New Tripod Brand Robus Offers the Best of the Best in Tripods – Sold Exclusively at B&H

January 7, 2019
B&H announces: Robus’ top-of-the-line photo tripods are revolutionizing the market—by adding absolutely nothing new to it. Instead of trying to invent some new form of tripod, Robus researched the best features of the best tripods and assembled them together, creating a better machined, better designed tripod built for maximum efficiency, durability and performance.
“A tripod is really just three sticks holding up a camera,” says Josh Fischer, director of marketing at Robus. “It’s how it’s made that differentiates one from the other. Robus tripods are made to be as sturdy, as stable, and as versatile as possible. It’s why our tagline is It Can Take It. Because no matter what you do or where you go, Robus can take it.”
It’s this feature-set that allows Robus to stand up to photographer’s professional needs. Every aspect of the tripod is built to be as durable as possible, so it can withstand the abuse professional photographers put their gear through.
“Mud doesn’t hold our customers back,” explains Josh Fischer, “Snow doesn’t hold them back. Why should their tripods hold them back? Our customers want tripods they can take anywhere. Tripods they don’t have to be careful with. They want to take their tripods into harsh terrain, put them through serious abuse, and bring them back in one piece. Our tripods are designed to meet the grueling demands of that lifestyle.”
Though Robus is a new brand, it’s the brain-child of years of hard work, testing, and innovation from a team of developers, experts, and designers at Gradus Group (http://GradusGroup.com), the parent company of Robus. "We want to make tripods that aren’t simply ‘good enough’," says Jacob Frankl, CEO of Gradus Group. "We want to make products that don’t just get the job done but get the next one and the one after that done, too. Our ten plus years of experience in serving photographers' needs enable us to offer a product that is both unique and fills a real need in the market.”
About Robus
Based in NYC, Robus’ mission is to create top-of-the-line tripods that match the most demanding needs of professional photographers. Robus is a Gradus Group brand (GradusGroup.com). Visit Robus at www.robussupports.com
About B&H
B&H is one of the world’s largest sellers of photo, video, audio, computer, and creative technology through its e-commerce, B2B, and New York SuperStore channels. Since 1973, millions of professionals and enthusiasts in the worlds of imaging, audio, and technology have relied on B&H to power their creative technology needs. B&H prides itself on its family atmosphere and the talent and diversity of its many gifted employees.
