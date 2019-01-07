Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (KOIN) now available through E*TRADE's Commission-Free ETF Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Shares, a provider of thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce that its NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSE Arca: KOIN) is now available through E*TRADE's Commission-Free ETF Program1.

"Innovation Shares is thrilled to participate in this prestigious and selective program with one of the nation's leading financial services companies," said Matt Markiewicz, Managing Director at Innovation Shares. "As a pioneer in bringing AI-backed indexing to retail investors, we could not be more excited to collaborate with a pioneer in the online brokerage industry. KOIN is already a low-cost investment that gives investors access to companies participating in the blockchain technology revolution and now E*TRADE's 4.9 million brokerage accounts will have the ability to add KOIN to their portfolios on a commission-free basis."

"Investors and traders seek sophisticated alternative investments to help capitalize on emerging trends and help diversify their portfolios," said Rich Messina, SVP, Investment Product Management at E*TRADE. "With the addition of Innovation Shares to our program, we are continuing in our pursuit to offer customers the latest in commission-free investment choices."

KOIN holds a diverse basket of 45 global equities that are placed into one of four categories based on how they relate to the theme of blockchain technology.

The four categories that make up KOIN's underlying index are defined as follows:

Cryptocurrency as Payment: Companies that accept cryptocurrency as payment for goods and services or are developing blockchain payment solutions.

Companies that accept cryptocurrency as payment for goods and services or are developing blockchain payment solutions. Mining Enablers: Companies that either create equipment and/or tools to enable creation of new blockchains or are mining blockchains as their main business.

Companies that either create equipment and/or tools to enable creation of new blockchains or are mining blockchains as their main business. Solutions Providers: Companies engaged as Blockchain as Service providers. They assist businesses and organizations in the creation and implementation of blockchain applications.

Companies engaged as Blockchain as Service providers. They assist businesses and organizations in the creation and implementation of blockchain applications. Adopters: Companies that primarily use blockchain technology to increase operational efficiencies, optimize settlement processes, enhance the customer experience and/or increase data security/integrity.

About Innovation Shares LLC

Innovation Shares focuses on themes that investors are talking about but have a hard time accessing. The innovation behind the firm's name is not just the exposures it offers; rather, it resides in the patent-pending process used to develop proprietary indices. Using AI driven natural language processing to power a sentiment-based selection methodology, Innovation Shares identifies stocks that might otherwise evade a traditional analytical approach.

Contact:

Matt Markiewicz, Managing Director, Innovation Shares

[email protected]

(212) 729-1076

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting innovationshares.com. Investors should read it carefully before investing or sending money.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. International investments may also involve risk from unfavorable fluctuations in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles, and from economic or political instability. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments and investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. There is no guarantee the fund will achieve its stated objective. There is no assurance that stocks selected according to the natural language processing algorithm will outperform stocks of other companies. There is no guarantee that the methodology will generate or produce the intended results.

Currently, there are few public companies for which Blockchain technology represents an attributable and significant revenue stream, and companies eligible for inclusion in the index may have minimal ties to blockchain. In addition: cryptographic keys necessary to transact on a blockchain may be subject to theft, loss, or destruction; competing platforms and technologies may be developed that consumers use instead of blockchain; that companies that use blockchain technology may be subject to cybersecurity risk, and that such companies may not be able to develop applications or may not be able to capitalize on them; that there may be a lack of liquid markets and possible manipulation of blockchain-based assets; that there may be risks posed by the lack of regulation in this space; that blockchain systems built using third party products may be subject to technical defects or vulnerabilities beyond a company's control; and that blockchain is a new and untested technology which may never be implemented on a scale that provides identifiable benefits.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market performance is determined using the bid/ask midpoint at 4:00pm Eastern time when the NAV is typically calculated and do not represent the returns an investor would receive if shares were traded at other times. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. All ETFs are subject to management fees and expenses.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor, and Penserra Capital Management LLC serves as the sub-advisor to the fund. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA, 19456), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates.

1. You can buy and sell ETFs available through the E*TRADE Commission-Free ETF Program without paying brokerage commissions. For margin customers, certain ETFs purchased through the program are not margin eligible for 30 days from the purchase date. To discourage short-term trading, E*TRADE may charge a short-term trading fee on sales of participating ETFs held less than 30 days. E*TRADE has contracted with certain ETF companies to receive compensation in connection with the purchase of ETFs offered commission-free through E*TRADE. This additional compensation received as a result of these relationships is paid based on initial setup fees, and a percentage of invested assets ranging from 0 to 0.15% per annum, depending on the fund company.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovation-shares-nextgen-protocol-etf-koin-now-available-through-etrades-commission-free-etf-program-300773816.html

SOURCE Innovation Shares LLC