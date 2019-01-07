Blink Fitness Launches a First-Of-Its-Kind Technology And Takes a Major Leap Towards Ending the One-Size-Fits-All Gym Landscape

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 7, 2019 11:18 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness introduces a proprietary Personalized Mobile Companion -- a breakthrough technology designed to change the one-size-fits-all gym landscape for good. This technology enables Blink members to receive a daily, personalized content feed tailored to their specific goals across a variety of healthy living topics that will enable them to exercise better, eat better, recharge better – and live better.
"Blink is redefining what it means to be a gym," added CEO Todd Magazine. "We are going beyond exercise and beyond the gym walls to bring our members a tool that will help them live a healthier life. We've always been about celebrating the differences of our members, and this technology takes it to a whole new level by offering content that is highly personalized to the individual goals of each member."
The technology, which is available within the Blink app, is the first on a roadmap of initiatives that were born out of a proprietary, two-year research & development undertaking that included more than 3,000 gym and non-gym goers across the U.S. Blink's research revealed that people see exercise, nutrition and rejuvenation as highly interconnected aspects of living a healthy life and frequently become frustrated or overwhelmed with trying to balance these areas. It's one of the reasons they see limited progress with their goals, such as weight loss, and frequently stop going to the gym and start eating unhealthily again.
The study also revealed that there is no one reliable source for people to turn to for help. Most use search engines, but are frequently confused and overwhelmed by the amount of information they receive. For example, a search for healthy recipes will deliver a whopping 2.4 billion results and a query into the stretching will get you 1.6 billion articles to sort through.
Blink's Personalized Mobile Companion simplifies the quest to live a healthy life by custom-building member profiles that align with their healthy living goals, interests and preferences, and provide personalized content, based on that member's profile. Here's how it works.
It's Personalized - Members answer a few simple questions so the tool can understand their specific goals and interests as it relates to fitness and healthy living.
It Searches for Relevant Content - It combs through thousands of articles, videos, workout regimens, recipes and more from dozens of popular sources, and pinpoints what makes sense for the member.
It Learns & Refreshes Daily - This sophisticated tool uses smart–technology that learns and improves based on the content the member has engaged with and continuously refines what they receive; updating their feed with new, fresh content every day.
Here is just a small sample of the content-providers that fuel Blink's Personalized Mobile Companion – Zumba, Aaptiv, Shape, Cooking Light, Meditation Studio, YogaWorks, Coach, Greatist, Food & Wine, Gaiam, Real Simple, GymRa, EatingWell, and Food52.
Available on Apple's App Store and Google Play, the Blink App is free for Blue and Green members and will be available for download on Monday, January 7th, 2019.
About Blink Fitness
Through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle™, Blink Fitness, a premium-quality, value-based fitness brand, celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Blink has more than 90 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Massachusetts. Blink has twice ranked in the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 list, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health. Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Albuquerque, Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City and cities throughout North and South Carolina.
For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com.
