CES 2019: Introducing Schlage Encode™-- the First-Ever WiFi Enabled Deadbolt to Work with Key by Amazon and Ring Devices

|
January 7, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlage®, a brand of Allegion that has been creating stylish, innovative door hardware for more than 95 years, today announced its newest smart lock, Schlage Encode™ Smart WiFi Deadbolt, at the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Featuring built-in WiFi connectivity, Schlage Encode is the brand's next generation smart lock to enable secure remote access from anywhere, without the need for a hub. Schlage Encode will initially be integrated to work with the Key app to provide homeowners with a convenient solution for access management that can be used without a camera or hub. As of today, Schlage Encode is available for presale and will be on display at the Key by Amazon CES booth (#42320).
"Even with all the advancements in the category, we recognized there was still a gap in simple, secure, high-performance and cost-effective all-in-one solutions," said Lee Odess, vice president, solutions providers business at Allegion, maker of Schlage locks. "Thus, Schlage Encode was designed to be the most versatile smart lock to date to provide homeowners with one trusted device – no gateway or hub needed – that could operate across home ecosystems and platforms and deliver the performance consumers expect from a category leader."
Schlage Encode is the newest connected device to enhance the brand's portfolio of innovative smart locks. The deadbolt is easy to install, with a quick connection to in-home WiFi, to make it even more convenient for homeowners to have secure, remote access control. The built-in technology eliminates the need for an additional hub – all you need is WiFi and the Key app to install and start using the lock. Customers can choose to add an Amazon Cloud Cam to their Key Smart Lock Kit to monitor entries and deliveries but it is not required for the Schlage Encode to work. Additionally, Ring customers will soon be able to lock and unlock their Schlage Encode directly from the live feed of their Ring doorbell or camera in the Ring app. Users can also enable the Key skill within their Alexa app to enjoy voice control of their lock.
"For the past year, we've been thrilled to see how customers have benefited from Key by Amazon. We started with the idea of in-home package delivery and quickly learned that our customers found peace of mind and delight from the control Key gives them over their most important place—their homes—even when they weren't there themselves. We are now evolving Key to open up new possibilities," said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon. "The Schlage Encode lock is an innovative, easy-to-use option for any customer who wants to experience the magic of a keyless life. It makes managing access for renters, letting the dog walker in while you're at work, sending a grocery delivery to your elderly parent's house, and so much more incredibly simple – all you need is WiFi and the Key app."
The Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt managed by Key contains several convenient features, including:
- Built-in WiFi so users can operate Schlage Encode from wherever they are via the Key app.
- The ability to manage multiple guest access, by creating up to 100 unique codes for recurring, temporary or permanent access. This means customers can create unique codes with specified schedules for guests that are only active during specified time periods.
- Ability to monitor access via customizable notifications when a code is used, or via the app activity log to see a historical record of when the lock has been accessed.
- Optional in-home delivery for Prime members in eligible areas with the addition of the Amazon Cloud Cam.
- Voice assistant compatibility via Amazon Alexa. Customers enable the Key skill for Alexa and ask Alexa to lock their door and check the status of their door. Homeowners can enable "Unlock by Voice" in the Alexa App, which requires a 4-digit code when unlocking Schlage Encode.
Furthermore, Schlage will have an immense presence at CES this year, as the brand is also announcing the Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt with Z-Wave integration with the Ring Alarm system. Ring Alarm customers can link the Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt with Z-Wave to their Ring Alarm Base Station to add access control to their Ring of Security. This enables the lock and unlock features directly through the Ring App, and homeowners can also connect their Ring Alarm to Alexa-enabled devices for even more control with commands like "Alexa, lock the front door." CES attendees can check out the enhanced Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt with Z-Wave at the Ring Booth (#42720).
The Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt is available for presale and will retail for $250 MSRP. In addition to the Key Booth (#42320), the Schlage Encode will be on display at other partner booths at CES. Integration with the Ring App will additionally be available in the first quarter of 2019. The Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt with Z-Wave is available for sale nationwide for $199 MSRP. For more information, please visit www.Schlage.com and https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L137YKR.
