Helping the Advancement of Innovation, Canon U.S.A. Launches Its First-Ever Developer Community Program and WiFi-Based, Camera Control API

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 10:23 AM EST
MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acknowledging the demand for development support, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, shows its devotion to the developer communities through the launch of a new developer support program website, the Canon Developer Community 1. For years, many companies have been utilizing Canon's remote camera control2 and communication capability by creating unique applications to help build successful solutions. From outstanding support to exclusive products and software available for sale, the Canon Developer Community program can help empower developers to take full advantage of Canon digital imaging solutions and SDKs to drive their enterprising visions.
"The developer community has always been important to Canon, which is why the Company is pleased to launch the Canon Developer Community," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This full-featured program will bring the extensive resources of Canon to so many in the developer community, allowing them to meet the growing challenges of imaging today and help them to develop new applications to drive the tech industry forward."
The robust, multi-tiered membership program can help to empower the vision of like-minded developers by providing:
- Access to Canon's SDKs and other development tools
- Access to the Canon Developer Community Online Store where exclusive developer products are offered for sale at discounted prices for United States developers
- Notification updates regarding the availability of new developer tools
- Direct technical support from Canon experts1
- Potential marketing opportunities1 with Canon3.
Membership tiers range from Basic (free) membership where you get access to the developers tools and Community forum, as well as paid levels of membership such as Silver ($500), Gold ($2,500) and Platinum ($7,500) which are targeted to large-scale enterprise organizations and have additional benefits, such as access to technical support, exclusive service discounts and potential advertising and marketing opportunities to work with Canon USA3. The program will also give access to the Canon Community Online Store where the Canon Developer Community exclusive products and discounts are offered.
Camera Control API (CCAPI)
Canon is also launching a new API that will be available to members of the Canon Developer Community. This web-API, which Canon refers to as the Camera Control API (CCAPI), utilizes HTTP protocol over WiFi transmission. It can be executed over programs supporting HTTP, giving the developer more options of platforms to create applications. This helps empower the developer to take advantage of multi-platform support and develop innovative applications such as photo booths, animations, robotics/automations, event photography, mass portraits/passports, photogrammetry, among others.
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS Developer Version with CCAPI
In March of 2019, Canon is scheduled to introduce the PowerShot SX70 HS Developer Version Model, Canon's first camera integrated with the new CCAPI. This camera features a 65x zoom that can provide impressive versatility depending on application as well as outstanding color accuracy and sharpness, rapid auto-focus for fast capture.
For Canon Developer Community members, this specialized PowerShot SX70 HS Developer Version camera is currently scheduled to be available in January at the Canon Developer Community Online Store.
To learn more about the Canon Developer Community, please visit https://DeveloperCommunity.usa.canon.com .
About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
1 Available with select membership tiers only.
2 On select models only. Visit the Canon Developer Community to see what cameras currently have available SDKs.
3 Marketing opportunities are not guaranteed. Each potential opportunity will be reviewed and either approved or declined by Canon U.S.A., Inc. in its sole discretion.
† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office
©2019 Canon U.S.A., Inc. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helping-the-advancement-of-innovation-canon-usa-launches-its-first-ever-developer-community-program-and-wifi-based-camera-control-api-300773825.html
SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170