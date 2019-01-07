|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 11:00 AM EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lynx Technology Receives 2018 Connected Home and Building Award from IoT Evolution
Lynx MiND Honored for IoT Innovation
Lynx Technology announced today that Lynx MiND has received a 2018 IoT Evolution Connected Home and Building Innovation Award from IoT Evolution magazine, the leading publication covering IoT technologies.
The award honors organizations delivering software or hardware solutions which enable the advancement of the smart home and building industry.
"Lynx is honored to receive this industry validation from IOT Evolution Magazine for Lynx MiND. At Lynx we are committed to innovation in the advancement of interoperability within the IoT ecosystem, to establish seamless and secure connected device experiences," said John Driver, CEO of Lynx Technology.
For Consumer Electronics companies, Service Providers and Appliance Manufacturers who want to participate in the smart home in an easy way, Lynx MiND is an OCF Certified smart home solution, which includes a reconfigurable embedded rules engine (U.S. Patent Pending), that will enable a gateway, NAS, wireless router, STB, home controller, appliance or other device to be transformed into a central smart home hub. Because Lynx MiND is OCF Certified, it is protocol agnostic, which allows consumers to securely discover Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread, DLNA and other smart devices in the home, and to ensure interoperability with these devices from one central hub using a companion app. It does this reliably without the typical headaches and performance problems that are common with smart home solutions today. Lynx MiND also leverages the implementation of IoTivity-Lite, the Open Connectivity Foundation's (OCF) open source standard for smart home interoperability communication.
"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Connected Home and Building Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate Lynx Technology for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, CEO of Crossfire Media, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution Magazine.
"It is my pleasure to recognize Lynx MiND, an innovative solution that earned Lynx Technology the 2018 IoT Evolution Connected Home and Building Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Lynx in the future."
About Lynx Technology
For Consumer Electronics Companies and Service Providers who want to deliver innovative IoT smart home solutions for their customers in any environment, Lynx provides device connectivity software that allows consumers to quickly and securely discover and enjoy their smart home devices and media libraries, while coordinating and controlling them from any mobile device. Lynx Technology is based in San Diego, California. We serve customers across North America, Europe and Asia. For more information please visit http://www.lynxtechnology.com and follow us on linkedin, twitter, @LynxTechLLC and facebook.
