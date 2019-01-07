AST’s Sue Lawrence to Present at BlockChainge DC 2019

|By Business Wire
|
January 7, 2019 11:15 AM EST
AST is pleased to announce that Sue Lawrence, EVP, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, will speak at the BlockChainge DC conference in Washington, D.C. about the transformation of proxy services enabled by blockchain technology. AST is a full-service, tech-enabled ownership data management and advisory firm that helps companies and shareholders across North America maintain momentum through the use of secure corporate data.
Lawrence will participate in an interactive session, “Proxy Voting on the Blockchain: One of the First Live Production Uses of Blockchain in the Capital Markets,” alongside a representative of NuArca, a blockchain specialist technology firm with which AST has partnered to develop a solution in this space. During her session, which begins at 10:00 AM ET on Monday, January 14, Ms. Lawrence will discuss how blockchain is revolutionizing the financial services industry and the value it brings to proxy voting in particular.
AST is a pioneer and leader in corporate and mutual fund proxy advisory, solicitation and tabulation services. Its new proxy voting and tabulation solution, powered by blockchain, provides a platform to support secure and immutable vote capture across multiple channels and participants – while streamlining the process and increasing efficiency. Hosted on IBM’s cloud environment, the service offers an enhanced, mobile-friendly user experience for shareholders, greater access to information and transparency to results for permissioned participants, and deeper analytics and reporting to support campaign forecasting and strategy.
“It’s an honor to be part of an event that brings together so many industry leaders to discuss the technologies that are shaping the future of business, at a time when blockchain is unlocking worlds of potential,” said Lawrence. “I’m excited to share the story of AST’s proxy solution, made possible by blockchain, as it speaks to our mission of providing transformative, tech-driven solutions to the market.”
For more information, please visit astfinancial.com/blockchain. To learn more about BlockChainge DC and view the full conference agenda, visit blockchaingedc.com.
About AST
AST was originally founded as a transfer agent over 45 years ago. Through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, AST has pioneered a new model of integrated ownership data management, advisory services and financial technology in the industry. AST affiliates include AST Trust Company (Canada), D.F. King & Co, Inc. and Donlin, Recano & Company, Inc.
Today, AST offers a full scope of ownership services that include registry services, corporate proxy solicitation and advisory solutions, employee plan services, information agent, mutual fund proxy solicitation, shareholder identification and asset recovery offerings. For more information, please visit www.astfinancial.com.
