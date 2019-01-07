Global Animation, VFX & Games Markets, 2018-2020: Total Value of Global Animation Industry is Projected to Reach US$ 270 Billion

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

The "Global Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total value of global animation industry was US$ 259 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 270 billion by 2020. Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2% YoY.

OVERVIEW

The demand for animation, VFX and gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market.

We are increasingly seeing more of the global animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with tax incentives, regional low labor costs and lower computing costs, which put pressure on companies to reduce costs and set up facilities in tax advantaged or low-cost regions. This is a model which is increasingly being tapped by content producers.

MARKET SIZE

The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%. The traditional form of content viewership is giving way to a sharp increase in streaming video consumption. The size of streaming market for animation content was US$ 2.9 Billion in 2018 and is growing at an annual rate of 8%. The size of global video gaming industry was US$ 96 billion in 2018. Global eSports industry is growing at the rate of 30% YoY & is predicted to be a billion-dollar industry by 2019.

STRATEGIES, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH FACTORS

Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-highdefinition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices.

Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest growing segment distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue for the next few years. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.

Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering. Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for online games market to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for ingame analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.

Popular eSports tournaments have rich spectator interactions and immersive fan experiences for in-person and online viewers. Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and tournament are consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting and positioning. China has become a leader in eSports and several tournaments are organized throughout the year with millions participating in both online and offline modes.

Key Topics Covered:



Global Animation & VFX Industry

History and Evolution

Industry Differentiators

Industry Characteristics

ANIMATION INDUSTRY SUPPLY CHAIN

ROLE OF TECHNOLOGY

MERCHANDISING OPPORTUNITIES

KEY CHANNELS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ANIMATION CONTENT

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE OF ANIMATION STUDIOS

RISKS FACED BY ANIMATION STUDIOS

DEMAND DRIVERS OF ANIMATION NDUSTRY

GLOBAL CHARACTERISTICS AND DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS

Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity

Global Animation Studios: Distribution and Capabilities

Animation & VFX Industry Segments

Market Segmentation

2D ANIMATION

COMPUTER GENERATED IMAGERY (CGI)

VISUAL EFFECTS (VFX)

WEB ANIMATION

CORPORATE SERVICES

Market Opportunity for Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)

PRODUCING CGI ANIMATION

ADVANTAGES OF CGI ANIMATION

DISADVANTAGES OF CGI ANIMATION

INFLUENCE OF CGI ON CEL ANIMATION

CHALLENGES FOR CGI ANIMATION

CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS FOR CGI PRODUCTIONS

Visual Effects (VFX)

VFX INDUSTRY CHALLENGES & OPPORTUNITIES

Stop Motion

Motion Capture

3D Animation Movies

KEY TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECASTS

Global Video Games Industry

Key Trends in the Global Video Games Industry

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

CHANGING VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for the Global Video Games Industry

GAMES INDUSTRY COMPETENCIES & SKILLS

GUIDELINES FOR A GAMES STUDIO STRUCTURE

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & BIG DATA ANALYTICS DRIVEN HYPER-PERSONALISATION FOR VIDEO GAMES

MACHINE LEARNING FOR IN-GAME ANALYTICS, USER ACQUISITION & RETENTION

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Global Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

CROSS OVER BETWEEN GAMES AND MOVIES

Global eSports Industry

Key Trends in the Global eSports Industry

ESPORTS INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

ESPORTS BUSINESS MODELS

ESPORTS INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

Key Opportunities & Strategies for eSports Industry

Key eSports industry forecasts

Global eSports Market Size & Opportunity

Forecasting Animation Content Demand

Animation Content demand from TV Channels in Europe

Animation Content demand from TV Channels in the US and Canada

Animation Content demand from TV Channels in Asia

Animation Content demand from TV Channels in South America

Animation Content demand from TV Channels in Rest of the World

Total Animation Content demand from TV Channels Worldwide

Size of the Global Animation Industry

Key predictions for the future

Animation & VFX Software Industry

2D Animation Software Market

Animation Workflow using 2D animation package

Analysis of key 2D Animation Softwares

HARMONY

STORYBOARD PRO

ANIMATION PAPER

MOHO

PENCIL2D

SYNFIG STUDIO

3D Animation Software Market

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

3D ANIMATION SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTS

FREE ANIMATION SOFTWARES

PLUG-INS TO PRODUCTS

Analysis of key players in 3D Animation & VFX Software Market

Analysis of key 3D Animation & VFX Softwares

3DS MAX

MOTIONBUILDER

BLENDER

CLARA.IO

FACESHIFT

HOUDINI APPRENTICE

ICLONE

IPI SOFT

MAKEHUMAN

MAYA

MIXAMO

POSER

TERRAGEN

SMARTBODY

BOATS ANIMATOR

DRAGONFRAME

3D ANIMATION MARKET SIZE

3D ANIMATION MARKET SEGMENTS

Japanese Anime Production Softwares

PROMINENCE OF 2D

RETAS - SOFTWARE FOR ANIME PRODUCTION

MANGA STUDIO - SOFTWARE FOR MANGA PRODUCTION

Proprietary 3D Softwares of Animation studios

Collaboration between Animation Studios and Software Firms

Animation & VFX Content Creation

Content Creation Workflow in 2D Animation

CONCEPTUALIZATION

PRE-PRODUCTION

PRODUCTION

POST-PRODUCTION

Content Creation Lead Time Calculation in 2D Animation

SCANNING AND FILTERING

INK AND PAINT

COMPOSITING AND DOPESHEET PREPARATION

Digital processing in 2D Animation

WORKFLOW PRECEEDING DIGITAL PROCESSING

Content Creation Workflow in 3D Animation

CONCEPTUALIZATION

PRE-PRODUCTION

PRODUCTION

POST-PRODUCTION

PARALLEL ACTIVITIES

Time Line of a Sample 3D production workflow

Animation Software usage in 3D Production Workflow

Animation Production Management

GOVERNANCE

TASK DIVISION AND PEOPLE ALLOCATION

TECHNOLOGY

Role of Cloud Computing in Animation & VFX Workflow

Audience Dynamics

Marketing Strategies for Animation Studios

MARKETING PROGRAM

PROFILING AND TARGETING THE RIGHT AUDIENCE

Strategies for Successful Animation Films

BEST PRACTICES IN CHARACTER DESIGN

LESSONS FROM PAST MISTAKES

Profile of a 3D Animation Studio: Pixar

Pixar's Technological Advantage

Economics of Animation & VFX

Revenue break-up across distribution channels

STREAMING VIDEO

Marketing to Exhibition of Animation Content

MARKETING

LICENSING

MERCHANDISING

DISTRIBUTION

EXHIBITION

Economics of Animation Copyrights

DYNAMICS OF COPYRIGHTS

Guidelines for Setting up an Animation Studio

Investments Needed for Setting up an Animation Studio

Specialized Hardware and Software Investments

Leveraging Cloud Computing for Competitive Advantage

Managing an Animation & Games Studio

Key Issues of Concern

Formulating the long-term Strategy

Animation Content Outsourcing

Offshore Computer Animation Production

BUSINESS AND REVENUE MODELS

Drivers

Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Europe

Winds of Change

DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT

FEATURE FILM INDUSTRY IN EUROPE

MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING

Collaboration among European Studios

Drivers for Success

Trends in Europe

Animation, VFX & Games industry in Germany

SIZE OF ANIMATION INDUSTRY IN GERMANY

CHANGING STRATEGIES

KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY

GERMAN VIDEO GAMES MARKET SIZE & OPPORTUNITY

Animation, VFX & Games industry in the UK

SIZE OF ANIMATION INDUSTRY IN THE UK

INDUSTRY SUCCESS

KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAMES MARKET SIZE & OPPORTUNITY IN THE UK

Animation, VFX & Games industry in Italy

SIZE OF ANIMATION & VFX INDUSTRY IN ITALY

KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY

ITALIAN VIDEO GAMES MARKET SIZE & OPPORTUNITY

Animation, VFX & Games industry in France

SIZE OF ANIMATION & VFX INDUSTRY IN FRANCE

KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY

FRENCH VIDEO GAMES MARKET SIZE & OPPORTUNITY

Animation, VFX & Games industry in Spain

SIZE OF ANIMATION & VFX INDUSTRY IN SPAIN

KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY

SPANISH VIDEO GAMES MARKET SIZE & OPPORTUNITY

Animation VFX & Games industry in Denmark

KEY PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY

DANISH VIDEO GAMES MARKET SIZE & OPPORTUNITY

Animation, VFX & Games Industry in USA

Key Trends

MARKET SIZE

CHALLENGES

Production and Post-Production Market

MARKET SIZE

KEY TRENDS

Animation Value Chain in the US

Video Games Industry in the USA

KEY TRENDS IN THE AMERICAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

AMERICAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN AMERICA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN AMERICA

AMERICAN VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN AMERICA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for American Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments in the US

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN THE US

American Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Asian Animation, VFX & Games Industry

Establishment of Local Animation Industry

Early Trends in Animation Outsourcing to Asia

ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN CHINA

ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN INDIA

ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN SOUTH KOREA

ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN PHILIPPINES

ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN TAIWAN

ANIMATION OUTSOURCING IN VIETNAM

Local Content Productions

Trend towards Co-Productions

CO-PRODUCTIONS IN JAPAN

CO-PRODUCTIONS IN CHINA

CO-PRODUCTIONS IN KOREA

CO-PRODUCTIONS IN INDIA

CO-PRODUCTIONS IN TAIWAN

CO-PRODUCTIONS IN PHILIPPINES

CO-PRODUCTIONS IN SINGAPORE

CO-PRODUCTIONS IN MALAYSIA

Popularity of Foreign Animation

Controversies Surrounding Foreign Animation

PHILIPPINES

SINGAPORE

KOREA

MALAYSIA

INDONESIA

Animation in Asian Societies

SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS

Animation Studios in Asia

Video Games Industry in Asia

KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN ASIA

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE IN ASIA

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN ASIA

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN ASIA

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN ASIA

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN ASIA

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Video Games Industry in the Asia

Video Games Market Segments in the Asia

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES IN ASIA

Animation & VFX Industry in Africa

EGYPT

KENYA

ALGERIA

SENEGAL

ZIMBABWAE

NIGER

IVORY COAST

GHANA

CONGO

BURKINA FASO

Animation, VFX & Games Industry in the Middle East

Emergence of the Middle Eastern Animation Industry

Key Industry Trends

LOCAL CONTENT CREATION

Animation & VFX industry in United Arab Emirates

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION

Dubai's first 3D Animated Feature Film

Video Games Industry in the UAE

KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN THE UAE

UAE's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Animation & VFX industry in Saudi Arabia

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

STRATEGIES FOR INDUSTRY GROWTH

Video Games Industry in Saudi Arabia

KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Japan

Key Trends

MARKET OVERVIEW

COLLABORATION BETWEEN JAPANESE AND OVERSEAS STUDIOS

OUTSOURCING TO OTHER COUNTRIES

SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS MODELS

CHALLENGES

Anime Exports

OVERSEAS INFLUENCE OF ANIME

Globally Successful Japanese Animes

THE POKEMON PHENOMENON

Japanese Anime Production Models

PROMINENCE OF 2D

Future Trends

Animation Studios in Japan

Video Games Industry in Japan

KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN JAPAN

VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY STRUCTURE IN JAPAN

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN JAPAN

JAPANESE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN

MOBILE GAMES INDUSTRY VALUE CHAIN IN JAPAN

Japan's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Animation, VFX & Games Industry in South Korea

Emergence of the Industry

Functioning of Korean Animation Studios

Changing Business Models

GOING BEYOND SUBCONTRACTING

INVESTMENTS BY INDUSTRIAL GROUPS

CHANGES IN INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

SUCCESS IN OTHER COUNTRIES

Current State of the Industry

GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

COLLABORATION WITH OVERSEAS PARTNERS

KEY TRENDS

LOCAL CONTENT

Challenges

Market Opportunity

SIZE OF THE KOREAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY

Future Outlook

Animation Schools in Korea

Animation Studios in Korea

Video Games Industry in South Korea

KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN KOREA

Korea's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Canada

Industry Drivers

ANIMATION FUNDING

Challenges

Strategies for Animation Studios in Canada

Data on Animation Studios in Canada

Video Games Industry in Canada

KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN CANADA

Canada's Video Games Market Size & Opportunities

Animation VFX & Games Industry in Australia

Recent Movie Trends in Australia

Industry evolution and key Animation productions Challenges

Government Support

Strategies for Animation Studios in Australia

Animation Studios in Australia

Animation Movies in Australia

Animation Schools in Australia

Profile of Animation Studios in Australia

Video Games Industry in Australia

KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN AUSTRALIA

Australia's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Argentina

Key Trends

LOCAL CONTENT

Animation Studios in Argentina

Argentina's first 3D Animated Feature Film

Government Support

Industry Drivers

Challenges

Industry Opportunities

Strategies for Animation Studios in Argentina

Data on Animation Studios in Argentina

Video Games Industry in Argentina

KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN ARGENTINA

Argentina's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Animation VFX & Games Industry in Brazil

Key Trends

LOCAL CONTENT

Animation Studios in Brazil

Brazil's first CGI Animated Feature Film

Brazil's first TV animation series

Government Support

Industry Drivers

Challenges

Industry Opportunities

Strategies for Animation Studios in Brazil

Data on Animation Studios in Brazil

Video Games Industry in Brazil

KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN BRAZIL

Brazil's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Animation, VFX & Games Industry in Colombia

Animation Studios in Colombia

Key Trends

Industry Drivers

Challenges

Industry Opportunities

Strategies for Animation Studios in Colombia

Data on Animation Studios in Colombia

Video Games Industry in Colombia

KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN COLOMBIA

Colombia's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Animation, VFX & Games Industry in South Africa

Key Trends

Animation Studios in South Africa

South Africa's first Animated Feature Film

South Africa's successful 3D Feature Film

Government Support

Industry Drivers

Challenges

Industry Opportunities

Strategies for Animation Studios in South Africa

Data on Animation Studios in South Africa

Video Games Industry in South Africa

KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

Animation & VFX Industry in Mexico

Key Trends

LOCAL CONTENT

Recent Movie Trends in Mexico

Animation Studios in Mexico

Animation Schools in Mexico

Mexico's 3D Animated Feature Films

Government Support

Challenges

Industry Opportunities

Industry Drivers

Strategies for Animation Studios in Mexico

Data on Animation Studios in Mexico

Video Games Industry in Mexico

KEY TRENDS IN THE VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY IN MEXICO

Mexico's Video Games Market Size & Opportunity



