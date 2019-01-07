FloSports and D.C. United Reach Historic Multiyear Broadcast Partnership

|By PR Newswire
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, announced a multiyear agreement with four-time Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup champions D.C. United to provide live and on-demand coverage for nearly all D.C. United home and away games and other select matches beginning in the 2019 season.
The local media partnership marks the first-ever agreement for FloSports with a team in one of North America's "Big Five" professional sports leagues. The agreement will also feature both English- and Spanish-language broadcasts.
All games in this agreement will be aired in high definition on FloFC.com, the company's 25th sports vertical, which is dedicated entirely to soccer content and coverage. In addition to being the home for live streamed soccer matches, FloFC will feature original D.C. United programming and exclusive content, highlighted by behind-the-scenes access, preseason training coverage, and more.
"D.C. United are committed to providing fans with an innovative and high-quality viewing experience for all of their regionally broadcast matches," D.C. United senior vice president Sam Porter said. "Our deal with FloSports presents a new and unique opportunity for fans to get behind-the-scenes access to the D.C. United first team, including Wayne Rooney, Luciano Acosta, Bill Hamid and Paul Arriola, while also providing a world-class broadcast production for viewers."
"We're thrilled to enter into this partnership with D.C. United," FloSports co-founder Mark Floreani said. "We feel fortunate to find a partner that understands what we do, and also understands how passionate we are about the sports we cover. We think this is the start of something great for FloSports, and we can't wait to begin the 2019 season."
In addition to D.C. United matches, FloFC.com has exclusive live and on-demand rights in Canada to the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana through a partnership with Lega Serie A, as well as global co-exclusive rights to more than 200 men's and women's Big Ten soccer matches through FloSports' partnership with the Big Ten Network.
"We are looking forward to bringing passionate D.C. United fans coverage of their favorite team both at home and away," FloSports vice president of global rights acquisition Mike Levy said. "This partnership promises to expand coverage of one of the most competitive and exciting teams in the league, and we are honored they will call FloFC home."
"FloSports will provide the Black-and-Red with additional resources to film and produce in-depth features and interviews with team personnel to show fans what daily life looks like through the lens of players and coaches," said Porter. "D.C. United will be at the forefront of soccer viewership and will allow fans who are unable to attend matches to still get the full viewing experience with the added value of behind-the-scenes content. We wanted to make D.C. United more accessible and transparent to the fans, and our deal with FloSports will enable us to do that and to better serve the entire community."
To access live and on-demand coverage of all D.C. United matches and more, visit FloFC.com and become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the matches across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4.
Streaming more than 10,000 live competitions per year, FloSports continues to emerge as the global leader in live, in-depth, and on-demand digital coverage for passionate sports fans.
For more information, visit FloFC.com or FloSports.tv.
About FloSports
FloSports, the innovator in live digital sports and original content, partners with event rights holders, governing bodies, and other media companies to unlock a world of sports coverage that true fans have been waiting for. Through live streaming of premier events, original video programming, and weekly studio shows, FloSports is growing the sports, the events, the athletes, and the fans. Current verticals under the FloSports header include Soccer, Rugby, MMA, Football, Wrestling, Track, Gymnastics, Hockey and more.
About D.C. United
One of the founding clubs of Major League Soccer in 1996, D.C. United are one of the most decorated teams in the United States with 13 domestic and international trophies. The Black-and-Red have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters' Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013). United have called the District home for the past 23 seasons and continued that tradition when they moved into their new state-of-the-art and soccer-specific stadium at Audi Field in Southwest D.C., in July 2018.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flosports-and-dc-united-reach-historic-multiyear-broadcast-partnership-300773977.html
SOURCE FloSports
