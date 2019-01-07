Global 5G Solutions and Market Opportunities Research Bundle 2018-2023: Most Comprehensive Market Outlook - Includes Leading Apps and Services

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

5G Solutions and Market Opportunities 2018 - 2023 represents the most comprehensive research available covering 5G technology, strategies, solutions, challenges and opportunities. This research covers core 5G technologies and operational issues as well as network slicing, smart antennas, security, and edge computing in support of 5G. It also assesses the market potential for Voice over 5G (Vo5G) as well as leading 5G enabled applications.

A summary of covered topics within this research includes:

5G Technology and Operations: This research provides an in-depth assessment of both technical issues (enabling technologies, 5G standardization and research initiatives, spectrum bands, etc.) and business areas (market drivers, challenges, use cases, vertical market applications, regulatory issues, trial commitments, introduction strategies, and impact to CSPs), as well as analysis of the emerging 5G ecosystem. The report includes specific ecosystem constituent recommendations and forecasts for both 5G investments, subscriptions, and more for the period of 2018 - 2030.

5G Network Slicing: This research evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G network slicing. The report provides analysis of the market opportunities including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more.

The report also includes 5G network slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring. In addition, the report provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G Network Slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT. The report includes global forecasts for each area covered as well as regional estimates.



Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market: This research evaluates the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of MEC including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers. Our MEC analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. It also provides quantitative analysis of the Mobile Edge Computing market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application and services. It also provides forecasts for MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics.



Voice over 5G (Vo5G) Market: This research evaluates the Vo5G market including companies, technologies, strategies, and solutions. It assesses the market potential and outlook for many Vo5G supported applications and services including enhancements to existing solutions as well as completely new user experiences and use case scenarios. It also evaluates how 5G will support various next generation immersive apps and services such as VR. This includes detailed Vo5G market forecasts for all major equipment, application, and industry segments for the 2018 to 2023 period.



5G Smart Antenna Market: This research evaluates the smart antenna market including key players, technologies, and solutions. This includes analysis of product and service strategy for smart antenna vendors. It also assesses the role and importance of smart antennas in terms of 5G network optimization including data speed enhancement and error rate reduction.

It provides forecasts for the smart antenna market by Type (SIMO, MISO, MIMO), connectivity, and application globally and regionally. The research also assesses 5G smart antenna support of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, providing forecasts for IoT applications. It includes detailed revenue forecasts as well as projected smart antenna shipment from 2018 - 2023.



5G Security Market: This research evaluates the 5G threat landscape as well as technologies and solutions to secure networks, platforms, devices, data, and applications. It assesses the 5G security market outlook and potential for many 5G security solutions and services. It also evaluates the impact of security functions across various technologies including Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), IoT networks, and general mobility infrastructure. This includes detailed 5G security market forecasts for all major technologies, industry verticals, solutions and service types from 2018 - 2023.



Leading 5G enabled Applications: This research assesses 5G enabled Virtual Reality, Cloud Robotics, and Industrial Automation



This research provides an in-depth assessment of the Virtual Reality market including analysis of VR ecosystem and role of value chain partners, emerging business models and evolution of VR monetization, VR component market (devices, software, hardware, platforms), and key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities.



This research also evaluates the Cloud Robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. It provides global and regional forecasts for Cloud Robotics apps, services, and components from 2018 to 2023. Forecasts include the market outlook for Cloud Services support of Cloud Robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for Cloud Robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.



This research also evaluates the emerging role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Industrial Automation, including the impact in different industry verticals and technology sectors. It provides market forecasts for IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. It also evaluates the role of Digital Twin technology in teleoperation and telerobotics. It also addresses the role and importance of 5G New Radio (NR) for industrial automation, especially for private 5G networks.



Select Report Benefits:

Most comprehensive 5G research available anywhere

Identify business opportunities for infrastructure and devices

Understand how DSPs, AI, and beamforming optimize 5G networks

Identify leading 5G apps and services for initial commercial operation

Select Report Findings:

Global 5G Security market will reach $ 7.53B USD with up to 30% due to IoT

with up to 30% due to IoT North America will be the largest Vo5G regional market through 2023 at $29.1 billion

will be the largest Vo5G regional market through 2023 at Vo5G will transform virtual reality to become a viable anytime, anywhere telepresence solution

5G antennas will be an absolute requirement to support the smart cities market and related services

No longer tethered, the 5G driven global VR market will grow with CAGR of nearly 55% from 2018 - 2023

Key Topics Covered:



