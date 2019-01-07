Valencell and Sonion Demo First Ever Hearing Aid Receiver in Canal with Embedded Biometric Sensor

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019 11:30 AM EST
ROSKILDE, Denmark and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonion, the global leader in micro acoustic and micro mechanical technologies and solutions for hearing instruments and specialty earphones, and Valencell, the leading innovator in wearable biometric sensor technology, today announced BiometRIC, the first ever hearing aid receiver in canal with an embedded biometric sensor. The BiometRIC measures key vital signs and activity levels and will help address the documented comorbidities associated with hearing loss, including cognitive impairment, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, stroke, arthritis, and cancer. In addition, BiometRIC will provide a platform for Valencell and Sonion to deliver future innovations in hearing aids, such as measuring blood pressure and blood oxygenation.
"These innovations from Sonion and Valencell are at the cutting edge of hearing aids moving from hearing health devices to personal health devices," says Jesper Ahlmann Funding Andersen, President & CEO of Sonion a/s. "Early feedback from the market has been very positive and we look forward to working with our customers and partners to integrate this technology into next generation hearing aids."
BiometRIC measures continuous motion-tolerant heart rate and motion-tolerant R-R interval (the time between beats of the heart), and provides activity levels such as step count, total steps, and calorie burn. In addition, hearing aid makers will be enabled to add new functionality based on the inertial sensor data such as fall detection. This technology provides a platform for future innovation and Sonion and Valencell have a robust roadmap of new biometric assessments that can be added to existing devices via software upgrades.
"Putting an accurate biometric sensor in a receiver-in-canal hearing aid is a huge step toward mitigating many of the comorbidities involved with hearing loss," says Dr. Steven LeBoeuf, president & co-founder of Valencell. "Many of these co-existing conditions can benefit from continually monitoring heart rate, activity levels, and blood pressure."
Recent hearing research indicates that hearing loss is linked to other chronic health conditions common at older age, including cognitive issues, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Biometric sensors can help with early identification and management of many of those conditions, as well as enhancing hearing augmentation. For example, if a hearing aid user is also suffering from cardiovascular issues, continuous biometric monitoring from the BiometRIC device can be used to identify positive or negative trends in the user's condition, enabling more effective disease management at low costs.
The BiometRIC device, along with Valencell's biometric sensor technology and Sonion's hearing health and advanced audio technology, will be available for demo at CES in the Valencell and Sonion booth Tuesday, January 8 through Friday, January 11 located in Sands Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D at the Venetian in Booth #44006. To arrange a demo of the BiometRIC at CES, please reach out to [email protected]. For a media briefing please contact [email protected].
About Valencell
Valencell produces the most accurate wearable biometric sensor systems in the world and provides this patent-protected technology to consumer electronics manufacturers, mobile device and accessory makers, medical device makers, sports and fitness brands and gaming companies for integration into their products. Valencell's technology can be used in wearables and hearables for virtually anyone, anywhere, doing anything. Their technology is scalable to multiple form-factors such as earbuds, smartwatches, armbands and wrist devices and is currently integrated into more biometric wearable devices than any other technology provider in the world.
About Sonion
Sonion a/s is a Novo Holding a/s owned global leader in microacoustics and micromechanics for hearing health and other ear-level devices. The company – which is headquartered in Roskilde, Denmark – employs over 5.500 employees across sites in Denmark, Holland, USA, China, Poland, Vietnam and Philippines.
Valencell Media Contact:
Ryan Kraudel
VP Marketing
Valencell Inc.
[email protected]
SOURCE Valencell
