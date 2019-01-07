Bosch and Mojio Introduce IoT Emergency Response Solution for Any Passenger Vehicle on the Road

|By Business Wire
The promise of the Internet of Things is vast, especially when humans begin to see, touch and feel the benefits of IoT technology. One key place is the vehicle, where IoT technology is enabling connected car experiences that make driving smarter, safer and more convenient.
Today, at CES®, the largest, most influential tech event in the world, Bosch and Mojio unveiled a jointly developed, IoT integrated emergency response solution. The new offering adds crash detection and emergency call (eCall) response to an existing connected car solution from Mojio. Through the simple combination of a plug-and-play device for the vehicle’s OBD-II port and a mobile app, nearly a million consumers in North America and Europe have already upgraded their cars with Mojio’s white-label connected car solutions. These connected car offerings are deployed by Mojio’s portfolio of mobile network operator customers, including Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile US and Telus.
The new integrated emergency response offering combines a crash detection algorithm and eCall emergency services from Bosch with Mojio’s telco-grade cloud platform and white-label mobile apps for connected cars. The end result is an enhanced safety experience that senses collisions, assesses severity and triggers the appropriate emergency response. The key benefit of this IoT solution where vehicles are directly connected to the cloud is professional help arriving sooner in the case of an accident.
“Enhanced driver safety, and the peace-of-mind that comes with it, will be a powerful benefit of connected mobility,” said Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America.
For about $10 a month, this retrofit technology can be used in any vehicle, regardless of the make and model. Existing benefits include Wi-Fi connectivity for the vehicle and notifications for engine issues and recall notices to make informed decisions on maintenance and repairs. It can also locate a stolen vehicle to inform authorities and provides access to a growing range of smart, integrated services, such as on-demand roadside assistance and parking reservations. With the addition of the integrated crash detection and eCall service, drivers will soon benefit from the enhanced safety features enabled by Bosch.
The crash detection algorithm from Bosch uses accelerometer sensor data from within a ‘made for Mojio’ certified OBD-II device to sense and measure a collision in real-time, communicating the crash data to Mojio’s cloud platform and triggering contextual emergency response alerts. The critical data, including the crash time, vehicle location and incident severity, is sent from Mojio’s cloud to Bosch’s eCall system to enable rapid dispatch of local emergency responders to the scene. In addition to the professional eCall response from Bosch, a simultaneous notification is sent to user-designated SOS contacts, such as family and friends, via Mojio’s mobile app and SMS.
“We’re excited to work side-by-side with Bosch to help save lives by creating a safer and smarter global driving community, enabled by IoT,” said Kenny Hawk, Mojio CEO.
The solution is initially being offered to Mojio’s global portfolio of mobile network operator customers, with early deployments to consumers expected by mid-2019 in North America and Europe. Mojio’s distribution model leverages the strength of major telecom brands to deliver IoT services that are affordably priced and widely accessible through a variety of sales channels. That consumer reach, combined with the ubiquity of the OBD-II port (mandated with all passenger vehicles manufactured since 1996 in the US and 2001 in Europe), will unlock the benefits of this IoT safety upgrade to hundreds of millions of drivers of all types of vehicles.
This is the first joint connected mobility solution to be introduced since the two companies announced a strategic investment and innovation agreement in June 2018 - an initiative led by Bosch’s Connected Mobility Solutions global division.
Bosch at CES 2019
- PRESS CONFERENCE: Monday, January 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. (local time) in the Mandalay Bay Hotel, South Convention Center, Level 2; Mandalay Bay Ballrooms B, C, and D
- TRADE SHOW BOOTH: Tuesday to Friday, January 8 – 11, 2019 in the Central Hall, booth #14020
- FOLLOW the Bosch CES 2019 highlights on Twitter: #BoschCES
About Bosch:
Mobility Solutions is the largest Bosch Group business sector. In 2017, its sales came to 47.4 billion euros, or 61 percent of total group sales. This makes the Bosch Group one of the leading automotive suppliers. The Mobility Solutions business sector pursues a vision of mobility that is accident-free, emissions-free, and stress-free, and combines the group’s expertise in the domains of automation, electrification, and connectivity. For its customers, the outcome is integrated mobility solutions. The business sector’s main areas of activity are injection technology and powertrain peripherals for internal-combustion engines, diverse solutions for powertrain electrification, vehicle safety systems, driver-assistance and automated functions, technology for user-friendly infotainment as well as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, repair-shop concepts, and technology and services for the automotive aftermarket. Bosch is synonymous with important automotive innovations, such as electronic engine management, the ESP anti-skid system, and common-rail diesel technology.
The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 402,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2017). The company generated sales of 78.1 billion euros in 2017. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 125 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 64,500 associates in research and development.
To learn more, please visit www.bosch.com, iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-presse.de, twitter.com/BoschPresse.
About Mojio
Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the cloud platform and SaaS provider of choice for automakers and mobile network operators looking to build profitable connected car services. Mojio’s platform solutions and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. With real-world data gathered from more than 7 billion miles of driving, Mojio provides a big data analytics framework that uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.
Founded in 2012, Mojio has growing teams in Silicon Valley, Vancouver and Sofia, and some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Assurant, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, SAP and T-Mobile. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to shape the future of mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005733/en/
