Entravision Communications Corporation Expands José FM in Los Angeles

By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 7, 2019 12:57 PM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a diversified global media and advertising technology company serving Latino consumers, today announced the expansion of its José FM format in the Southern California market, effective immediately. José, which has broadcasted on 97.5 FM, is now being simulcast on 107.1 FM, and reaches the counties of Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange County, and North San Diego. José, a fixture in Los Angeles-Riverside for the past 10 years, has grown to become the #1 station in Riverside among Hispanic Adults 18-49 regardless of language since April 2018*. José's Adult hit music format has allowed it to cater to a broad audience and build a strong on-air and digital following.
"José FM has been a terrific format for Entravision for more than 10 years and we look forward to expanding its reach in the greater Los Angeles area, the number one Hispanic radio market in the U.S. With a strong brand and loyal on-air and digital following, José was a natural fit to bring to our 107.1 FM listeners. With its Adult hit music format, exclusive line up of our most iconic and top syndicated personalities, and leading market reach, our José super station provides advertisers with an exceptional platform to connect and engage with consumers," said Jeffrey Liberman, President and Chief Operating Officer, Entravision.
"We have an 'audience first' focus that has made José FM a great success story," added Alex Garcia, Entravision's Executive Vice President of Content and Business Development. "Thanks to Nestor Rocha, VP of Audio, and the rest of the audio division leadership, José FM will reach a larger audience with this new expanded coverage! People love the station's unique talent line-up and music recipe that is unique in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and the north county area of San Diego."
José FM delivers Entravision's most iconic and nationally recognized personalities under a single station including: El Show de "El Genio" Lucas, El Show de "Piolin", El Show de Erazno y Chokolata, Armida y La Flaka, and Mayra Berenice. José, with its Spanish adult hits format is also home to the CONCACAF Gold Cup, broadcasting the 15th tournament edition from June 15 to July 7, 2019.
José FM new program line-up includes:
- Morning Motivation With El Genio Lucas | Monday – Saturday 4 am – 10 am PST. Every morning, Alex "El Genio" Lucas inspires and motivates listeners through stories of self-reflection, family values and achievement. Lucas believes in positive self-fulfillment and channels this through thought-provoking parables in his popular segment, "Reflexiones."
- Mid-Day Positivity with Piolin | Monday – Friday 10:15 am – 2 pm PST. As the first Mexican to be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame, Eddie "Piolin" Sotelo is an icon in the community and one of the strongest influencers on radio today. With close to 3M Facebook followers, Piolin's connection with fans is unmatched. His most popular segment, "La Formula de Truinfar," celebrates Latino success and achievement.
- Afternoon Comedy with Erazno y La Chokolata | Monday – Friday 2 pm – 7 pm PST. Every afternoon is Saturday Night Live on "El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata," a parody-based comedy program that entertains audiences with bold humor, outlandish stunts, and signature "nacadas." Oswaldo Diaz is the voice behind three very different personalities: Erazno (a soccer obsessed modern day Dennis the Menace), Chokolata (diva extraordinaire) and El Doggy (outspoken bachelor). The three battle to always be right and more importantly, have the last word.
- Evening Experiences with Armida y La Flaka | Monday – Friday 7 pm – 9 pm PST. El Show de Armida y La Flaka is the only radio show that features a Latina duo. These two driven women share personal experiences that create a close relationship with listeners. Through their "comadre" conversations, they provide advice plus feature industry experts to talk about specific subjects such as finances, relationships and health/wellness. Their favorite segment is "Tell me something good," is a daily reminder of the positive energy they love to spread.
- Misterios Ocultos with Mayra Berenice | Monday – Friday 9 pm – Midnight PST. Mayra Berenice hosts an energetic show with an array of subjects that keep it interesting every night. She is a relatable personality that helps listeners discover new opportunities. Her specialty show, "Misterios Ocultos" explores the mysteries of the paranormal and unexplained phenomena.
* Source: Nielsen Audio, Riverside-San Bernardino Audio Metro, Apr18-Dec18, M-F 6a-7p AQH Rtg, Hisp A18-49. KLYY-FM rank vs. all stations home to metro regardless of language (ranked #1 for each individual month).
About Entravision Communications Corporation
Entravision is a diversified global media, advertising technology and data analytics company that reaches and engages Latino consumers in the U.S. and other markets primarily including Mexico, Latin America and Spain. Entravision's portfolio includes digital media properties and advertising technology platforms that deliver performance-based solutions and data insights, along with 55 television stations and 49 radio stations. Entravision's digital and technology businesses include Headway, a leading global provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions, as well as Pulpo Media, the top-ranked online advertising platform in connecting businesses with U.S. Latinos. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks, and its Spanish-language radio stations feature its nationally recognized talent. Entravision also operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales and marketing organization representing over 300 owned and affiliated radio stations, radio networks and digital media platforms, and Headway's audio advertising platform, AudioEngage. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entravision-communications-corporation-expands-jose-fm-in-los-angeles-300773974.html
SOURCE Entravision Communications Corporation
