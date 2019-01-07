Fancards Launches Innovative Mobile App for Collegiately Licensed Prepaid Cards, Compatible with Apple Wallet

|By PR Newswire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fancards announced the release of a new mobile app, available for download immediately on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with a host of new features and capabilities.
"By enabling real-time issuance of collegiately licensed cards and providing the ability to create sub-cards under a primary account, we have taken the steps to ensure our cardholders have the best user experience and advanced technological tools at their fingertips," said Fancards Co-Founder and EVP Greg Boggs. "Combining these new features with our emphasis on providing the 'Ultimate Fan Experience' through partnerships with our 20+ teams, we believe we are at the forefront of the industry in terms of both customer experience and innovation."
The iOS app includes compatibility with Apple Pay and features such as sub-cards, recurring bank transfers, direct deposit, cash reloading, and real-time spending alerts. Furthermore, the Fancards app allows for in-app provisioning, connecting a virtual payment card from the app instantly to the cardholder's Apple Wallet.
"Our mobile app is set to be a major disruptor within the fintech space. We believe Fancards is the first affinity card company to offer in-app provisioning and instant digital cards at this scale, as we now offer over 35 card designs in Apple Wallet," Boggs said. "One key feature is the ability for cardholders to issue sub-cards to help with allowances, budgeting, and other expenses."
Fancards is the only collegiately licensed prepaid card in the country, offering prepaid reloadable cards and prepaid gift cards for over 20 teams. Fancards recently reached a partnership agreement with Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ: PYDS) to support its reloadable card program management, processing, and the development of Fancard web and mobile applications.
To order your Fancard, download the "Fancards-Pay with Team Pride" app through Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or find your team at myfancard.com.
About Fancards
Fancards is the is the nation's only provider of collegiately licensed prepaid reloadable cards and gift cards. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, our mission is to bring fans nationwide a new way to show their fandom everywhere they go. We are fueled by fandom and united with our community of cardholders through our passion for our teams. We are proud to partner with over twenty universities, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Texas Longhorns among many more, and plan to partner with several additional universities in the near future. By connecting your team to your wallet, we are changing the game for fans everywhere by providing the Ultimate Card for Ultimate Fans. For more information, visit our website at ufancards.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Youtube, or contact us at [email protected].
The Fancard Prepaid Mastercard is issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. This card may be used everywhere Debit Mastercard is accepted. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Use of this card constitutes acceptance of the terms and conditions stated in the Cardholder Agreement.
About Sunrise Banks
Sunrise Banks, N.A., based in St. Paul, Minnesota, seeks to radically change the way urban communities and people thrive by empowering them to achieve financial wellness. Sunrise is certified by the U.S. Treasury as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), a designation earned by approximately 100 banks nationwide. Sunrise Banks is also a member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values, a public benefit corporation and is a certified B Corp for its demonstrated commitment to transparent corporate governance and positive community impact. Visit Sunrise Banks at SunriseBanks.com, on Twitter @SunriseBanks, or on Facebook. Sunrise Banks is Member FDIC.
Google Play is a trademark of Google, Inc.
Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.
