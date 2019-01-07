CES 2019: Ring Alarm Expands Functionality With New Sensors, Smart Locks and Voice Control

|By Business Wire
|
January 7, 2019 12:09 PM EST
Ring, whose mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods, today announced at CES 2019 several new accessories that enable Ring Alarm to not only protect against home break-ins, but also property damage and life-threatening situations - giving neighbors even more ways to protect their homes. Ring Alarm sensors that make it even easier for homeowners to monitor for smoke, carbon monoxide, flooding, freezing temperatures, intruders, and more are now available for purchase at Ring.com. Also available at Ring.com are several smart locks from leading providers Kwikset, Schlage, and Yale. The smart locks and sensors connect to the Ring Alarm Base Station and integrate with Ring Alarm and other Ring security devices via the Ring app. Ring Alarm also integrates with Alexa-enabled devices so users can arm and disarm their Alarm as well as lock and unlock their doors by speaking to Alexa.
Ring Alarm sensors make it even easier for homeowners to monitor for smoke, carbon monoxide, flooding, freezing temperatures, intruders, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)
Jamie Siminoff, Ring founder and Chief Inventor, said: “While we continue on our mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods, it’s also important that we alert our customers of common and often devastating events like smoke, carbon monoxide, leaks and burst pipes. In fact, water damage alone accounts for 30 percent of home insurance claims in the U.S. And by adding smart lock integrations, we’re giving customers greater control over who has access to their most important asset - their homes. At Ring, our aim is to continually expand our product offerings with features neighbors tell us they want, so they can affordably create a custom home security system that meets their specific needs and gives them peace of mind 24/7.”
Ring Alarm Sensors
Several smart sensors are now available for Ring Alarm to enhance the system’s ability to notify users of harmful and disruptive events like floods, freezing and carbon monoxide. Simply connect the sensors to your Ring Alarm Base station to control them via the free Ring app for greater peace of mind whether home or away.
Ring Alarm sensors now available at Ring.com:
- Smoke & CO Listener ($35): This sensor connects to your Ring Alarm Base Station and sends alerts to your mobile device whenever your existing smoke or CO detectors are triggered.
- Flood & Freeze Sensor ($35): This sensor, placed near any water source in the home, connects to your Ring Alarm Base Station and sends an alert to your mobile device when water or freezing temperatures are detected.
- Dome Siren ($30): This siren connects to your Ring Alarm Base Station and sounds off and flashes a light whenever a security event occurs, so you are alerted of an alarm event no matter where you are in the home.
- First Alert Z-Wave Smoke/CO Alarm ($40): This alarm connects to your Ring Alarm Base Station and notifies you on your mobile device if smoke or carbon monoxide is detected.
Access Control
Smart locks can now be controlled using the free Ring app available on iOS and Android. Simply connect the lock to your Ring Alarm Base Station and use the Ring app to conveniently lock and unlock your door remotely, view the smart lock’s status and battery level, and review event history. Connect your Ring Alarm to Alexa-enabled devices for even more control with commands like: “Alexa, lock the front door.” Coming next month, smart locks will further integrate with Ring Alarm so that, for example, when the lock is put into the unlocked position, Alarm will automatically disarm.
Smart locks now available in a variety of finishes at Ring.com:
- Kwikset SmartCode 888 Touchpad Electronic Deadbolt ($139.99)
- Schlage Connect Smart Z-Wave Deadbolt ($199.99)
- Yale Real Living Assure Lock SL With Z-Wave Plus ($219.99)
Later this year, Ring will also integrate with August so customers can lock and unlock their August Smart Lock Pro via their Ring app.
Additionally, Ring Alarm and Ring Doorbells and Cams can now communicate with one another so that, for example, when the Alarm sounds, it will automatically trigger all Ring cameras to begin recording, even if they do not detect motion.
CES 2019
Stop by the Ring booth (Sands, Halls A-D - 42320) at CES 2019 January 8-11 to learn more about Ring Alarm’s new functionality as well as other new devices and services coming from Ring in 2019, including a new video doorbell and smart lighting. Ring will also be exhibiting at Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage on January 7.
Media Assets
Click here for product images, videos and fact sheets.
About Ring
Ring's mission is to reduce crime in neighborhoods by creating a Ring of Security around homes and communities with its suite of home security products and services. The Ring product line, along with the Ring Neighbors app, enable Ring to offer affordable, complete, proactive home and neighborhood security in a way no other company has before. In fact, two Newark, NJ neighborhoods saw an over 50 percent decrease in home break-ins after Ring Video Doorbells and Spotlight Cams were installed on 11% of homes in the communities. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.
