommunications industry. With expertise in IoT, AI, mobile broadband, wearables, and application infrastructure, they have launched iconic flagship product lines and bring significant experience in the U.S. market to Coolpad:
- Glenn Krupa as Chief Operations Officer - Hailing from the likes of Samsung and Qualcomm, Krupa has international experience driving profitability in the telecommunications industry
- John Choi as Chief Product Officer - Choi is a recognized leader in smartphones, wearables, IoT, and connected spaces, and has led successful collaborations with design, engineering, and manufacturing teams to drive products from concept to launch
- Steve Cistulli as Chief Technology Officer - With more than 25 years of experience within the technology and telecom sectors, Cistulli has held positions with multiple Fortune 500 companies
- Virginia Strickland as Chief Marketing Officer - Strickland has extensive background in marketing strategy, brand development, global product launches, and go-to-market strategy with leading consumer electronics brands including Alcatel and Apple
A Family-Focused Product Development Approach
Coolpad is also making significant investments in future technology while re-engineering their product development cycle to focus solely on devices that help connect families. This means the company will expand beyond its core smartphone portfolio to pursue untapped opportunities in areas such as IoT, kids technology, and other connected devices.
To accomplish this, Coolpad is working with a range of carrier and retail partners, as well as best-in-class organizations including FiLIP, Airfi Networks, and IOActive, to ensure kid-friendly design and parent-approved security measures are built-in from the start. Dyno Smartwatch is an example of this new strategy at work, specifically designed to connect parents with their children while being secure and simple to use. The colorful Dyno Smartwatch offers LTE connectivity, an intuitive user interface, an SOS button for emergencies, and kid-proof protection against dust and water.
A Centralized Global Strategy in the U.S.
As part of this transformation, Coolpad will begin to lead global company strategies out of its U.S. headquarters. In the coming weeks, Coolpad will relocate its U.S. headquarters from San Diego to the Dallas area to position the company closer to key partners, while offering a more balanced quality of life for its employees. In tandem, Ryan is also implementing a culture shift internally that promotes transparency, invites collaboration, and includes a U.S.-based team of the industry's best consumer electronics experts. These changes are reflected in the design of the new office space, along with improved benefits such as Unlimited PTO for a more family-friendly work environment.
"We want to be known for making products that are purposeful and high quality, and that expand across multiple device categories to keep the entire family connected and secure. We know this focus needs to extend to our Coolpad family as well, so we're making sweeping changes to build a more open, meaningful, and balanced workplace," continued Ryan.
About Coolpad
Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas and operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics that are inspired by innovation, purpose, and family. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit http://www.coolpad.us.
SOURCE Coolpad
