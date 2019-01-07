Philips introduces intelligent, personalized solutions to improve consumer health at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2019 (Booth # 44219, January 8-11, Las Vegas, NV), Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced a range of intelligent, adaptive and personalized consumer health solutions that help people to live healthy lives and be active health consumers.

"At this year's CES, we are showcasing intelligent and personalized solutions that are tailored and adaptive to people's unique needs, motivations, and characteristics," said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader, Personal Health businesses at Philips. "Consumer technology, such as Philips' virtual hub for personal oral healthcare, is the key to making the shift from reactive to proactive health care. With a strong foothold and trusted brand in both professional healthcare and the consumer world, Philips is in a unique position to bridge both worlds – for example, combining clinical know-how of sleep data with consumer insights to develop innovative consumer health solutions that support all phases of sleep."

Philips' suite of consumer sleep solutions

Building on the successful introduction of the SmartSleep Deep Sleep Headband at CES last year, SmartSleep will now feature an expanded suite of consumer sleep solutions. This suite includes the SmartSleep Analyzer, a clinically validated digital analysis tool designed to help people learn more about their sleep challenges and obtain information regarding solutions. To support the 40 percent of adult men and 24 percent of adult women who are habitual snorers [1], Philips will offer a sneak peek at its SmartSleep Snoring Relief Band. In addition, Philips will preview the SmartSleep Better Sleep Program, for which Philips partnered with SleepRate to deliver a fully customized and personalized program that re-trains people to be able to fall asleep and stay asleep using a mobile app. In addition, Philips' expanded SmartSleep offering includes sleep and wake-up lights, such as the latest connected Somneo. Find all information related to Philips SmartSleep consumer sleep solutions here.

Philips Sonicare teledentistry expanding oral healthcare

Philips is also introducing the Sonicare teledentistry service to North America. This service provides consumers with remote dental consultation from licensed dentists within 24 hours. The Philips Sonicare app acts as a 'virtual hub' for personal oral healthcare, helping users to manage their complete oral care on a daily basis and share brushing data with their dental practitioners, putting personalized guidance and advice at their fingertips. Complementing the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart connected toothbrush, the Philips Sonicare app now also has an automated brush head reordering service.

Philips' view on the future of personal care

The Philips Smart Shaver series 7000 is the world's first connected and AI-powered shaving solution, which analyzes shaver motion and determines the motion type to provide each man with a personalized shaving plan to tackle their specific skin issues and needs. The Philips Skincare Assessment uses a combination of daily questions and skin measurements to identify the health of the skin, capturing this data in the app and using it to provide a personalized skin report. Philips' connected devices and services are shaped by sensors, data and adaptive intelligence and personalized to each individual's needs, enabling to optimize and give real-time guidance on daily personal care routines. The SmartMirror concept shows how Philips' solutions empower individuals to better understand that their daily routines can have an impact on their health, confidence and wellbeing. Find more information related to Philips personal care solutions at CES here.

Philips improves the aging and caregiving experience

Philips Cares empowers people to easily form and activate a care circle of trusted family and friends, access meaningful insights into their loved one's wellbeing, receive notifications about care, and manage their Philips Lifeline service all through a single integrated web or mobile application. More than 40 million people in the U.S. are acting as caregivers [2], caring for a loved one, often an aging parent, partner or friend. Being a family caregiver will bring joy and satisfaction, but it often also is challenging and confusing. Role reversal, complexity and cost put tremendous strain on families as they go through the challenges of aging. Philips Cares transforms the aging experience so that people can worry less and focus more on the key moments that matter with their loved ones. Find more information related to Philips Cares aging and caregiving experience here.

Further Philips innovations being showcased at CES 2019 include:

Philips Dream Family, Philips Pregnancy+, the Philips Airfryer, the Philips High Speed Power Blender and Philips Air Purifiers.

