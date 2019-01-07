Introducing Dyno Smartwatch, the First 4G LTE Wearable Made for Kids, with Industry-Leading Security for Parents

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 10:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coolpad Americas, a leading mobile technology brand, today announced the availability of Coolpad Dyno Smartwatch, specifically designed to connect parents to children while being secure, sturdy and simple to use. The colorful Dyno -- the first in a series of family-oriented connected products to come from Coolpad -- offers 4G LTE connectivity, an intuitive user interface, an SOS button for quickly contacting parents, and kid-proof protection against dust and water. Paired with an easy-to-use companion app, the smartwatch allows parents to quickly locate their children, set "safe zones" with virtual perimeter alerts, and communicate via voice and text messages.
Dyno Smartwatch will be available for purchase on January 28 for $149 at http://www.dynokids.com. Orders will begin shipping by the beginning of February, and additional retail partners will be announced at a later date.
"Children's safety is a central concern for parents today, and smart, safe wearable technology has the potential to provide the ultimate peace of mind by connecting parents and kids together," said Casey Ryan, CEO, Coolpad Americas. "The Dyno Smartwatch is the first of many smart devices that Coolpad will be releasing to provide purposeful technology that the whole family can benefit from. As a father myself, I am energized by our mission to solve this key need for families."
A Smartwatch for Kids
With interchangeable royal blue and baby pink watch bands included in the box, Dyno Smartwatch provides a friendly, animated interface with simple navigation that puts all functionality just a swipe or tap away. The watch is built to accompany fun activities with a kid-proof IP65 rating, which ensures dust resistance and protection from accidental spills and splashes.
Designed with Safety as a Priority
Coolpad designed the Dyno Smartwatch with security at the forefront. The wearable is backed by FiLIP, an enterprise-class secure back-end platform and application developer of wireless communications software. Both the device and the platform are Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) compliant. Coolpad has also partnered with several security organizations including IOActive, with deep capabilities and proven expertise in product security testing, to test our products for weaknesses that could impact our customers.
Additionally, Dyno includes a dedicated SOS button, which allows children to contact one of their pre-approved contacts immediately.
Easy Communication and Location Updates
The Dyno companion application is Android and iOS capable, and enables parents to effortlessly manage one or more smartwatches from a single dashboard. This includes voice and text message communication, setting and tracking safety zones, and choosing approved contacts that can connect with their children via the device. Coolpad has partnered with Airfi Networks to connect Dyno Smartwatch to nationwide 4G LTE coverage in the U.S. and Canada through its Catalyst IoT platform.
Dyno Smartwatch is based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 platform, a smaller, more efficient processor that provides increased performance while enabling longer battery life. The smartwatch offers a 605 mAh battery that provides up to two and a half days of use.
For more information on Dyno Smartwatch, please visit http://www.dynokids.com.
About Coolpad
Coolpad Americas is a top consumer electronics company that has built strategic partnerships with key wireless carriers and retailers. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas and operating in the U.S. market since 2012, Coolpad has embarked on a bold mission to become the number one provider of family technology. Coolpad develops world-class consumer electronics that are inspired by innovation, purpose, and family. To learn more about Coolpad, please visit http://www.coolpad.us.
SOURCE Coolpad
