Ventev Mobile Brings Fast, Stylish Wireless Charging to CES 2019

|
|January 7, 2019 12:01 PM EST
Ventev Mobile is making fast wireless charging more stylish, convenient, and versatile with its Spring 2019 lineup, which features new, multi-device wireless charging accessories for the home, office, and car. Ventev will unveil the new products, including the wireless watchdock duo, a wireless charger that fuels the Apple Watch and a smartphone at the same time, at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
“Consumers love wireless charging, but they usually have more than one device,” said Scott Franklin, Director of Marketing at Ventev Mobile. “They’re looking for accessories that let them charge everything in one place, and they want that place to blend into their home’s décor or car’s interior without sacrificing convenience and power.”
Ventev will demonstrate its new accessories at Pepcom Digital Experience! on January 7 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Mirage Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
The wireless watchdock duo is designed for the ultimate Apple fan. This two-in-one wireless charger cradles the Apple Watch around its base, with a flat top that powers up a smartphone. By adding the Apple Watch’s in-box charger to the base, both devices are charged at their fastest rates. The wireless watchdock duo comes bundled with a Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 wall charger and a USB-A→USB-C™ cable. MSRP $49.99.
The wireless chargepad duo delivers a total of 20 watts across two phones simultaneously, up to 10 watts to each device, allowing each phone to charge at its fastest possible rate. A soft, gray cloth cover makes sure this universal charger never looks out of place, whether it is on the nightstand, in the living room, or on the desk. MSRP $59.99.
The revamped wireless car kit makes an already great product even better. Its responsive and spring-loaded clips enable effortless one-handed docking, while being firm and secure to ensure phones stay in place over the bumpiest of roads. The wireless car kit now includes a soft cloth cradle. It mounts to your air vents so the phone doesn’t block your windshield, while its unobtrusive clip ensures air flows properly. The kit comes bundled with the dock, vent clip, a premium chargesync USB-A→USB-C™ cable, and Quick Charge™ 3.0 car charger. MSRP $49.99.
Each Ventev wireless charging product is certified and universally compatible with any charging technology, including Qi and Fast Wireless Charging. In addition to these new wireless charging products, Ventev announced two new car chargers and two new wall chargers that allow users to take advantage of the latest charging technology.
The wallport q1270 and dashport q1270 both offer 27 watts of power and compatibility with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+, along with backward compatibility with previous Quick Charge generations and USB Power Delivery. With only five minutes of charging, users can gain five hours of battery life.
The wallport pd1180 and dashport pd1180 support USB Power Delivery featured on the newest Apple and Google devices, offering 18 watt charging profiles. It’s a perfect all-in-one charging solution for users that carry a smartphone and tablet.
Ventev also has an extensive line of intelligently designed, ultra-durable tangle-free cables that are backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty. The newest addition to the lineup is the chargesync helix cable. This springy, coiled cable is designed for convenience and organization in the car. The chargesync helix comes with Apple Lightning™ and USB-C™ connectors, and features a soft braided cable cover for a premium feel.
For more about the products Ventev launched at CES, visit ventev-ces.com.
About Ventev
Ventev Mobile (mobileaccessories.ventev.com), designs and manufactures mobile device accessories that fulfill consumers’ unmet needs and enhance the mobile experience. Product offering includes universal power products with rapid-charging, Qualcomm® Quick Charge™, and USB Power Delivery functionality; tangle-free charge and sync cables; and screen protectors for smartphones and tablets. Ventev’s high-performing, intelligent products help you navigate the ever-evolving wireless world.
Ventev products are available at ventev.com/mobile. Follow Ventev Mobile on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
