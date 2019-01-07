Meditation Studio Releases "Goodnight Kiddo" and "Deep Sleep" Meditation Collections, Giving Grown-Ups and Kiddos New Options for Sweet Dreams

|By PR Newswire
|
January 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Learn more at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) FamilyTech Conference at the Venetian Hotel, Las Vegas Level 4 Lando 4302, January 10, 2:50 - 3:00pm, with a discussion by Meditation Studio Co-Founder, Cyd Crouse, titled "Take Time For You, Be There For Them;" Meditation Studio will also be at the Muse booth 43337 at Sands, Halls A-D during CES.
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Meditation Studio, a 5-star rated meditation app that makes meditation simple and accessible, with more than 500 guided meditations and 6 courses, announces two new sleep collections - Goodnight Kiddo and Deep Sleep - along with a new Night Mode feature to help both kids and grown-ups fall asleep. The new collections and features will be available on January 15, 2019 via a Meditation Studio subscription for $7.99 (monthly) and $49.99 (annually).
Parents know how important sleep is for their children, but it is not always easy to get them off to dreamland. Goodnight Kiddo is the first-of-its-kind collection of sleep meditations paired with music designed to help kids ages four to eight fall asleep more peacefully. Original music, composed exclusively for Meditation Studio's sleep collections, matches the voice and narrative of meditations with names like Fluffy Cloud, Snuggles and Butterfly Tickles.
"The original musical compositions create a truly unique experience with these meditations," said Patricia Karpas, Co-Founder of Meditation Studio and Host of Untangle, Meditation Studio's original podcast. "It gives kids and parents a calm and gentle experience designed to help them drift off to sleep with the sweetest of dreams."
Goodnight Kiddo gives parents access to an on-demand Meditation Studio for their kids, with content from leading experts such as Chrissy Carter, Patricia O'Keefe and Stefanie Goldstein. Goodnight Kiddo meditations can be accessed via the Meditation Studio iOS app or the Goodnight Kiddo Alexa skill.
For the adults who need a good night's rest, Meditation Studio is releasing its Deep Sleep Collection which features guided meditations with original music and ambient sounds. The collection includes titles such as Bedtime Harmony, Deep Slumber and Wind Down. It is designed to help meditators leave the day behind, experience a deep and restful sleep, and wake up feeling ready to take on a new day. Meditation Studio is releasing a new Night Mode feature that will allow meditators to toggle to dark mode, making it easier on the eyes at bedtime.
Featured by Apple as "10 Best Apps of the Year," Meditation Studio solves the big and little everyday challenges with its original and inspiring guided meditations, motivating courses and more than 40 hand-selected leading teachers. The careful curation of content and experts, such as Dr. Elisha Goldstein, Emily Fletcher, Chrissy Carter and Melli O'Brien, with diverse backgrounds from PhD psychologists and sleep doctors to Monks and mindfulness experts, are what set Meditation Studio apart from the pack.
The Meditation Studio app is now available in the AppStore.
About Meditation Studio:
Founded in 2015, Meditation Studio is a top-rated and award-winning app that offers over 500 original guided meditations and courses, as well as unguided meditations and custom ambient sounds and music. With over 40 hand-selected meditation experts, Meditation Studio offers a library of original and exclusive guided meditations taught by mindfulness experts, psychologists, doctors, Zen monks, and yoga instructors who specialize in a wide range of traditions and meditation styles. Courses are designed to keep users focused on a particular goal such as uncovering happiness, improving sleep, changing habits and more. Meditation Studio was acquired by Muse® by Interaxon Inc. in July 2018.
More information about Meditation Studio is available at www.meditationstudioapp.com.
About Muse® by Interaxon Inc.:
At Muse®, our team of neuroscientists, meditation teachers, and engineers develop state-of-the-art experiences using research grade EEG technology. Our goal is to help individuals build a rewarding meditation practice and live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Our products include Muse® and Muse® 2,brain sensing headbands that are designed to help users meditate by providing real-time audio and visual feedback on their meditative state through the Muse® companion app.
More information about Muse® is available at www.choosemuse.com.
