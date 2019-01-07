Eargo Announces Eargo Neo to Revive the Hearing Experience for Millions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eargo, the award-winning, direct-to-consumer health tech company that's destigmatizing hearing loss through consumer-driven innovation, today announced Eargo Neo, the latest in its line of rechargeable, nearly-invisible hearing aids. With a beautiful, state-of-the-art design, and Eargo's best sound fidelity ever, Eargo Neo (which translates to "revival") enables the millions of people suffering from hearing loss to easily bypass the social stigma and broken distribution model of traditional hearing aids, and once again hear life in full, rich sound.

ALL NEW DESIGN

Eargo Neo improves upon the core product features Eargo's hearing aids have become known for: comfort, invisibility, rechargeability, and ease of use. It has an all-new design including patented Flexi Palms — which are made from soft, medical-grade silicone — that allows for maximum breathability inside the ear, a better in-ear fit for all-day comfort, as well as richer, more natural sound quality. Eargo Neo also sports a sleek, new design with a new form factor, including stainless steel contacts that are flush with the side of the casing, to improve retention, comfort, and acoustics.

Eargo also packed their latest innovation with their highest audio fidelity ever, less feedback, and even more noise reduction to provide an experience that would impress any audiophile. Eargo Neo supports a wider bandwidth and better acoustic response in higher frequencies than previous innovations to provide even better feedback performance, with more added stable gain capability for signal below 65dB SPL.

Eargo Neo's rechargeable battery can be charged overnight and lasts up to 16 hours on a full charge. Its "quick charge" feature allows users to charge the Neo for 30 minutes to achieve up to 2-3 hours of use, so they won't miss out on the spontaneity of life. Additionally, Eargo Neo's portable charging cradle is also rechargeable with a full charge lasting up to seven days so you can easily take it on the go without the need to bring extra charging cables.

APP & CONNECTIVITY

For the first time, Eargo is launching the Neo with a companion mobile app (available on iOS and Android in late January) that allows users to personalize their Eargo Neo experience through various new sound settings. Furthermore, when paired with Eargo Neo's charging cradle via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), which sends usage data to Eargo's team of licensed hearing professionals through the cloud, users can receive continually updated sound settings based on their usage and preferences. With Eargo Neo's cloud and app connectivity, Eargo's experience team of professionals can provide users with a more personalized hearing experience through a connected world.

Downloading the companion app is not required to fully enjoy the benefits of Eargo Neo, and users can still work with Eargo's team of licensed hearing professionals directly via customer support to adjust their device's sound profiles to suit their needs.

"Our goal has always been to build a hearing aid that a consumer WANTS to buy, and the Eargo Neo is the perfect embodiment of that goal," said Christian Gormsen, CEO of Eargo. "With an even better in-ear design, fit, personalization at their fingertips and better sound quality, Neo truly lives up to its name of 'revival' and will revitalize the lives of the millions of people suffering from hearing loss."

EARGO NEO PRICING & AVAILABILITY

Eargo Neo will be available for purchase in late January online at https://shop.eargo.com/ or by phone at 1-800-61-EARGO with an introductory price of $2,550 for a limited time or with financing starting at $118/month. After then, Neo will cost $2,750 with financing options from $127/month. Eargo Neo comes with two devices, a charger, a 45-day money back guarantee, one-year warranty and ongoing support by Eargo's licensed hearing professionals, with the option to extend the warranty to two years for an added cost. Eargo Neo is only available in the United States and available to try and experience at b8ta stores in Houston, New York, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Monica and Short Hills (New Jersey).

To learn more about Eargo and Eargo Neo, please visit https://shop.eargo.com/.

About Eargo

Eargo is a direct-to-consumer hearing aid brand that designs, markets and supports its own revolutionary and virtually invisible devices. The company's aim is to bring hearing to the masses by creating the first modern brand for baby boomers who value wellness and desire to live an active lifestyle rooted in meaningful experiences. Their mission is to destigmatize hearing loss by providing an enhanced auditory experience for millions of people across America. Eargo brings a new form factor, business model, and refreshing brand to an archaic industry overrun by inflated prices, needless intermediaries, and complex purchasing barriers. For the first time ever, there's a brand dedicated to boomers that provides underserved consumers with great technology, a modern buying experience, and a clear understanding of hearing health.

