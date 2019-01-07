iOttie Launches Revolutionary Smartphone Car Mount with Amazon Alexa Built-In, Providing Hands-Free Access to Alexa Right From Your Vehicle

|By Business Wire
iOttie, a leading mobile accessories company, today announced its Easy One Touch Connect smartphone car mount featuring Amazon Alexa built-in. A first-of-its-kind product, the mount supports most standard Alexa features and capabilities, including access to more than 70,000 Alexa skills, right from your vehicle. By working with Amazon to develop the Easy One Touch Connect, and incorporating its own patented Easy One Touch mechanism, iOttie has created a functional and intelligent car mount. The Easy One Touch Connect will be available for purchase on Amazon.com and iOttie.com later in the first quarter of 2019.
“At iOttie, we are constantly innovating to enhance users’ experiences with their smartphones,” said iOttie Senior Director, Eric Kang. “By working with Amazon to design the Easy One Touch Connect, we are able to provide more value to customers by enabling them to quickly and easily interact with Alexa from the road. The Easy One Touch Connect also holds a smartphone safely and securely to a dashboard or windshield so you can focus on the road. With this device, we are expanding the potential and capabilities of smartphones in every aspect of our lives.”
“We want to make Alexa available to more customers in the car, and that means creating the tools for device makers like iOttie to embed Alexa directly into their automotive products,” said Ned Curic, VP of Alexa Auto at Amazon. “The Easy One Touch Connect enhances the driving experience by providing a simple, intuitive phone mount with secure mounting capabilities, and with Alexa built-in, drivers can enjoy hands-free access to many of their favorite Alexa features – all while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.”
The Easy One Touch Connect from iOttie is one of the first automotive accessories built using the Alexa Mobile Accessory Kit. With access to tens of thousands of Alexa Skills, users can ask Alexa to play music, check the weather, get driving directions, control smart home devices and more, all while enjoying smooth communication via dual high-quality microphones and noise-canceling software that filters out ambient road noise. The device also incorporates iOttie’s patented Easy One Touch mechanism, which enables users to easily lock and remove their smartphone with one hand. Thanks to iOttie’s superior shock-absorbing technology, the Easy One Touch Connect offers the stability and security iOttie users have come to know and trust, ensuring smartphones stay locked in place so users can focus on the road.
iOttie will have the Easy One Touch on display for demos throughout CES from January 8-11 at LVCC, South Hall 3 - 31514 and at Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage on Monday, January 7.
About iOttie
iOttie is a premium accessories brand headquartered in New York City. Established in 2010, the company has integrated emerging technologies with design to create new products that are user friendly and enhance everyday lives. iOttie’s mission is to develop products that simplify life for their customers. Through experimentation and continuous search for new concepts, iOttie has been awarded 7 CES Innovation Honoree Awards since 2013 and continues to introduce new innovative products to the market. Today, iOttie’s portfolio of product categories include smartphone mounts & accessories, wireless chargers & power devices, and smart devices. To learn more, visit www.iottie.com.
