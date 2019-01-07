Products Enabled with the HDMI 2.1 Specification Continue to Grow with New Announcements at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 10:30 AM EST
Annual Shipments of Products with HDMI Interface Projected to Reach Almost 1 Billion Devices in 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HDMI 2.1 Specification was released in November 2017 and manufacturers of several products including semiconductors, TVs, AVRs, soundbars, and game consoles have made announcements on upcoming releases supporting the specification. HDMI® Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) reports that CES 2019 will see many more announcements covering a broad range of product categories.
"In one short year after the launch of the HDMI 2.1 specification, consumer electronics companies have launched innovative products improving the gaming experience, 8K displays and cinema quality audio for the home theater," said Rob Tobias, CEO and President of HDMI LA. "Because of the ongoing evolution of the HDMI interface, HDMI technology continues to be the universal interface for consumer electronics products."
HDMI LA also reports that almost 1 billion HDMI-enabled devices are projected to ship in 2019, amounting to eight billion devices shipping since the release of the first HDMI specification in 2002.
HDMI 2.1 Specification "Feature Showcase" at CES in the HDMI LA booth South Hall 1 #20208.
Following the release of the HDMI 2.1 specification, manufacturers are working on bringing new innovative products to market featuring the specification's new features. The HDMI LA booth will have several companies showcasing consumer experiences driven by those features including:
- Ultimate home theater with UHD 8K TV, high bitrate audio from Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) and demonstrating 48G Ultra High Speed Bandwidth
- Enhanced gaming with a game console and 4K TV supporting Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for smooth lag-free and fluid gameplay
- Dynamic HDR 4K TV supporting high bitrate color and Rec. 2020 with wider color gamut picture
- Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable prototypes from multiple manufacturers supporting 48G bandwidth
"The launch of the HDMI 2.1 Specification enables manufacturers to bring more immersive and dynamic experiences to consumers, and I invite everyone to come by the booth to see the demos," said Robert Blanchard of Sony Electronics, president of the HDMI Forum. "This is a time when the 94 Forum Member companies can celebrate the successful release and implementation of the specification that they worked so hard to deliver."
HDMI LA Booth Hosts the Annual HDMI Tech Zone
Also on display will be the latest brands representing the Premium HDMI Cable Certification Program, which includes over 100 participating HDMI Adopters representing several hundred major brands and resellers in the U.S., Asia and Europe. Premium HDMI Cables are required to be tested and certified only at HDMI Authorized Test Centers (ATCs) and display the authentication anti-counterfeiting Premium HDMI Cable Label.
Additionally, several HDMI adopters will be in the HDMI Tech Zone demonstrating their HDMI test equipment, testing services and active optical cables and solutions.
Available at the booth will be representatives of HDMI LA and to make an appointment, please contact Val Robbins at [email protected], or our media relations team listed below.
About HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.
HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc. (HDMI LA) is the agent appointed by the HDMI Forum to license Version 2.x of the HDMI Specification and is the agent appointed by the HDMI Founders to license all earlier HDMI Specifications. HDMI LA provides marketing, promotional, licensing and administrative services; as well as education on the benefits of the HDMI Specification to adopters, retailers and consumers. For more information, please visit www.hdmi.org.
About the HDMI Forum, Inc.
HDMI Forum, Inc., a non-profit, mutual benefit corporation, is comprised of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics, personal computers, mobile devices, cables, components and silicon solutions; as well as movie studios and content providers, service providers, test labs and test equipment manufacturers. An open trade association, The HDMI Forum's mission is to foster broader industry participation in the development of future versions of the HDMI Specification and to further expand the ecosystem of interoperable, HDMI-enabled products. For more information on the HDMI Forum or on becoming a member please visit www.hdmiforum.org.
HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, Premium HDMI Cable Certification Program, Premium HDMI Cable, Premium HDMI Cable Label, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/609706/HDMI_Logo.jpg
