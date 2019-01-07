Vuzix and ST Engineering Launch the World's First Augmented Intelligence Biometric-Enabled Smart Glasses Platform

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019 10:36 AM EST
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, and ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering company, today announced the launch of the world's first Augmented Intelligence biometric-enabled Smart Glasses platform to boost productivity of enterprise customers and, in the face of burgeoning urbanization, enhance global public safety.
This platform as a service (PaaS), developed by ST Engineering's Electronics sector, is a new pay-per-use application integrated with Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses, enabling hands-free and non-intrusive identification. With this subscription-based smart glasses model, enterprise customers in the healthcare, aviation, logistics and manufacturing industries can save costs without the need of additional infrastructure or hand-held devices.
The PaaS Smart Glass solution allows customization of a number of applications including hands-free scanning of barcodes for efficient cargo loading and delivery, real-time cross-referencing against a central database of criminal offenders and displaying route maps of suspected criminal suspects in the vicinity. At the frontline of emergencies, it enables first responders to more efficiently identify causalities or patients and obtain vital information such as medical histories of allergies and blood type. This reduces the wait time upon arrival at hospitals, allowing critical medical help to be delivered more quickly to patients.
"Vuzix is committed to delivering innovative AR and AI smart glass solutions that are lightweight, wearable all day and deliver information to users across the enterprise and first responders when and where they need it," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "ST Engineering's biometric-enabled AI platform, coupled with Vuzix Smart Glasses, create a powerful tool that can boost productivity of enterprise customers and enhance public safety worldwide."
"For decades, we have stayed committed to delivering innovative, frontier technologies that enable our global customers to stay ahead in the market and push the industry forward," said Low Jin Phang, General Manager of Info-Software, Electronics, ST Engineering. "Technology has created a new world of work possibilities with the application of artificial intelligence and data analytics to healthcare, aviation, manufacturing, logistics and public safety, taking on-the-job efficiency to a whole new dimension. With the Vuzix Smart Glasses and our biometric-enabled platform, enterprises and security agencies will be able to mobilize frontline and field workers with up to 50% enhanced productivity as a result of streamlined work processes."
The PaaS Smart Glass solution is targeted for frontline and field-based workers in the industries of aviation, healthcare, security, manufacturing and logistics industries. It will be available for preview at CES from January 8-11 at the Vuzix Booth #15036 at Tech East LVCC, Central Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.
About Vuzix Corporation
Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 144 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.
About ST Engineering
ST Engineering is a global technology, defense and engineering group specializing in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. The Group employs about 22,000 people across offices in Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, serving customers in more than 100 countries. Its employees bring innovation and technology together to create smart engineering solutions for customers in the defense, government and commercial segments. With more than 500 smart city projects across 70 cities in its track record, the Group continues to help transform cities through its suite of Smart Mobility, Smart Security and Smart Environment solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering reported revenue of S$6.62b in FY2017 and it ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of the FTSE Straits Times Index, MSCI Singapore, SGX ESG Transparency Index and SGX ESG Leaders Index. For more information, please visit www.stengg.com.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to our business relationships with ST Engineering, and their AI software platform's success with the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses, and among other things, the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.
Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Margolis, Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation [email protected] Tel: (585) 359-5952
Ed McGregor, Director of Institutional Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation [email protected] Tel: (585) 359-5985
Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com
