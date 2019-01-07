Triple W Announces New Rental Program for DFree - First Health Tech Wearable Device for Incontinence

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triple W, an innovator of connected health devices, today announced a new rental program to make DFree®, the first health tech wearable device for incontinence, more accessible to people who need to manage bladder control issues. DFree continuously monitors your bladder and notifies you when it's full so you know when it's time to go to the bathroom. Triple W will feature DFree at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Tech West/Sands Expo -- Eureka Park, Hall G, JETRO booth - Triple W #51075, Jan. 8-11. DFree will also be at the ShowStoppers media event on Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 6:00 pm at the Wynn Hotel, also in Las Vegas. Triple W was named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for DFree.

DFree helps seniors, adults and children with disability who need to manage a loss of bladder control. Customers now have the option to rent or purchase DFree from the company's website or purchase it from Amazon or through one of Triple W's authorized resellers. DFree stands for "diaper-free" and is a convenient and cost-effective alternative to disposable diapers or pads and medications. According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, urinary incontinence affects 500 million people worldwide.

"With the DFree rental program, you can try before you buy," said Atsushi Nakanishi, President and CEO for Triple W. "Customers now have the choice to rent or buy DFree pending their preference. We want to make it easy for those who need support for incontinence to experience the benefits of DFree."

Rental Program

A DFree rental includes one DFree device, charger and charging cable, medical tape and ultrasound gel. You can purchase DFree device at any point during the rental period. One hundred percent of the rental fee paid will be applied towards the buyout. DFree is available to rent for $40 per month with a minimum rental term of 30 days. There is a 30-day money back guarantee. For Rental Terms and Conditions see here. Rental is currently available only to customers with shipping addresses in the United States (excluding Hawaii and Alaska, Puerto Rico and U.S. territories). For more information on the DFree rental program see our FAQ.

How DFree Works

The lightweight and portable DFree device may be discreetly clipped on your belt or clothing while the non-invasive ultrasound sensor is secured to the lower abdomen with medical tape. The sensor uses nonharmful ultrasound technology to monitor the change in bladder size and predicts urination timing using a patented algorithm. DFree connects via Bluetooth® to a smartphone or tablet and sends notifications via the DFree app -- informing the individual or caregiver, when it's time to go to the bathroom. The user sets the threshold of when they want to be notified such as when their bladder is 65 percent, 70 percent or 85 percent full.

The DFree device weighs approximately 2.5 ounces. The attached wireless ultrasound sensor weighs just over a half ounce and is approximately 2 x 1 x .5 inches. The device is bundled with a USB cable for charging. DFree has a built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery. A battery charge lasts approximately 24 hours under normal usage and can be fully charged in four hours.

Availability

DFree is available for purchase now in the U.S. from the DFree website, Amazon and authorized retailers for $499.99 (MSRP). DFree is also available to rent from the DFree website for $40 per month with a minimum rental term of 30 days. The DFree companion app may be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Play. The app supports iOS devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod) running iOS version 10 or later and Android devices (phones, tablets) running Android 4.4 or later.

About Triple W

Triple W empowers people with incontinence to live without worries. Triple W believes that having control of your senses is the key to independence and living life to the fullest. The company was founded in 2015 and has offices in Tokyo, Paris and San Diego. DFree's award-winning and patented technology is currently used in over 500 senior care facilities in Japan, Europe and the U.S. since 2017. For more information visit: http://www.dfreeus.biz

Notes:

D FREE is a registered trademark of Triple W Japan K.K. in the U.S. and other countries.

*DFree is not a medical device and is not intended to be used in the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of diseases or conditions.

SOURCE Triple W