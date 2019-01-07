Kodak to Showcase Expanding Lineup of Instant Print Products and More at CES 2019

Kodak is excited to return to the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, NV, from January 8-11, 2019, to showcase its line of instant-print photography products, digital film scanners, mini projectors and more. Visitors to booth #16744 in the Central Hall will experience the newest instant-print cameras and mobile photo printers from brand licensee C+A Global, including the KODAK SMILE Classic Instant Print Digital Camera, the KODAK SMILE Instant Print Digital Camera and the KODAK SMILE Instant Digital Printer.

“The instant print category aligns perfectly with the Kodak brand,” said Joel Satin, VP Brand Licensing at Eastman Kodak Company. “With a rich heritage going back more than a century, consumers continue to look to us to help capture their memories in an easy, accessible way. At CES 2019, we are highlighting products in our portfolio that speak to this strong connection with photography and imaging.”

Kodak products to be featured at the show:

KODAK SMILE Classic Instant Print Digital Camera: Classy Prints in a Classic Package

The KODAK SMILE Classic Camera combines the contemporary technology of instant digital printing into a vintage camera body with an updated, yet nostalgic look and feel. The camera is equipped with a pop-up viewfinder, an automatic single strobe flash, a MicroSD card slot and a 10-second timer. The 3.51 x 4.25-inch KODAK ZINK Sticky-Backed Photo Paper can be printed on instantly from the camera. You can also print pictures from your smartphone by connecting it to the camera via BLUETOOTH Technology and the free KODAK Instant Print Companion app.

The KODAK SMILE Instant Print Digital Camera: Print in an Instant

The 10-megapixel KODAK SMILE Camera is a stylish camera that combines the nostalgia of analog photography with ZINK® Zero Ink Printing Technology. The camera features an LCD viewfinder display, 10-second timer, automatic flash and a MicroSD card slot.

The KODAK SMILE Instant Digital Printer: The One-Click Wonder of Instant Printing

The KODAK SMILE Instant Printer offers a quick and easy way to print pictures with its intuitive design. With the free KODAK Instant Print Companion App, compatible with iOS and ANDROID devices, photos can be sent to the printer via BLUETOOTH Technology connection.

KODAK SCANZA Digital Film Scanner: Digital Scanner Converts Film to JPEG Files

The KODAK SCANZA Digital Film Scanner scans and saves 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 and 8mm film negatives and slides to a computer via SD card.

KODAK Mini Digital Film Scanner: Digital Scanner Converts Film to JPEG Files

Photo memories can be stored in a modern digital format and relived at any time with the 14-megapixel KODAK Mini Digital Film Scanner. Compatible with 35, 126, 110, Super 8 and Monochrome film and slides.

KODAK 35mm Slide Viewer: For 35mm Slides and Film Negatives

With the KODAK 35mm Slide Viewer, old memories are brought back to life and can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere, with a price sensitive solution for users who want to view and sort film negatives and slides before printing.

KODAK Mobile Film Scanner: Scan and Save Negatives & Slides with Only a Smartphone

The brand new KODAK Mobile Film Scanner scans film negatives and slides onto smartphones with just one touch. Designed with a lightweight collapsible frame, the scanner can be easily carried around anywhere.

KODAK LUMA 75 Projector

The KODAK LUMA 75 Projector is one of the smallest and sleekest portable projectors on the market. Designed with a simple plug-and-play operation system and 75-lumen display, the 5-ounce KODAK LUMA 75 projects vivid images and video directly onto any surface up to 100 inches.

KODAK LUMA 150 Projector

With a 150-lumen display, the KODAK LUMA 150 Projector projects even brighter and more brilliant images. Compatible with images and videos up to 1080p, the projector can cast up to 150-inch images and is also equipped to mirror images and videos via MIRACAST.

KODAK LUMA 350 Projector

The brightest and most robust of all the KODAK LUMA Projectors, the KODAK LUMA 350 Projector has a 350-lumen display that can project stunning video and images up to 200 inches. With a built-in ANDROID operating system, the LUMA 350 gives consumers access to wireless networks for quick and easy web browsing, plus the option to download a variety of OTT apps, like NETFLIX, HBO GO and HULU, through the built-in app store. The Universal USB Installer, Wi-Fi, BLUETOOTH Technology, and HDMI® connections make it easy to play back files from a compatible computer, smartphone, tablet, or any other multimedia device.

Schedule a Press Briefing with C+A at CES 2019

For a product tour and demos of the above KODAK Instant Print products, please contact Alexis Isaacs at [email protected].

Other featured KODAK licensed products:

KODAK PIXPRO Digital Cameras

The KODAK PIXPRO Digital Cameras lineup will feature robust, award-winning cameras such as the KODAK PIXPRO ORBIT360 4K VR Camera, which has dual 20M CMOS sensors, two lenses, 4K VR Full Spherical Video and 4K Front (16:9) Video Recording to effortlessly capture 360° video and photos which are automatically stitched within the camera. [KODAK PIXPRO cameras can be seen in the South Hall, booth #21013.]

KODAK CHERISH Smart Baby Monitors

The new line of KODAK CHERISH Smart Baby Monitors combine technology and peace of mind. Using the KODAK Smart Home App, the Wi-Fi-connected video monitor streams HD video and audio to a smartphone or tablet for 24/7 monitoring.

KODAK CHERISH Smart Home Security Cameras

With built-in Wi-Fi, the KODAK CHERISH Smart Home Security Cameras feature sound detection and a built-in light sensor to monitor light levels and automatically turn on IR night vison. The versatile KODAK Smart Home App enables access through a smartphone or tablet, two-way audio and video and snapshot recording.

KODAK Digitizing Box

KODAK Digitizing Box is a professional service that converts old, analog media into a digital format to preserve captured moments from the past into easily-accessible digital files. Consumers mail the box filled with tapes, film negatives or chromes, photos and audio recordings and receive digitized images on a thumb drive, DVD or loaded to the cloud.

KODAK Portrait 3D Printer

The KODAK Portrait 3D Printer is poised to enable the classroom, laboratory, office and B2B environments to print highly-precise, professional 3D printing creative designs. Based in Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) technology, the Portrait 3D Printer’s dual extrusion system features automatic nozzle lifting and swappable PTFE and all-metal hotends for optimal material compatibility.

KODAK Digital Photo Frames

With a crisp, high-resolution LED screen, the KODAK Digital Photo Frames showcase favorite photos and videos or music (on some models) for a memorable display in home or office settings. Easily load images with an SD/SDHC/MMC memory card or USB 2.0 flash drive and a slideshow is automatically created, or use random shuffle or continuous one-photo display mode. The frames are available in 7”, 8” and 10” sizes and a variety of stylish frames for any setting.

KODAK Specialty Media & Photo Papers

To keep, share and treasure photos, KODAK Specialty Media & Photo Papers offer a wide range of media such as selfie photo paper, fabric stick ups, transfer papers, inkjet photo canvas and more. Consumers get high-quality printed images whether it’s for business, arts and crafts, family, friends or fun.

KODAK Apparel

KODAK Apparel has captured the attention of millennials for its cool, retro and vintage look. A selection of items will be shown from collaborations with Girl Skateboard, Forever 21, H&M, American Eagle and others.

KODAK TARO Auto-Tracking Stabilizer - T1 and TX

The KODAK TARO Auto Tracking Stabilizer automatically tracks fast-moving photo and video users with artificial intelligence and a compact, 3-axis gyro-stabilized gimbal that holds an action camera, smart phone, DSLR or mirrorless camera.

KODAK SMARTWAY Mobile Phones

KODAK SMARTWAY Mobile Phones - M1and X1 models are 4G LTE ANDROID-based smartphones with a 5” HD/FHD screen. With a slim, metal body, the phones feature 16- and 52-megapixel cameras for high-quality photos and videos. Both models come in black and white colors.

KODAK SMARTVISION High Definition LED TVs

KODAK SMARTVISION High Definition LED TVs feature ultra-slim frames ranging in size from 32” to 65”, are WI-FI capable and have FD, HD, FHD or 4K UHD screen capability as well as VGA, HDMI and USB ports.

KODAK LED Light Bulbs, Flashlights and Batteries

With an extensive selection of flashlights ranging from pocket-size to lanterns, incandescent or filament LED light bulbs and a wide range of battery sizes, the KODAK LED Light Bulbs, Flashlights and Batteries cover the bases.

KODAK USB Flash Drives, Memory Cards, Card Readers

For the daily needs of consumers who capture, transfer, share and store files with family, friends and co-workers, KODAK USB Flash Drives, Memory Cards and Cards Readers come in a variety of storage capability to provide flexible, portable storage devices.

KODAK Earbuds, Headphones, Cables and Car Chargers

Whether it’s for traveling, pleasure or business, KODAK Earbuds, Headphones, Cables and Car Chargers offer a full range of accessories. KODAK Earbuds come wired or wireless with BLUETOOTH Technology, KODAK Headphones offer wireless BLUETOOTH Technology, Micro USB and USB Lightning cables, and car and wall chargers all come in a variety of stylish colors.

KODAK Wireless Speakers

Stylish, compact and powerful, KODAK Wireless Speakers use BLUETOOTH Technology and wireless transmission to support hands-free calling and AUX input support. With a working range of 10m, playing time of 2 hrs. to 12 hrs. depending on the model and even an IPX7 underwater rating for the Splash model, users have flexibility for their listening needs. The speakers come in a variety of colors and styles.

KODAK Car Charger & Phone Holder

The KODAK Car Charger and Phone Holders are versatile mobile accessories that keep the phone charged and easily accessible for a safe, hands-free driving experience. The KODAK Phone Holders offer a slim, compact design with a variety of clip or industrial strength magnetic holders.

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, follow us on Twitter @Kodak, or like us on Facebook at Kodak.

About C+A Global

C&A Marketing, Inc., doing business as C+A Global, is a leading manufacturer, distributor and online reseller of consumer products, electronics, cameras and photographic equipment. Headquartered in Edison, N.J, C+A Global operates several e-commerce platforms, including RitzCamera.com and Skymall.com. With over 50+ years of industry experience in its management team, the depth and breadth of C+A Global's inventory is constantly expanding, as is its presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace. Most recently, C+A Global added a brand-licensing agreement with Kodak to its expanding portfolio of brand partnerships.

For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodakphotoplus.com, follow us on Twitter @KodakPlus, like us on Facebook at Kodak Plus, and follow @KodakPlus on Instagram.

The Kodak trademark and Kodak logo are trademarks of Kodak.

