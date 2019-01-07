LifeShield's Introduction of New HD Video Doorbell Enhances Company's Home Automation Ecosystem

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019 10:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LifeShield, a leader in advanced wireless home security systems, announced their new smart home product, the LifeShield HD Video Doorbell, which integrates directly with the LifeShield home security system. The new Wi-Fi-enabled doorbell camera, featuring full 1080p HD video resolution and two-way audio support, allows homeowners to screen visitors with clarity and engage them in conversation through the LifeShield mobile app or security touchpad. The video doorbell can be installed and operated through hardwire or via an optional rechargeable battery.
The LifeShield HD Video Doorbell also features sophisticated day and night vision modes, giving homeowners the ability to see approaching visitors at any time of the day, including in low light or cloudy conditions. Through the LifeShield home security system, homeowners can record and store media clips, and watch it live on-demand at their convenience. The camera's motion detection technology can distinguish between people and other objects, preventing unneeded notifications and recordings. In the event of an approaching door visitor, the LifeShield home security system is notified and homeowners receive a push notification with a video preview of the live event that can be viewed on the mobile app or security touchpad.
A recent report estimated that nearly 26 million Americans have had packages stolen from their homes during the holiday season. "With the shift toward online shopping behavior, package delivery has spawned a new crop of porch pirates and stoop surfers in the U.S. As a result, we know homeowners, more than ever, are seeking better visibility to protect what's happening both inside and outside their homes," explained John Owens, Chief Executive Officer at LifeShield. "Our new video doorbell adds to our vision to make LifeShield smart home security truly an end-to-end solution for security-savvy homeowners."
Availability
The new LifeShield HD Video Doorbell will be demonstrated at Pepcom's Digital Experience! media event ahead of CES 2019 on January 7th and will be available for purchase at http://www.LifeShield.com in the second quarter of 2019.
Year in Review
The introduction of the LifeShield HD Video Doorbell follows the company's major enhancements during 2018 including:
- Addition of voice support with Amazon Alexa
- Integration with Google Assistant to allow LifeShield customers to use voice control to arm and disarm their system, lock doors, adjust lighting, and manage thermostats
- Integration with rules engine, IFTTT (If This Then That), to allow customers to quickly combine other branded smart devices in their homes
- The addition of professional installation services for its home security system through an expanded partnership with MasTec Advanced Technologies
- Retail roll-out to Amazon, Home Depot, and Groupon with new lower-priced home security offerings
- Certification of its home security system to work with all Z-Wave compatible smart lights, locks, thermostats, and garage doors through iOS, Android, and web applications
- Implementation of rich push notifications enabling customers to receive alerts via their iOS, Android, and web devices. Push notifications include previews of indoor and outdoor camera detections and a quick option to view the video
- Launch of new LifeShield Rules Engine that helps customers automate their security and smart home devices by creating custom rules
- Enhancement of its customer support operations, online support tools, and product packaging for an improved DIY setup experience
About LifeShield
LifeShield was the first nationally distributed, professional grade and professionally monitored wireless home security system to use an easy to set up "plug and protect" process, providing superior home protection and the best value in total home security. LifeShield's exclusive design incorporates multiple layers of protection through high-speed Internet, cellular signal, text and landline phone that delivers faster response times, reaching the monitoring station in seconds. To learn more about LifeShield, visit http://www.LifeShield.com, or call us at 1-877-529-1765.
SOURCE LifeShield
