Moody's Analytics Wins Two Categories at Data Management Awards 2018

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 11:30 AM EST
Moody’s Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, has won Best Risk Data Aggregation Platform at the Data Management Awards 2018. Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company, won the award for Best Entity Data Solution.
We earned the prize for Best Risk Data Aggregation Platform for the breadth and strength of Moody’s Analytics risk data aggregation capabilities. Our CreditEdge™ platform provides early warning of credit deterioration of public entities and sovereigns globally, while members of the Moody’s Analytics Data Alliance can access one of the world’s largest collections of private credit risk data. Our RiskFoundation™ platform consolidates data from these and other sources to create a financial and risk datamart from which to view and measure enterprise risk across your portfolio.
“We’re honored to be recognized in the Data Management Awards,” said Dan Russell, Executive Director. “Our customers’ portfolios are increasingly diverse. They need to manage their risk more efficiently, on more entities, across more asset classes. Our award-winning risk data aggregation tools allow them to do that.”
The CreditEdge platform combines the industry-leading Moody’s Analytics EDF™ (Expected Default Frequency) model, a forward-looking probability of default measure, with cutting-edge analytics and more than 250 entity and industry data points. Customers can use the CreditEdge tool to measure the credit risk of public firms and sovereigns with advance early warning. More than 300 institutions (financial firms, asset managers, and regulatory and governmental agencies) across the globe use metrics from the CreditEdge platform.
The Moody’s Analytics Data Alliance is one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive data consortia. Member firms contribute and aggregate their data and collect credit risk benchmarking insight in return, drawn from a global database that includes more than 100 million financial statements representing more than 20 million private firms. The award-winning Data Alliance Portal allows member firms to securely upload data for all its asset classes, including Commercial & Industrial, Project Finance, Asset Finance, and Commercial Real Estate.
The Moody’s Analytics RiskFoundation data platform supplies the infrastructure for an exceptional risk management system. It brings together risk and finance data from different source systems into one common system of record – a “single source of truth” that lets customers examine their enterprise risk holistically. The RiskFoundation platform is a key component of numerous Moody’s Analytics solutions that support compliance with regulatory guidelines.
Bureau van Dijk took the prize for Best Entity Data Solution for the Orbis database. Orbis currently has information on 300 million entities in all countries, with an emphasis on private company information. Customers across the globe use Orbis to manage risk, achieve business growth, and improve efficiency, particularly around client and third-party onboarding and due diligence. As well as financial data, Orbis includes a vast range of complementary data which includes extensive corporate structures and ownership information.
The Data Management Awards, now in their sixth year, are presented by A-Team Group. They recognize firms that provide industry-leading data management solutions and services to capital markets participants. This win adds to the growing list of awards for Moody’s Analytics, including a top-five ranking and five solution category wins in the 2019 Chartis RiskTech100®.
About Moody’s Analytics
Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit www.moodysanalytics.com.
Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 12,600 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 42 countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005146/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170