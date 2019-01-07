Eargo Announces Eargo Neo to Revive the Hearing Experience for Millions

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eargo, the award-winning, direct-to-consumer health tech company that's destigmatizing hearing loss through consumer-driven innovation, today announced Eargo Neo, the latest in its line of rechargeable, nearly-invisible hearing aids. With a beautiful, state-of-the-art design, and Eargo's best sound fidelity ever, Eargo Neo (which translates to "revival") enables the millions of people suffering from hearing loss to easily bypass the social stigma and broken distribution model of traditional hearing aids, and once again hear life in full, rich sound.
ALL NEW DESIGN
Eargo Neo improves upon the core product features Eargo's hearing aids have become known for: comfort, invisibility, rechargeability, and ease of use. It has an all-new design including patented Flexi Palms — which are made from soft, medical-grade silicone — that allows for maximum breathability inside the ear, a better in-ear fit for all-day comfort, as well as richer, more natural sound quality. Eargo Neo also sports a sleek, new design with a new form factor, including stainless steel contacts that are flush with the side of the casing, to improve retention, comfort, and acoustics.
Eargo also packed their latest innovation with their highest audio fidelity ever, less feedback, and even more noise reduction to provide an experience that would impress any audiophile. Eargo Neo supports a wider bandwidth and better acoustic response in higher frequencies than previous innovations to provide even better feedback performance, with more added stable gain capability for signal below 65dB SPL.
Eargo Neo's rechargeable battery can be charged overnight and lasts up to 16 hours on a full charge. Its "quick charge" feature allows users to charge the Neo for 30 minutes to achieve up to 2-3 hours of use, so they won't miss out on the spontaneity of life. Additionally, Eargo Neo's portable charging cradle is also rechargeable with a full charge lasting up to seven days so you can easily take it on the go without the need to bring extra charging cables.
APP & CONNECTIVITY
For the first time, Eargo is launching the Neo with a companion mobile app (available on iOS and Android in late January) that allows users to personalize their Eargo Neo experience through various new sound settings. Furthermore, when paired with Eargo Neo's charging cradle via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), which sends usage data to Eargo's team of licensed hearing professionals through the cloud, users can receive continually updated sound settings based on their usage and preferences. With Eargo Neo's cloud and app connectivity, Eargo's experience team of professionals can provide users with a more personalized hearing experience through a connected world.
Downloading the companion app is not required to fully enjoy the benefits of Eargo Neo, and users can still work with Eargo's team of licensed hearing professionals directly via customer support to adjust their device's sound profiles to suit their needs.
"Our goal has always been to build a hearing aid that a consumer WANTS to buy, and the Eargo Neo is the perfect embodiment of that goal," said Christian Gormsen, CEO of Eargo. "With an even better in-ear design, fit, personalization at their fingertips and better sound quality, Neo truly lives up to its name of 'revival' and will revitalize the lives of the millions of people suffering from hearing loss."
EARGO NEO PRICING & AVAILABILITY
Eargo Neo will be available for purchase in late January online at https://shop.eargo.com/ or by phone at 1-800-61-EARGO with an introductory price of $2,550 for a limited time or with financing starting at $118/month. After then, Neo will cost $2,750 with financing options from $127/month. Eargo Neo comes with two devices, a charger, a 45-day money back guarantee, one-year warranty and ongoing support by Eargo's licensed hearing professionals, with the option to extend the warranty to two years for an added cost. Eargo Neo is only available in the United States and available to try and experience at b8ta stores in Houston, New York, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Monica and Short Hills (New Jersey).
To learn more about Eargo and Eargo Neo, please visit https://shop.eargo.com/.
About Eargo
Eargo is a direct-to-consumer hearing aid brand that designs, markets and supports its own revolutionary and virtually invisible devices. The company's aim is to bring hearing to the masses by creating the first modern brand for baby boomers who value wellness and desire to live an active lifestyle rooted in meaningful experiences. Their mission is to destigmatize hearing loss by providing an enhanced auditory experience for millions of people across America. Eargo brings a new form factor, business model, and refreshing brand to an archaic industry overrun by inflated prices, needless intermediaries, and complex purchasing barriers. For the first time ever, there's a brand dedicated to boomers that provides underserved consumers with great technology, a modern buying experience, and a clear understanding of hearing health.
SOURCE Eargo
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170