HERE Mobility Launches SoMo, First-of-its-kind Consumer App, Making Mobility Social

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
HERE Mobility leads the next transportation revolution by launching an all-in-one social mobility app, taking the next leap to transform the monopolized mobility market to a democratized market
HERE Mobility, the mobility unit of HERE Technologies, announced today the launch of their new all-in-one mobility app.
Derived from "Social Mobility," SoMo is a first-of-its-kind mobility app that gives the freedom to choose how to move from point A to B by introducing three innovative concepts:
Social Ride Sharing- SoMo gives users the freedom of choice to share their ride with friends, family, co-workers, other kids' parents or any other social circle. For the first time, users can choose who they ride with.
Gatherings - SoMo introduces a new mobility concept called Gatherings -- events that are defined by location, time, attendees and intent. Users can connect with friends and social circles based on common activities and ride together to a Gathering of any size. A Gathering can be a one-time event, like a concert, a wedding, a night out with friends, or a recurring event, like afterschool soccer practice or daily commute to work. SoMo allows event organizers and participants to find the best way to get to a Gathering. By utilizing the Mobility Marketplace or sharing rides with other participants, SoMo makes coordinating and riding easy and social.
The HERE Mobility Marketplace - SoMo gives full access to the HERE Mobility Marketplace, an open and competitive smart mobility marketplace that aggregates all mobility services and transportation options in real-time such as taxi, private hire, public transport, bikeshare and more. Users have the freedom to choose from a variety of transportation options from the Mobility Marketplace to best fit their needs, all in one place.
SoMo provides a single-app experience, allowing users to book and plan a ride alone or with people in their social circles. The app makes it easy to discover Gatherings happening nearby and find a friend who's driving there. In a recent McKinsey survey, 50 percent of ride sharers said social experience is a key motivator for sharing rides - and SoMo promises to enable countless such experiences for a diverse user base.
The growth of ridesharing underscores the shift from a traditional transportation ecosystem to one rooted in the sharing economy. "SoMo is the bridge to today's sharing economy," said Liad Itzhak, SVP, Head of HERE Mobility. "Consumers should have freedom of choice in how and with whom they travel. That's why SoMo brings people together based on common social interests and mobility demand, whether they're traveling to a holiday party, basketball practice, or a Beyoncé concert."
"Just as platforms like LinkedIn, Airbnb, and Facebook have leveraged social connectivity, SoMo taps into the power of social networks to reimagine the future of transportation," said Itzhak. "Standing at the forefront of the social mobility revolution, SoMo enables users to plan, share, and ride in a way that's simple and hassle-free. Increasing the average car occupancy will make traffic jams disappear and will have an enormous impact on our planet, reducing pollution and making it much greener."
SoMo also functions as a classic navigation app offering turn-by-turn guidance and real-time traffic updates. The app plugs in rider locations to determine the most efficient pick-up and drop-off routes based on full-route waypoints, time, and distance. Focusing on trust and safety, SoMo sends automatic updates about driver location and ETA, so drivers can navigate safely without texting while driving.
SoMo is available for download globally on Google Play and the App Store in English, Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese (Brazilian).
Video Tutorials (Password GoSoMo2018):
Work
Play
Party
PR Kit- download here
About SoMo
SoMo is a consumer app from HERE Mobility that gives people the freedom to choose how they move from point A to B. SoMo, derived from Social Mobility, allows people to collaborate and share their rides with their social circles, helping them reduce the hassle and cost of going from A to B.
Available on iOS, Android and desktop .
About HERE Mobility
HERE Mobility is the mobility business unit of HERE Technologies, aiming to democratize the mobility ecosystem. With its cutting-edge technology, HERE Mobility has created an open and competitive smart mobility marketplace for all transportation services, connecting mobility supply and demand in real-time to empower people and businesses worldwide.
By providing the right tools and technologies, HERE Mobility makes MaaS easy to use and accessible for everyone worldwide.
Since HERE Mobility's launch in January 2018, transportation suppliers from over 350 cities in Europe, the U.S., and Latin America have joined the HERE Mobility Marketplace with a total of more than 1.4 million vehicles. The HERE Mobility Marketplace is already operational in dozens of cities worldwide including London, Amsterdam, Athens and Barcelona and is expected to open in over 100 cities in 2019. Learn more.
Media Contact:
Jill Burkes
[email protected]
+1-917-722-5054
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 7, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170