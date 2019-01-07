U.S. Businesses Look for Cybersecurity Help From Consulting and Training Vendors

|By PR Newswire
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many U.S. companies are looking for assistance from cybersecurity consulting and training vendors as they face constant attacks from outside their organizations and the use of unauthorized IT products by employees on the inside, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
The ISG Provider Lens™ Cyber Security Solutions and Services Report for the U.S. finds consulting and training vendors playing a key role in helping improve companies' cybersecurity efforts, especially when combined with up-to-date IT and communications equipment. Training services can help educate employees about the dangers of so-called shadow IT products and about avoiding other thoughtless behavior, the report said.
Many companies face a lack of qualified cybersecurity talent, the report said. "Enterprises are increasingly looking to service providers to help them address the talent shortage by providing training and outside skilled labor," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research.
At the same time, IT executives often struggle to justify security investments to management, because it is not always possible to prove ROI. As a result, IT security spending is shifting toward cloud and as-a-service managed services, the report said. The demand for virtualized security is accelerating to support cloud migrations.
The report also finds enterprises embracing artificial intelligence and machine learning as cybersecurity tools. "Attacks need to be detected in real time," Herrera said. "Automated incident response has become the new normal in security operation centers."
Deception technology, which offers a more proactive approach to detecting, deceiving and defeating cyber attackers, is gaining in prominence, the report said. Enterprise leaders also are re-evaluating in-house security information and event management (SIEM) systems and cloud security operations centers (SOCs), and increasingly investing in sophisticated detection tools.
The ISG Provider Lens™ Cyber Security Solutions and Services Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 49 IT security providers across four quadrants: network security, data center and cloud security, endpoint security and security services.
IBM is named a Leader in three of the four quadrants, while Barracuda Networks, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec and Trend Micro are Leaders in two. Accenture, Check Point, HCL, Juniper Networks, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, NTT, Secureworks, Splunk and Wipro are Leaders in one quadrant.
Custom versions of the report are available from LTI and HCL.
The ISG Provider Lens™ Cyber Security Solutions and Services Report for the U.S. is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for immediate, one-time purchase on this webpage.
About ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Research
The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers serving the U.S., Germany, Australia, Brazil and the U.K., with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.
The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.
About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.
