MTS - Multi Threat Shield Receives Gold Level National Tactical Officers Assocation Member Tested and Recommended Rating

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 10:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After being submitted to the National Tactical Officers Association Member Tested and Recommended Program, the MTS™ - Multi Threat Shield received a Gold Level rating from program testers. The MTS™ - Multi Threat Shield is the lightest, most discreet, compact, versatile, and affordable ballistic shield of its kind. Testers found the shield to be useful for a variety of operations ranging from patrol officers to detectives, as well as school resource officers and tactical operations. It received a near perfect score (4.94/5) and the MTS was awarded the right to display the Gold Level Member Tested Logo.
Weighing only 7lbs., the MTS has applications in many environments. Whether the threat is an armed suspect or an active shooter, a quick flick of the wrist swiftly deploys a 3-foot long shield of protection. Officers who tested the MTS noted that it is easy to move around with, even when crawling or sprinting, and found the MTS to be more maneuverable due to its size, lighter weight and easy to hold for extended periods of time compared to other shields. In addition, officers noted its compact design enables the MTS to be easily stored in multiple locations of a police vehicle for immediate access, including within arm's reach on the front seat.
The ultra-discreet appearance of the MTS shield allows the user to store and carry it in plain sight, as well as covertly respond to a potential threat and not alert both suspect and bystanders to unwarranted alarm. This is perfect for undercover operations, school and university settings, patrol applications, and protective operations (executive/dignitary protection). In the event of a physical attack the MTS can be used to protect one or more people from any angle including overhead.
The MTS utilizes a seamless one-piece folding design. Its primary use is protection against threats from firearms. However, the MTS is a true multi-threat shield – the laminated ballistic material and 1680 Denier nylon cover also offers protection from attacks with edged weapons and blunt objects, as well as punches and kicks. The MTS was successfully tested by a National Institute of Justice approved laboratory for Level IIIA ballistic resistance (Level III with optional Rifle Plate), and does not fold or bend when shot.
The MTS is designed for everyday carry. To enhance its practicality, it includes an expandable utility pouch with covert access and interior hook/loop field, which offers the ability to carry a wide range of equipment and accessories that may be needed for a life-threatening response. It can be deployed with a shoulder strap that allows the user to use one hand or let go of the shield and perform vital functions like reloading and weapons manipulations, as well as rescues. The ability of the shield to go into "hands free" mode and then be redeployed has never been available in other ballistic shield.
The MTS measures 12 by 17.5 inches when closed. When the shield is deployed, the MTS can protect an area that is 36.5 by 17.5 inches. The MTS is currently used by major law enforcement agencies and security units including the United States Marshal's Service, Capitol Police, United States Supreme Court Police, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, United States Federal Reserve Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement, among others.
The MTS is available for $995 for the standard Level IIIA shield. An optional Level III rifle plate can be added to increase the type of weapons the MTS™ can defend against for a total price of $1,694. Law enforcement and bulk order discount pricing is available. For more information and purchasing: https://multithreatshield.com
SOURCE MTS - Multi Threat Shield
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170