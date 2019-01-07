Reimagining Group Photo Experiences, Canon U.S.A. Launches Strategic Alliance with Remote Camera Platform, Brizi, Inc.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced its strategic alliance with remote camera-platform company Brizi, Inc., the creators behind BriziCam. This strategic alliance allows both Brizi and Canon to further immerse themselves into new markets and continue to innovate in the imaging space. Elements of the strategic alliance will include sales, joint marketing and a research and development (R&D) collaboration. Today's announcement marks a new chapter in innovation for Canon with the goal to continue to identify startups and technology companies for collaboration in the imaging industry.

Canon is already Brizi's top imaging-equipment provider, with the platform taking advantage of the software developer kit (SDK) functionality of Canon EOS digital cameras. Brizi's platform helps users tap into nearby cameras to capture group memories across the NBA, NCAA, European football, Grand Slam tennis, and at iconic cultural landmarks such as at the Washington Monument. To date, shared "Brizi Moments" have reached more than 26 million people across seven countries. Brizi and Canon will aim to set a new standard for group-memory experiences on both a national and global scale.

Brizi uncovered a void in the marketplace – a challenge in capturing group photos at iconic places. With the help of professional-grade Canon cameras and lenses, enabled with Canon's SDK functionality, Brizi has reinvented the group photo experience. Last year, Brizi showcased its use-case in sports & entertainment in the Canon booth at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show. Since the tradeshow, Brizi and Canon planned how both companies can help elevate the future of imaging technology and business beyond sports and entertainment.

"In Brizi, we see an innovative, energetic and strong team with a clear vision to drive group-photo memories in the fan engagement and landmark markets," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This strategic alliance marks the dawn of a new era of collaboration, powered by Canon, and we are excited to work with Brizi to further advance the imaging technology industry."

"With its renowned excellence in imaging and a strong brand legacy, the collaboration with Canon is a great way to set the trajectory of the imaging industry," said Anna Hu, CEO & Co-Founder of Brizi. "Now that we have formed a strategic alliance with Canon, we are well positioned to help transform the way group memories are captured worldwide, expanding into more iconic sports & entertainment venues and cultural landmarks."

Canon and Brizi plan to bring a showcase of the BriziCam, Powered by Canon platform to this year's CES® in booth #16206, offering show attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves in a stunning view of the Grand Canyon. This is made possible through their integration of Canon technology. To further drive the conversation about collaboration and open innovation with startups and other corporations, Canon will also host a panel discussion, "A New Era of Collaboration, Powered by Canon" on Thursday, January 10 at 1:00 pm in Eureka Park with panelists from Brizi, EA and Tome Software, moderated by co-founder of ID8 Innovation Mara Lewis.

Please visit Canon and Brizi at the 2019 CES Show at Booth #16206 in the Central Hall and #50653 in Eureka Park and follow Canon throughout the show on Instagram at @CanonUSA and Twitter at @CanonUSAimaging. Use #CanonCES to join the conversation and visit our website at www.usa.canon.com .

About Brizi Inc.

Brizi is a fast-growing venture-backed company, enabling anyone to tap into nearby cameras to capture group memories at iconic places. Brizi is based in Boston & Toronto and their platform technology is licensed across iconic sports and landmarks including NBA Basketball, NCAA, European Football, Professional Hockey, Grand Slam tennis, and other iconic tourism destinations such as the Washington Monument. Brizi helps its clients automatically transform customers into micro-influencers, with proprietary data that uncovers powerful consumer insights.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reimagining-group-photo-experiences-canon-usa-launches-strategic-alliance-with-remote-camera-platform-brizi-inc-300773830.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.