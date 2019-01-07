LG Debuts TV Of Tomorrow With World's First Rollable OLED TV

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is defining the next generation of television at CES® 2019 with the introduction of the world's first rollable OLED TV. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (model 65R9) reimagines the everyday TV with a revolutionary form factor only made possible by the company's industry-leading OLED technology, boasting picture and sound quality that is second to none. The never-before-seen user experience gives home TV viewers infinite possibilities in designing their perfect viewing space.
Since the start of the modern era, television screen sizes have steadily increased as resolution improved, and consumers demanded a more immersive viewing experience. The trade-off came in the form of a large, black rectangle that dominated the room when the TV was not in use. Even more advanced projection TVs have never been able to deliver the contrast or the deep blacks that consumers demanded. In an effort to make large TVs less conspicuous, manufacturers have been racing to create even slimmer screens, focusing on designs that were as aesthetically pleasing.
With the introduction of LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W at CES 2017, LG stripped away the traditional concept of a TV, focusing on the simplicity of the screen. Dubbed the Wallpaper TV, LG proved that a TV could deliver performance, subtlety and beauty all at the same time. LG has created a TV with a display that uses revolutionary flexible screen technology that allows the screen to roll up and roll back out when needed. The "R" in the new LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is about creating a revolution in home entertainment and redefining space through its ability to rise and roll-up at the touch of a button.
LG's rollable OLED TV is a true game-changer, freeing users from the limitations of the wall and allowing them to curate their own personal space. Using the flexibility of an OLED panel made of organic materials, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can transform itself to offer three different viewing options – Full View, Line View and Zero View.
Full View delivers a large-screen viewing experience revealing the full extent of the contrast, depth and realism that has become synonymous with all LG TVs. The remarkable AI picture and sound quality powered by LG's second generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm puts this breathtaking TV in a class of its own. Users can use their own voice to get things done with Amazon Alexa, a new addition to LG's AI TV lineup in 2019, and the support of Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. With AirPlay 2, users can easily play videos directly from their Apple devices, iTunes and other video apps, music or photos to their LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R. With Apple HomeKit support, customers will be able to control their LG TV using the Home app or by asking Siri.
Line View allows the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R to be partially unrolled, allowing for management of specific tasks that do not require the full TV screen. In Line View, users can choose from features such as Clock mode to check the time and weather, Frame mode to enjoy family photos shared from a smartphone, Mood mode to create a more relaxing atmosphere as well as others including Music and Home Dashboard.
When in Zero View, all 65 inches of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R are hidden from view and tucked away in the base. Even in Zero View, users can enjoy music and other audio content which resonate from the 4.2-channel, 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system. The premium bloodline is clearly evident in the entire unit, from the brushed aluminum casing to the quality wool speaker cover designed by Kvadrat of Denmark.
Visitors to LG's booth (LVCC Central Hall #11100) during CES 2019 from January 8-11 can experience the new LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R for themselves.
For more information on the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R, visit https://www.lg.com/us/tvs/lg-OLED65R9PUA-oled-tv.
For additional CES news, visit ces2019.lgusnewsroom.com.
About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
The LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions, audio video systems, monitors, projectors and portable computers. The company is a recognized innovator in the industry for its leadership in OLED TVs which revolutionized the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by category-leading OLED TVs and award-winning SUPER UHD TVs featuring artificial intelligence capabilities. For more information, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-debuts-tv-of-tomorrow-with-worlds-first-rollable-oled-tv-300773181.html
SOURCE LG Electronics USA
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170