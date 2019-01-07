OurCrowd Highlights 14 Of Its Portfolio Stars At CES

|By Business Wire
|
|January 7, 2019 11:00 AM EST
OurCrowd, a global investment platform and Israel’s most active venture investor will showcase some of its market leading portfolio from Israel and around the globe at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES.) Learn more about how equity crowdfunding is opening up investment opportunities to accredited investors in a wide range of sectors including Artificial intelligence, Mobility, Drones and more.
OurCrowd Founder & CEO Jon Medved says, “For once, CES attendees will actually be able to invest in some of the exciting startup companies that they see at the show. These companies are funded through our unique democratic platform of venture capital where accredited investors can start making intelligent startup investments with as little as $10,000. Investors may want to set aside some of the money they were planning on spending at the tables and visit us first.”
Portfolio Companies on Display at OurCrowd’s Booth at the Westgate Paradise Center, Suite 301:
- ADvantage Sports Tech Fund: One of OurCrowd’s 14 funds, co-founded with leAD Sports, an initiative spearheaded by the grandchildren of Adi Dassler to further sports innovation. ADvantage recently led a $5m round in US based TAPPP, a pre-paid platform enabling access to premium live sports content.
- C2A SECURITY: Graduating from the OurCrowd Labs/02 incubator, C2A develops cybersecurity for connected vehicles. C2A was recently named a finalist at the 2018 Mondial.Tech Paris Startup awards, being recognized for its new approach to automotive cyber protection.
- Centaur Analytics: IoT developer of devices that track the quality of stored agricultural products to minimize waste. Read more in Forbes.
- Edgybees: Visual Intelligence Technology being used in first response, defense, automotive, sports technology and more. Edgybees has been vital in rescuing those affected in the California Wildfires, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Michael and more.
- Engie: Engie’s connected car maintenance solution provides fault diagnostics and predictive maintenance information in a simple way, to make car repairs easy and efficient. Engie allows future autonomous fleets to be simply and automatically maintained and remotely diagnosed. At CES, Engie will release its B2B solution for Fleets, insurers and dealers.
- TechSee: Visual technical assistance that is powered by AI & AR. TechSee recently raised $16 million in a Series B round led by Scale Ventures.
- VayaVision: Vehicle Environmental Perception solution based on raw data fusion with upsampling, AI and computer vision for safer and reliable autonomous driving. Vayavision recently raised $8 million in seed funding, led by Viola Ventures.
- uBeam: Wireless, contactless charging through ultrasound. Come watch their live demo at Venetian Tower, Suite 29-326
OurCrowd Portfolio Companies Showcasing Independently:
- Arbe: The world’s first company to demonstrate ultra-high-resolution 4D imaging radar with post processing and SLAM. It is disrupting autonomous driving sensor development by providing optic sensor resolution with the reliability and maturity of radar technology for all levels of vehicle autonomy. The company was founded in 2015 and raised $23 million in funding to date. Marriott Courtyard, Suite208
- Brodmann17: World leaders in Deep Neural Network software architecture, creating practical algorithms that bring deep-learning vision applications to the mainstream. Brodmann17 has partnered with global OEMs and Tier 1 leaders on vehicle and pedestrian detection, based on their innovative approach towards DNN and AI perception software. Israel pavilion Eureka Park, Booth #51701
- Hailo: Semiconductor company developing a proprietary chip for AI and machine learning in edge devices with a focus on data-processing in autonomous vehicles, Hailo recently raised $12 million in Series A funding from OurCrowd and others. Hailo’s Suite Venetian Tower Hospitality.
- Innoviz: Enabling autonomous mobility with solid state LiDAR sensors, sensor fusion, and accurate mapping and localization products. InnovizOne, automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR and Computer Vision software have been awarded the 2019 CES “Best of Innovation” honor. Westgate, Booth 1415
- Intuition Robotics: After winning the Best of Innovation award for Smart Home at last year’s CES, Intuition Robotics is returning to CES with big news regarding its social robot for older adults, known as ElliQ®. Intuition Robotics is developing companion agent technologies that breathe life into autonomous machines and proactively and intuitively engage users. ElliQ will be showcased at Pepcom. Reporters can also request a demo by contacting [email protected]
- Maniv Mobility: One of OurCrowd’s 14 funds, Maniv is Israel's leading venture capital fund dedicated exclusively to the new mobility future, investing in early-stage transportation innovation. Maniv’s full portfolio include companies such as Aurora labs, Autofleet, Autotalks, Clairlabs, Coganta, Drive.ai, Guardian, Nauto, Nexar, Oryx, Otonomo, Owl, Ridecell, Righthand, Seurat, Spatial logic, Turo, and Upstream. Maniv companies are present throughout the show.
To receive OurCrowd portfolio news updates, or to arrange interviews at CES with company CEO’s, or OurCrowd Business Development Partner Laly David, contact Aaron Kliner at [email protected] (+972 54-8143742) or Leah Stern at [email protected] (+44 747-0196-826) for more details.
All of the above companies will also be on hand at OurCrowd’s Global Investor Summit in Jerusalem, March 7, 2019. RSVP today at summit.ourcrowd.com
About OurCrowd: OurCrowd is a global investment platform, bringing venture capital opportunities to accredited investors worldwide. A leader in equity crowdfunding, OurCrowd is managed by a team of seasoned investment professionals and is led by serial entrepreneur Jon Medved. OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its own capital, and invites its accredited membership of investors and institutional partners to invest alongside in these opportunities. OurCrowd provides support to its portfolio companies, assigns industry experts as mentors, and creates growth opportunities through its network of strategic multinational partnerships. The OurCrowd community consists of almost 30,000 accredited investors from over 150 countries. OurCrowd has raised over $800 million and invested in 170 portfolio companies and funds. To join OurCrowd as an accredited investor visit www.ourcrowd.com and click “Join.”
About the 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit: The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, Where the startup world gathers. The 2019 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, taking place March 7 in Jerusalem, Israel, is one of the premier events in the tech industry, and the largest business event in Israel’s history, with 15,000 expected to register to attend. The Summit provides an interactive, front-row seat to the formerly closed world of startup venture capital, with exclusive exposure to cutting-edge technologies, the entrepreneurs behind them, and the corporate leaders deploying them. Top investors, venture capitalists, corporate partners, entrepreneurs and journalists come from around the world both for Summit day as well as a week of events that include tours of the Israeli ecosystem, corporate meetups, and cultural and historical excursions. Thousands more will participate through livestreaming. Learn more at summit.ourcrowd.com
