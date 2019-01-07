Universal Electronics Selects Cirrent to Help Deliver Seamless Wi-Fi® Set Up for Connected Home Products

Today, Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, and Cirrent, leading provider of software that enables product companies to make Wi-Fi products easier to use, more reliable, and more secure, announced that Cirrent’s technology will be offered as a pre-integrated feature on UEI’s Nevo® Butler platform to bring enhanced provisioning and network management to UEI’s customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005199/en/

Nevo® Butler digital assistant enables brands to quickly offer a range of new services. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nevo Butler is an end-to-end voice-enabled smart home hub with a built-in white label digital assistant that unifies entertainment control and home automation experiences, enabling interoperability across fragmented ecosystems. Nevo Butler platform and kits will be available to operators worldwide to offer voice-enabled entertainment experiences and smart home services to consumers, while remaining in control of the customer relationship. By pre-integrating Cirrent’s technology into its product, UEI’s customers will get access to Cirrent’s ZipKey® technology for fully automatic provisioning of Wi-Fi networks, radically simplifying the setup for end users. Operators worldwide will be able to access Cirrent’s IoT Network Intelligence to automatically diagnose any Wi-Fi or network-related issues, taking the guesswork out of Wi-Fi setup and management for customers and operators.

By adding ZipKey and IoT Network Intelligence to Nevo Butler products, UEI will be enabling operators worldwide to bring the benefits of ZipKey to their subscribers, as Nevo Butler products may also act as ZipKey hotspots, allowing end customers to use ZipKey to onboard third party products -- simplifying the onboarding for home entertainment, security, appliances, and IoT products.

“Cirrent raises the bar on Wi-Fi user experience for connected products. Adding Cirrent technology to automate Wi-Fi provisioning was an easy decision for UEI. Cirrent improves both the customer experience and the security of all of the Wi-Fi products in the home, which benefits both operators and consumers,” said Arsham Hatembeiki, SVP of Product and Technology at UEI.

“Wi-Fi ease of use and security are increasingly important issues for network operators,” said Rob Conant, CEO of Cirrent. “We’re delighted to partner with UEI to bring ZipKey and IoT Network Intelligence to network operators and broadband subscribers around the world.”

Through partnerships with Cirrent, ZipKey products connect to the cloud automatically in more than 120 million homes. Network operators’ customers can connect ZipKey-enabled consumer electronics products automatically and securely to their broadband networks without entering network names or passwords, simplifying setup and improving the security of connected products. Cirrent’s solution also helps operators remotely monitor network performance and diagnose network performance issues, improving the customer experience.

Universal Electronics will host product demonstrations for their new product, Nevo Butler, at booth #42325 at CES 2019 in Las Vegas from January 8-11, and will jointly showcase the combined solution with presentations and demos.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. Its broad portfolio of patents includes QuickSet Cloud® service that utilizes the world’s most complete knowledge graph of devices to detect and interact with thousands of entertainment and smart home devices. The company designs, develops, and manufactures innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio, video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, home energy management, and mobile device markets. UEI’s many first-to-market innovations have helped transform the home entertainment control, home security, and home energy management and sensing industries. More information is available at www.uei.com and quicksetcloud.com.

About Cirrent

Cirrent, a provider of automatic, secure Wi-Fi connections for consumer electronics, makes it easy for manufacturers to transform the out-of-box experience through ZipKey and the support of the broader Cirrent ecosystem. Through partnerships with large Internet service providers such as Comcast Cable, Cirrent has established a network of ZipKey hotspots that now cover more than 120 million homes. For more information, or to experience a demo, please visit www.cirrent.com. Visit our website, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Nevo and QuickSet are trademarks of Universal Electronics Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of UEI’s Nevo Butler product and associated service offerings, and other technologies identified in this release; the continued penetration and growth of the digital assistant products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005199/en/