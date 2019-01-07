Clarion Unveils Multiple New Technologies for Safer Deployment of Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarion Corporation of America, a leader in automotive infotainment and advanced driver safety and assistance systems, announced today that it is participating at CES 2019 with a massive 30,000 sq./ft. exhibit and demonstration space, featuring a custom-built gallery-style display and hospitality suite, and a live vehicle demonstration track. The company will be showcasing and demonstrating a variety of new camera-based vision solutions, designed to make autonomous driving systems more reliable, especially in less than ideal road and weather conditions. The company will also be showcasing and demonstrating a variety of new and innovative connectivity, infotainment, and in-car audio technologies, as well as unveil future concepts.
With automotive technologies taking center stage at CES, Clarion will be demonstrating its commitment to advancing the state-of-the-art for autonomous driving, vehicle connectivity, driver awareness and driver/vehicle safety systems. Additionally, the company will be showcasing the latest advancements in vehicle infotainment systems, as well as the latest in efficient high-performance audio systems for today's hybrid and electric vehicles.
Clarion's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Autonomous Driving (AD), HMI and Automotive Vision System demonstrations include:
ADAS and Level 3 and Level 4 Autonomous Driving Technology:
- Clarion ALWAYSCLEAR™: Unveiling at CES 2019 the world's first vehicle integrated with a four-camera dirt-sensing self-washing camera system, Clarion's innovative solution is designed for self-parking and Level 4 and 5 autonomous cars where the surround camera system plays a crucial role and needs to remain clean at all times.
- Clarion NIGHTWATCH™: An advanced Near-infrared (NIR) camera system, Nightwatch allows for excellent nighttime camera visibility for backup cameras, ADAS and autonomous driving applications.
- Autonomous Valet and Car Summoning: The visitors to Clarion's exhibit will experience in-car demos of self-parking and vehicle summoning solutions, co-developed with Hitachi Automotive Systems.
In-Car Infotainment and Audio Systems:
- Tactile Wave Audio: This new system delivers refined, high-quality audio in a super compact size, leveraging interior components of the automobile to deliver sound and through cone-less speakers. This is an extremely compact, light and efficient system, ideal for CUV's, SUV's, as well as Electric and Hybrid vehicles.
- Next Generation Smart Cockpit technologies: Integrated in-car AI for driver monitoring, haptic feedback and other HMI technologies.
- Clarion's scalable IVI systems: Display Audio units and Electronic Control Panels, configurable to meet a wide range of applications and system costs.
Clarion's exhibit at CES 2019 is located outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) south hall in the Platinum Lot, booth PL3. Media interested in visiting the Clarion exhibit are required to contact Clarion in advance to secure appointments as admittance to the exhibit is by invitation only. To request a time slot for a press demonstration, please email [email protected].
For more information about Clarion's in-vehicle products and technologies, commercial vehicle systems and other automotive solutions, please visit www.clarionus.com.
About Clarion
