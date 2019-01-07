ActivePDF Kicks Off New Year with Major Release of WebGrabber 8.1.0

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019 11:05 AM EST
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActivePDF, the leading global provider of PDF automation solutions and digital transformation, is kicking off 2019 with a major release of DocGenius™ WebGrabber 8.1.0. The updated WebGrabber offers an expanded COM API and enhanced .NET API, as well as a powerful boost to the Native Engine.
WebGrabber has long been the standard for dynamically and accurately converting HTML and URL to PDF files. WebGrabber 8.1.0 includes an API that enables software developers to programmatically customize HTML/URL to PDF output.
New features in WebGrabber 8.1.0 include:
- Native Engine Upgrade: WebGrabber offers two conversion engines – The default Native Engine and the IE Engine. A big concern for WebGrabber users in the past has been converting exact replicated files to PDF. Now, with the Native Engine converter update, WebGrabber provides high-speed and high-fidelity conversion, giving users the highest quality print output of their original HTML/URL files.
- Now supports Windows Server 2016: This update invites more users to experience WebGrabber without changing to a new operating service.
- JSON replaces XML: Previously, when upgrading a WebGrabber installation, developers had to reinstall their custom profiles and settings using the .xml files in the backup folder. Now, they may convert the .xml files in the backup folder to .json files, then use those converted files to replace the newly-installed .json files at "C:/ProgramData/ActivePDF/Settings/WebGrabber."
"WebGrabber updates are always met with enthusiasm, because as an industry-leading solution, users depend on the WebGrabber API for powerful and reliable HTML-to-PDF conversions," says Tim Sullivan, ActivePDF Chief Architect and CEO. "This major upgrade improves upon an already dynamic solution, making it even more powerful with a newly enhanced and updated .NET API. We really wanted to make an impact right out of the gates for 2019 and WebGrabber 8.1.0 is yet another example of how ActivePDF is continuing to raise the bar on digital transformation across the world."
New to the WebGrabber .NET and COM API:
- The WebGrabber .NET and COM ports are now 62625.
- Users can now create output files in memory using the following new/updated COM API Calls: OutputFormat property – New for .NET and updated for COM, added File and ByteArray; OutputFileFormat enumerator – New for both .NET and COM, OutputFileformat enumerator, which uses 64-byte-encoded characters.
- WebGrabber 8.1.0 now supports the "let" statement in JavaScript.
For more information WebGrabber 8.1.0 installation requirements and other information, visit the Release Notes page. Discover the power of high-fidelity HTML/URL-to-PDF and download WebGrabber 8.1.0 today.
To learn more about how WebGrabber 8.1.0 can help your business, speak with an ActivePDF Technology Advisor. For extensive information on all ActivePDF solutions and digital transformation tools, visit the ActivePDF Online Manuals page.
About ActivePDF
Developers, Product Managers, CIOs, and CTOs partner with ActivePDF to embed digital transformation and powerful PDF tools into their enterprise applications that reliably scale for millions of users. Originally known for providing low-code .NET PDF APIs that create, convert, modify, and view files, ActivePDF has naturally evolved over the years to further provide OCR data capture and intelligent workflow automation solutions within existing business processes. While represented amongst 40% of Fortune 500 companies, the full suite of ActivePDF technologies are currently deployed in industries such as Banking, Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Legal, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. Explore everything PDF, visit ActivePDF.com.
For additional information, please contact:
Derek Gerber, Global Marketing Director
derek.gerber(at)activepdf(dot)com
ACTIVEPDF and the ActivePDF Logo are registered trademarks of ActivePDF, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
SOURCE ActivePDF, Inc.
